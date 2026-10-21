Nuix Launches Agentic AI in Nuix Neo with Audit Trail Built In

Nuix (ASX: NXL,OTC:NXLLF), a provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, today launched the Nuix Neo AI Agent. Nuix software analyses large volumes of unstructured data, such as emails and chats, for high-stakes legal, regulatory and criminal matters and compliance monitoring. The AI Agent answers plain-language questions, links each answer to its source and records the steps it takes, helping enterprises, legal teams, auditors, regulators and law enforcement explain to courts and boards how results were reached.

Built on the Nuix Neo Gen AI Framework, the AI Agent responds to natural language queries, reads and sifts through documents, images and other items and finds and follows connections between people, accounts, communications and transactions, helping to reduce manual review time. Administrators can cap spend, track usage and set guardrails on prompts and responses.

"For more than two decades, organisations have trusted Nuix with their high-stakes matters. Agentic AI should raise that bar, so we built the Nuix Neo AI Agent to show its work. Trace every answer to its source. Review every step. Rely on forensic-grade data processed by the Nuix Neo platform," said John Ruthven, CEO, Nuix.

The Nuix Neo AI Agent draws on over 20 tools in the Nuix Neo platform to work across entire Nuix Neo case inventories, with role-based access controls enforced. It also integrates with the Nuix knowledge graph and can automatically generate queries, reducing the need for users to write graph queries by hand. Answers link back to their source documents, and investigators can export the full conversation, including the steps taken and findings.

The Nuix Neo AI Agent leverages the Nuix Neo Gen AI Framework, an enterprise-grade infrastructure and governed orchestration layer that connects a customer's chosen supported LLM to the curated data intelligence layer delivered by the patented data processing engine in the Nuix Neo platform. The Nuix Neo AI Agent's outputs are grounded in source material and designed to be verified against it; supporting and accelerating, not replacing, the judgement of qualified professionals.

About Nuix

Nuix is a global software company serving organisations whose decisions face the highest scrutiny. Leading government agencies, law firms, financial institutions, corporations, and regulators globally rely on Nuix's forensic-grade data intelligence layer to help to turn their complex data into accurate, defensible insight for high-stakes matters. nuix.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuix-launches-agentic-ai-in-nuix-neo-with-audit-trail-built-in-302916134.html

SOURCE Nuix

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