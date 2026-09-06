Nuix Expands Generative AI for Legal Review, Debuts AI Chat for Case Data

Nuix announced the general availability (GA) of its Generative AI (Gen AI) capabilities in Nuix Discover SaaS on September 4. Bringing Document Summaries, Similar Documents, Semantic Search, Clustering and Visualizations to its legal review and eDiscovery solution. Continuing the innovation, and now in Early Adopter release, is Nuix Discover's AI Chat a conversational interface that lets reviewers, attorneys, and investigators interrogate their case data in natural language and receive synthesized answers drawn directly from document content; with citations to documents and every interaction logged for a complete, court-ready audit trail.

"AI Chat lets teams simply ask questions and get answers grounded in their case data; answers that are defensible and auditable. That's the standard the legal profession demands, and it's what sets Nuix apart," said Ilona Meyer, Executive Vice President, Nuix Discover.

The Gen AI release for Nuix Discover includes:

  • Document Summaries: Every document receives a concise, plain-language summary as it is ingested, so reviewers can interpret long contracts, dense attachments, and lengthy email threads at-a-glance and orient to a matter faster.
  • Similar Documents: automatically surfaces documents that are similar in meaning, based on the summary of the document being reviewed.
  • Semantic Search: Locate responsive material by meaning, not just exact terms, surfacing relevant documents that use different phrasing and reducing the risk of missed documents.
  • Clustering and Visualizations: Documents are grouped by meaning and mapped visually, giving the review team an early read on the composition of a collection, including key issues, hot topics, concentrations, outliers, and the relationships between clusters. Helping to inform review strategy, batching, and prioritization from day one.

"These Gen AI innovations change how review teams engage with case data," said Ilona Meyer, EVP, Nuix Discover. "Document Summaries, Semantic Search, Similar Documents, and AI Clustering are built into both ECA and Review, so teams work faster at every stage. In ECA, they triage matters with far greater speed and accuracy than traditional approaches, giving teams the confidence to decide what to escalate for full review. Every insight is grounded in the source material, so the results are defensible."

Together, these capabilities support the full matter lifecycle, from early triage ECA, through full review, on a single foundation of document understanding that is defensible and auditable.

AI Chat is available now as part of our Early Adopter (EA) program, with GA in December 2026. Gen AI capabilities including Document Summaries, Semantic Search, Similar Documents, AI Clustering and Visualizations, are GA for Nuix Discover SaaS, and will be available in Nuix Discover on-prem next quarter. Learn more https://www.nuix.com/solutions/nuix-discover

About Nuix Discover

Nuix Discover lets legal and investigative teams keep their data on-premises, in the cloud, or in a sovereign environment. Data sovereignty matters, and Nuix built Discover to support it. The platform runs on the Nuix Engine, which focuses on processing accuracy so professionals can trust their findings are complete and exhaustive. https://www.nuix.com/solutions/nuix-discover

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SOURCE Nuix

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