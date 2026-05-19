NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2026 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2026 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • A total of 326,713,666 or 74.45% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting
  • All seven proposals to shareholders were approved, including the election of all director nominees
  • During the 2026 proxy season, NOVAGOLD placed outreach calls to shareholders holding approximately 96% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote

Novagold Resources Inc. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All proposals were approved and all director nominees were elected. A total of 326,713,666 or 74.45% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Engagement

During this year's proxy outreach, NOVAGOLD placed calls to shareholders owning at least 45,000 shares each, who collectively hold approximately 96% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting. Additionally, a digital broadcast message was sent out to shareholders holding at least 5,000 shares, enabling efficient outreach in addition to phone calls. Year-over-year the input received from shareholders has helped shape and improve the Company's governance and compensation practices. The Company will again be conducting post-proxy outreach in the Fall to gather additional insight from its shareholders to continue to improve upon its disclosure, governance, and compensation practices.

Shareholder Voting Results

The shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting:

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

The nominees listed in NOVAGOLD's Management Information Circular were elected as Directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Proposal 1 Outcome of the
 Votes by Ballot
Election of Directors Vote
 Votes For Votes Withheld
Dr. Elaine Dorward-King Carried 270,754,327
(91.45%)		 25,284,174
(8.54%)
Ali Erfan Carried 293,934,428
(99.28%)		 2,104,073
(0.71%)
Dr. Thomas Kaplan Carried 287,599,587
(97.14%)		 8,438,914
(2.85%)
Hume Kyle Carried 292,361,355
(98.75%)		 3,677,146
(1.24%)
Gregory Lang Carried 294,213,852
(99.38%)		 1,824,649
(0.61%)
Kalidas Madhavpeddi Carried 262,931,112
(88.81%)		 33,107,389
(11.18%)
Kevin McArthur Carried 294,672,498
(99.53%)		 1,366,003
(0.46%)
Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla Carried 270,538,731
(91.38%)		 25,499,770
(8.61%)
Ethan Schutt Carried 287,980,445
(97.27%)		 8,058,056
(2.72%)
Dawn Whitaker Carried 288,601,466
(97.48%)		 7,437,035
(2.51%)


Proposal 2 – Appointment of Auditors

The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 317,132,167 97.06%
Votes Withheld 9,581,499 2.93%


Proposal 3 – Approve amendment to the Stock Award Plan and all unallocated entitlements thereunder

The vote was carried for the Stock Award Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 255,153,946 86.18%
Votes Against 40,312,819 13.61%
Abstentions 571,736 0.19%


Proposal 4 – Approve all unallocated entitlements under the Performance Share Unit Plan

The vote was carried for the Performance Share Unit Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 264,889,270 89.47%
Votes Against 30,721,918 10.37%
Abstentions 427,313 0.14%


Proposal 5 – Approve all unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan

The vote was carried for the Deferred Share Unit Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 268,987,469 90.86%
Votes Against 26,642,843 8.99%
Abstentions 408,189 0.13%


Proposal 6 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation ("Say-on-Pay")

The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

Votes For 214,048,542 72.30%
Votes Against 81,376,553 27.48%
Abstentions 613,406 0.20%


Proposal 7 – Advisory Approval on Frequency of Seeking Non-Binding Approval of Executive Compensation

The vote was carried on the annual submission of the non-binding vote on compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers. The votes received by ballot were as follows:

1 YEAR 2 YEARS 3 YEARS ABSTAIN
294,438,533 374,890 597,803 627,275


Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2026 available on the Company's website at www.novagold.com/investors/mic/, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ and in the 8-K filed on EDGAR.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders webcast and corporate presentation are available on NOVAGOLD's website under Annual Meeting Materials and Presentations.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
info@novagold.com
www.novagold.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Novagold Resources Inc.NGnyse:nggold investing
NG
The Conversation (0)
Novagold Resources Inc.

Novagold Resources Inc.

Keep Reading...
Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

Westport's next‑generation compressed natural gas fuel storage system, combined with Cespira's on-engine HPDI™ fuel system, marks a major step toward commercializing heavy-duty trucks with diesel performance and efficiency using widely available compressed natural gas Westport (TSX:WPRT... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces iPhone 17e

Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals (CSE:NINE)

Nine Mile Metals: Advancing Copper-rich Critical Mineral Projects in Canada’s Bathurst Mining Camp

Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on its 100% owned 18,871-hectare Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia.In this initial drilling program, sixteen-holes totaling 4,200 metres are... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Mobilizes For Inaugural 10,000 Meter Drill Program to Test New District Scale High Grade Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to report that it has mobilized for its inaugural drill program on the newly discovered district scale gold, silver, copper rich system on the 100% controlled Big One property (the... Keep Reading...
GoldGroup Mining (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining

Keep Reading...
Two Pools drilling results

Two Pools drilling results

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
AX8: AX8 Expands Balagundi and Divests Kanowna East

AX8: AX8 Expands Balagundi and Divests Kanowna East

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced AX8: AX8 Expands Balagundi and Divests Kanowna EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Kanowna East Project Acquired in Strategic Tenement Swap

Kanowna East Project Acquired in Strategic Tenement Swap

Maritana Minerals (MRT:AU) has announced Kanowna East Project Acquired in Strategic Tenement SwapDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Securityholders in Connection with Previously Announced Plan of Arrangement with Synergy Metals Corp.

Juggernaut Mobilizes For Inaugural 10,000 Meter Drill Program to Test New District Scale High Grade Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C

Silverco Mining Completes Acquisition of Nuevo Silver to Become the Newest Silver Producer

Video - CEO Clips: Summit Royalties Builds Growth Through Diversified Mining Royalty Portfolio

Related News

lithium investing

MinRes Reboots Bald Hill Lithium Mine to Capitalize on Price Rally

energy investing

NextEra, Dominion Strike Deal to Build US$400 Billion Power Behemoth

precious metals investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Securityholders in Connection with Previously Announced Plan of Arrangement with Synergy Metals Corp.

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Completes Acquisition of Nuevo Silver to Become the Newest Silver Producer

precious metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Summit Royalties Builds Growth Through Diversified Mining Royalty Portfolio

silver investing

Prince Reports 27.43 Metres Grading 93.7 g/t Silver, 12.0% Mn, 2.29% Pb and 2.48% Zn at Its Prince Silver Project in Nevada;

energy investing

Market One: Standard Uranium Ltd. Prepares to Drill Its Flagship Davidson River Uranium Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin