Precious MetalsInvesting News

NOVAGOLD’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2022 will be held in a virtual format at 1:00 p.m. PT Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting, and submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation and webinar NOVAGOLD ...
  • NOVAGOLD's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 18, 2022 will be held in a virtual format at 1:00 p.m. PT
  • Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting, and submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email
  • Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation and webinar

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company's 2022 Meeting in a virtual format on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET) and is pleased to announce the nomination of Kevin McArthur to the Company's proposed Board of Directors to be presented for election at the Meeting. Following the official Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD's 2021 achievements and the outlook for this year.

NOVAGOLD VIRTUAL MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION

NOVAGOLD's 2022 Meeting will be held in a virtual format to secure broader participation. Shareholders may cast their vote in advance by proxy and participate in the Meeting from any geographic location with internet connectivity. We believe, in the current environment, this format will provide full access to our annual Meeting.

Shareholders may view a live webcast of the Meeting. Registered shareholders as well as duly appointed proxyholders may submit questions digitally during the Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NG2022 .

Questions may also be submitted to management and the Board prior to the Meeting via email at info@novagold.com . Shareholders are encouraged to log in to the Meeting 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Have the 16-digit control number from your voting materials available when logging in to the Meeting.

NOVAGOLD's 2022 Management Information Circular and Annual Report to Accompany the Management Information Circular are available on the Company's website, www.novagold.com/investors/mic/ , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

NOMINATION OF KEVIN MCARTHUR TO NOVAGOLD'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kevin McArthur has been nominated to join the Board of NOVAGOLD. His extensive professional career encompasses over 40 years of diverse experience in the mining industry, which includes executive tenures with some of the most successful companies in our business. From 2006 to 2008, he served as CEO of Goldcorp Inc. and from 1999 to 2006, of Glamis Gold Ltd. Between 2009 and 2019, he served as CEO, and then as Executive Chair, of Tahoe Resources Inc., which was subsequently acquired by Pan American Silver Corporation. He currently serves as a nonexecutive director of Royal Gold, Inc. and of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Earlier in his career, he held progressively responsible operating positions with major companies, such as BP Minerals and Homestake Mining Company. Mr. McArthur holds a Mining Engineering degree from the University of Nevada.

The Board has determined that Mr. McArthur's broad experience in the mining industry will be particularly valuable to NOVAGOLD as it continues to advance its 50%-owned Donlin Gold project up the value chain, toward feasibility study update and, subsequently, toward design, construction and mine start-up. The remainder of the slate of director nominees is comprised of the current members of NOVAGOLD's Board.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Allison Pettit
Manager, Communications

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Novagold ResourcesNG:CANGGold Investing
NG:CA,NG
Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Moves Drill Locations and Engages Investor Relations

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at the South Zone has now commenced at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, after having completed diamond drilling at a remotesatellite target area (McFadden) located 1 kilometre south-east of the known Main ZoneSouth Zone deposit.

Ongoing drilling at South Zone is testing the down plunge extent of the known mineralization, where three holes are planned to target a potential high-grade chute within the South Zone at depths below Satori's previous drilling, along 150 meters of strike length.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.80% Magnesium, 0.18% Nickel, and 0.15% Chromium Starting at Surface

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.80% Magnesium, 0.18% Nickel, and 0.15% Chromium Starting at Surface

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has received the most recent batch of assay results and is now able to present the summary of results from the first shallow hole assayed on its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc Project. The hole was one of nine shallow holes drilled directly from surface from a talc outcropping. Assay results are still pending for the other eight shallow holes. XRF gun samples from all nine holes were very similar.

The following table presents the assay results for each of the one-meter intervals that were sent for assay from the 15-meter hole known as Do-21-06.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Hank Payments, Red Pine Exploration, Affinor Growers, Nextech AR, Star Navigation, and Psyence on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Bull Resources

Gold Bull drilling intersects high grade gold mineralization at Sandman, up to 13g/t gold at Silica Ridge

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report significant drill intersection of 51.8m (170 ft) at 1.12 gt Au from 22.9m (72 ft) from its 100% owned Sandman Project ("Sandman" or the "Project") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. The mineralization demonstrates the quality of width and grade at Sandman and has provided further encouragement to extend the drill program from 4,000m to 5,000m while the drill rig is onsite. The Company is fully funded to complete the extended drill program at Sandman.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LAURION Extends the A-Zone to 700m Towards the Southwest and Intercepted 1.21 g/t Au and 6.40% Zn over 8.70 m

LAURION Extends the A-Zone to 700m Towards the Southwest and Intercepted 1.21 g/t Au and 6.40% Zn over 8.70 m

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce assay results from the first three (3) diamond drill holes designed to expand the gold-and-zinc-rich mineralization at the A-Zone; located within a 2km segment of the 6 km long Ishkoday mineralized trend. The A-Zone trend is located on the southeastern portion of the Ishkoday project which LAURION is targeting with a 15,000 m drill campaign, which commenced on January 14, 2022 . The Ishkoday project comprises an area of 47 km 2 with initial exploration focus in areas accessed via the road 801, approximately 20 km northeast of Beardmore, Ontario .

The drilling confirmed the current geological interpretation and 3D model for the mineralization at the A-Zone. The interpreted mineralized horizon and veins, believed to be associated with syn-volcanics hydrothermal activity and later orogenic events, have been intercepted in all holes from the 2022 drill campaign. The redefined interpretation illustrates the stacked nature of the mineralization extending over more than 2 km strike length and 200 m width from the CRK Zone to the A-Zone.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Provides Project Updates Ahead of 2022 Exploration Programs

Aben Resources Provides Project Updates Ahead of 2022 Exploration Programs

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Justin Gold Project, Slocan Graphite Project and Pringle North Gold Project.

Justin Gold Project Update:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×