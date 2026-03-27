Northern Lights Resources Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Northern Lights Resources Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Northern Lights Resources Corp

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 27, 2026 Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) (FSE: 0ZH0) (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol 0ZH0.

As one of the world's leading stock exchanges, the FSE offers the Company exposure to a significant pool of European institutional and retail investors. The listing is intended to broaden Northern Lights' investor base, increase trading liquidity, and raise the Company's profile across European capital markets.

"Securing a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange marks an important step in our growth strategy," said Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Lights Resources. "With a diversified portfolio that includes our Horetzky copper project in the prolific Babine porphyry belt of British Columbia, the Pup copper project in Yukon, and the Secret Pass gold project in Arizona, we believe there is a compelling opportunity to connect with European investors who have a strong track record of backing mineral exploration and development companies worldwide."

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,755,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.075 per share, expiring on March 26, 2028. The stock options vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third six months from the date of grant, and one-third twelve months from the date of grant.  The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Qualified person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo, supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

 

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 647 625 8669

 

Follow Northern Lights Resources (@LightsResources) on X, and () on LinkedIn.

 

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada 100% owned by Torex Gold Resources Inc.

 

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under

the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at

www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.

 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

 

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within

the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Northern Lightscse:nlrbase metals investing
NLR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals Provides Updates on Alto Ruri and Pucarini Projects, Peru

Forte Minerals Provides Updates on Alto Ruri and Pucarini Projects, Peru

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or X1bybGFgY4UwiCWFG-zwb6L2-4A20iCHlChRYo6ecbFT0=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">the "Company") (XEv5ahrNm6wOPpA2FK4q4ZacSn3Lsq46o6PzYqJhqm3mvTrH2kvrca_zSsH8u2YLL4uD4Cg==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CSE: CUAU,OTC:FOMNF) (OTCQB: FOMNF)... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

Western Copper and Gold Reports 2025 Annual Results and Corporate Update

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its fourth quarter and annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Delineate Multiple Awaruite Nickel Targets at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Delineate Multiple Awaruite Nickel Targets at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from a large-scale rock and stream sediment sampling program at the Company's Klow property ("Klow" or the "Property"), located 45 km north of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project. Three new... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Two Pools

Drilling Commences at Two Pools

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Two PoolsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Commences Drill Program at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the commencement of its initial drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") in Arizona, alongside the successful completion of an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Announces Appointment of Abraham Drost as Executive Chairman and Amended Pricing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Anteros Metals Announces Appointment of Abraham Drost as Executive Chairman and Amended Pricing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Abraham Drost, MSc, P.Geo., as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately, and amended pricing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Hyterra and Ara Sign MOU for Oman Geologic Hydrogen

InMed Pharmaceuticals Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance

Trillion Energy Announces Debenture Settlement Agreement

Forte Minerals Provides Updates on Alto Ruri and Pucarini Projects, Peru

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altura Energy Jumps 81 Percent

gold investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV

oil and gas investing

Hyterra and Ara Sign MOU for Oman Geologic Hydrogen

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Announces Debenture Settlement Agreement

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Recycling Offers Path to Secure, Sustainable Supply Chain

rare earth investing

Policy Shift Sparks Renewed Interest in Rare Earths Stocks

lithium investing

Global Scramble for Critical Minerals Fuels Diplomatic Frictions