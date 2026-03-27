Northern Lights Resources Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 27, 2026 Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) (FSE: 0ZH0) (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the ticker symbol 0ZH0.
As one of the world's leading stock exchanges, the FSE offers the Company exposure to a significant pool of European institutional and retail investors. The listing is intended to broaden Northern Lights' investor base, increase trading liquidity, and raise the Company's profile across European capital markets.
"Securing a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange marks an important step in our growth strategy," said Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Lights Resources. "With a diversified portfolio that includes our Horetzky copper project in the prolific Babine porphyry belt of British Columbia, the Pup copper project in Yukon, and the Secret Pass gold project in Arizona, we believe there is a compelling opportunity to connect with European investors who have a strong track record of backing mineral exploration and development companies worldwide."
The Company also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,755,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.075 per share, expiring on March 26, 2028. The stock options vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third six months from the date of grant, and one-third twelve months from the date of grant. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
Qualified person
Steven McMullan, P. Geo, supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For Further Information
Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer
Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 647 625 8669
Follow Northern Lights Resources (@LightsResources) on X, and () on LinkedIn.
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada 100% owned by Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under
the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at
www.sedarplus.ca and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within
the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements").
Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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