Northern Lights Announces Change of CFO and Appointment of Additional Director

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia--(October 22, 2025) TheNewswire - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR,OTC:NLRCF) (OTC: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Leon Ho as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21, 2025. Mr. Ho succeeds Mr. Albert (Rick) Timcke, who has stepped down from the CFO role to focus on his responsibilities as Executive Chairman, President, and Director. The Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Timcke for his contributions as CFO and looks forward to his continued leadership at the board level.
Mr. Ho is a Chartered Professional Accountant with years of experience working with mining exploration companies. He is a principal at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accounting firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.
In addition, the Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Steven McMullan to its Board of Directors. Mr. McMullan is a senior exploration geoscientist with over 40 years of diverse international experience in mineral exploration and discovery, mine development, and project management across five continents. He was a member of the Kamoa Copper Deposit Discovery Team, which received the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2015 Thayer Lindsley International Discovery Award. Mr. McMullan is currently the Chief Technical Advisor of Karus Mining Inc. His appointment brings additional technical depth to the Board as the Company continues to advance its exploration and development strategy.
Jason Bahnsen, CEO of Northern Lights, commented: " Today's appointments are a significant step in the development of the Company. We are very pleased to welcome Leon and Steve to the Northern Lights team. Leon brings a strong background in financial reporting and governance for exploration-stage companies, which will be invaluable as we move forward. Steve McMullan brings leading geophysics expertise to the board of Northern Lights which will be invaluable as we expand and develop our portfolio of projects. "
For Further Information
Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing two key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada owned by Torex Gold Resource Inc.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com .
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION : This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "potential", or similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the new appointments on the Company's business and the advancement of its mineral exploration projects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.