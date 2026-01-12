Northern Lights Advances Corporate Governance with Appointment of Lisa Thompson as Director

Northern Lights Advances Corporate Governance with Appointment of Lisa Thompson as Director

(TheNewswire)

Northern Lights Resources Corp

Vancouver, BC - January 12, 2026 TheNewswire - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company") announces that Mr. Graham Keevil has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 7, 2026. The Company further announces the appointment of Mrs. Lisa Thompson to its Board of Directors.

The Board and management would like to sincerely thank Mr. Keevil for his valuable contributions and dedicated service during his tenure as a director and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

The Company is pleased to welcome Mrs. Lisa Thompson to the Board of Directors. Mrs. Thompson brings more than 20 years of experience as a corporate and securities paralegal, working with both large and small public companies listed on U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges. For the past five years, she has provided corporate secretarial and governance consulting services to U.S. and Canadian issuers. Mrs. Thompson has also served on various non-profit boards and committees, contributing her expertise in governance and compliance. She is a co-founder of Meraki Corporate Services, based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Board believes that Mrs. Thompson's extensive experience in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and public company administration will be a strong asset to the Company as it continues to advance its strategic objectives.

Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer 

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com 

Tel: +1 647 625 8669

  

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

 

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada optioned and operated by Torex Gold Resources Inc.

 

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:  

 

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

        

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Northern LightsCSE:NLRBase Metals Investing
NLR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"), a Florida-based firm, to provide comprehensive corporate marketing... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drilling program on its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project ("Burchell", the "Project" or the "Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The program... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Robert Dirk as Chief Operating Officer and Christian Roldan as Vice President, Technical.Robert Dirk is a proven mining operator with 37 years of experience... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.Diamond drill rig at the Seagull Critical Minerals... Keep Reading...
Osisko Metals Announces C$15 Million "Bought Deal" Flow-Through Share Financing

Osisko Metals Announces C$15 Million "Bought Deal" Flow-Through Share Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity... Keep Reading...
Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music Well

Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Heritage Approval for Drilling at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

Related News

uranium investing

Eagle Energy Metals Engages BBA USA Inc. to Help Advance Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,600; Silver Reaches All-time High Above US$86

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

rare earth investing

Pentagon Deal Seeks to Create First US Large-Scale Gallium Facility

Cleantech Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

Cleantech Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries