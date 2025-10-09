North Valley Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("the Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of September 15, 2025, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of 7,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $150,000 (the "Private Placement").

No commissions or fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital requirements. In accordance with the policies of the CSE, shareholders of more than 50% of the Common Shares approved the Private Placement by a written resolution prior to closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing.

About North Valley Resources

The Company is primarily focused on exploring its optioned Comstock Property covering 4,462 hectares. The Comstock Copper-Gold property is located adjacent to the Coquihalla highway, approximately 10 kms south of Merritt, B.C.

On behalf of the Company

Quinn Ellerbeck, Chief Financial Officer & Director

For further information, please contact Quinn Ellerbeck at quinn@lacombeventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Some of the specific forward-looking information or statements in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the successful completion of the Private Placement, regulatory approvals and corporate and shareholder approvals. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269898

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

North Valley Resources Ltd.NVR:CNXCNSX:NVRGold Investing
NVR:CNX
The Conversation (0)

North Valley Resources Ltd.

Gold bars stacked with financial chart background.

OPINION — Past is Prologue: Why the Next Decade Could Belong to Gold and the Miners

This opinion piece was submitted to the Investing News Network (INN) by Darren Brady Nelson, who is an external contributor. INN believes it may be of interest to readers and has copy edited the material to ensure adherence to the company’s style guide; however, INN does not guarantee the... Keep Reading...
Scales of justice, gavel, and law books on a desk.

Tudor Gold Sues BC, Seabridge Over Tunnel Rights in Golden Triangle

An ongoing land-use dispute in British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle has escalated into a full-blown legal battle as Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD,OTC Pink:TDRRF)takes the province and rival Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) to court over tunneling rights linked to one of Canada’s largest... Keep Reading...
Two 3D arrows, one black and one gold, merge and point upwards on a white background.

Predictive Discovery and Robex Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects

Australia-based Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) and Canadian company Robex Resources (ASX:RXR,TSXV:RBX,OTC Pink:RSRBF) have agreed on a merger of equals, creating West Africa’s new mid-tier gold producer.In a joint announcement, the companies said that Predictive Discovery will indirectly acquire... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price Breaches US$4,000, Silver Tests US$50

Gold marked a new price milestone on Wednesday (October 8), breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$4,056.14 in midday trading. Future prices for gold breached US$4,000 for the first time on Tuesday (October 7) and have continued to climb higher.The... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history. It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Revolve Expands Mexico Distributed Generation Business with New Partnership

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Torrent Capital Reports Preliminary Q3 2025 Financial Results and Portfolio Update

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$51, Hits New Record

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce