North Valley Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors of the Company to acquire a total of 700,000 shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable for a five-year term expiring October 20, 2030. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

On a fully diluted basis, the Company's share capital now stands at 18,575,000 shares.

About North Valley Resources:

The Company is primarily focused on exploring its optioned Comstock Property covering 4,462 hectares. The Comstock Copper-Gold property is located adjacent to the Coquihalla highway, approximately 10 kms south of Merritt, B.C.

On behalf of the Company

Quinn Ellerbeck, Chief Financial Officer & Director

For further information, please contact Quinn Ellerbeck at quinn@lacombeventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

