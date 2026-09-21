North Valley Doubles Comstock Land Package with Strategic Claim Expansion; Provides Company Updates

North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the approved expansion of its Comstock Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia through the staking of an additional 4,857 hectares (48.57 km2), bringing the Company's total land position to approximately 9,319 hectares (93.19 km2) (see December 3, 2025 news release) (Figure 1). The newly acquired claims strategically expand the Comstock land package to encompass prospective zones that share geological and geophysical characteristics with other mineralized areas on the Company's existing land position, further consolidating North Valley's position in a district-scale exploration opportunity within the Quesnel Terrane.
Cameron Dorsey, CEO of North Valley Resources, comments: "The expansion of Comstock represents an important step in our strategy to consolidate what we believe is a highly prospective copper-gold district in southern British Columbia. By staking an additional 4,918 hectares and doubling the size of the project, we have secured prospective structures and areas of interest that extend beyond our existing targets. This expanded land position provides North Valley with greater flexibility to evaluate the broader geological system and identify additional exploration opportunities. We look forward to advancing the expanded land package through systematic exploration."
Historical Copper-Gold Results
The Comstock Project hosts multiple copper-gold showings. Historical exploration identified significant mineralization at the Original-Diane, Victoria, South, Lowell, Charmer, Island and Comstock zones. Historical surface sampling returned high-grade values, including up to 27.19% copper ("Cu") (Sample Jer-1098; Assessment Report 12799) at the Original-Diane Zone and 56.71 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") (Sample R2-Victoria; Assessment Report 17721) at the Victoria Zone. Other notable results include trench results of 1.06 g/t Au and 0.31% Cu over 3.38 metres ("m") at the Lowell Zone and 0.2% Cu over 7.0 m at the South Zone (Assessment Report 16058A) (Table 1 for sample locations).
Historical drilling in 1988 at Original-Diane was limited to approximately 570 m across nine shallow holes, with only 22% of the historical core assayed. Notable intersections included 0.38% Cu and 0.72 g/t Au over 13.99 m (STR-88-2), 0.53% Cu and 0.36 g/t Au over 12.80 m (STR-88-4), and 0.20% Cu and 2.65 g/t Au over 8.69 m, including 24.7 g/t Au over 0.76 m (STR-88-1) (Table 2 and 3). Importantly, these drill results are interpreted to have tested the northern margins of a shallow, >400 m long chargeability anomaly. North Valley believes these historical results, together with recently identified geophysical anomalies, warrant systematic testing of the broader copper-gold system.
Historical results have not been independently verified by North Valley Resources and should not be relied upon as necessarily indicative of mineralization on the property. True widths of historical drill intersections are unknown.
Figure 1: Comstock Project claim expansion, showing the existing property outline, 2026 claim expansion areas, historical mineral showings, and the interpreted northeast-trending mineralized corridor. The corridor highlights the broader geological and structural trend connecting multiple historical showings across the expanded land package.
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Stock Options Granted
The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,420,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to its stock option plan.
A total of 1,420,000 Options has been granted to officers, directors, consultants and advisors of the Company, including 100,000 Options granted to Robin Cook in connection with his engagement by the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.17 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant and vest immediately upon the date of grant.
All Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the CSE, and vest immediately upon the date of grant.
Engagement of Robin Cook
North Valley is pleased to announce that it has engaged Robin Cook to provide marketing and investor outreach services to increase general awareness of the Company. Mr. Cook will provide these services under the oversight of Company management.
The agreement to engage Robin Cook (the "Agreement") is for a six-month term commencing September 15, 2026, and ending March 15, 2027. Mr. Cook will receive monthly remuneration of C$9,000 plus applicable taxes, for total compensation of C$54,000 plus applicable taxes over the full term of the Agreement. Payments will be made from the Company's existing working capital allocation for general and administrative expenses.
In addition to the cash compensation, Mr. Cook has been granted 100,000 stock options pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Company's incentive stock option plan. These options are included in the aggregate 1,420,000 stock options granted by the Company as described above.
The promotional activity will consist of marketing consultation and investor outreach, including the preparation and dissemination of Company-related information and communications through social media, email, telephone, and other telecommunications channels.
Robin Cook's business address is 2428 Stillmeadow Rd, L5B 1X7, Mississauga, ON, email address is robin@frontiermcg.com, and telephone number is 416-809-1738. Mr. Cook is engaged as an independent marketing and investor relations consultant and is arm's length to the Company. As of the date hereof, Mr. Cook does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.
Table 1: Rock and trench sample numbers and locations
|Target Zone
|Sample ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|UTM
|Original-Diane
|Jer-1098
|658281
|5545444
|Zone 10
|Victoria
|R2-Victoria
|658817
|5545151
|Zone 10
|Lowell
|Trench T86-13, samples 09696-09698
|658358
|5544975
|Zone 10
|South
|Trench T86-12, samples 05632-05638
|658222
|5545225
|Zone 10
Table 2: Results obtained from Nelles, 1988 (AR17721). *Drill core assays were capped at 10,000 ppm Cu (1%) and approximately only 22% of the total 570 metres of core was assayed.
|Drillhole ID
|Length (m)
|Interval (m)1
|Grade
|STR-88-1
|68.28
|58.97-67.66
|0.20% Cu and 2.65 g/t Au over 8.69 m, incl. 24.7 g/t Au over 0.76 m
|STR-88-2
|76.96
|61.08-74.64
|0.38% Cu and 0.72 g/t Au over 13.99 m, incl. 0.71% Cu over 3.05 m
|STR-88-3
|90.83
|69.19-90.22
|0.17% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au over 21.03 m, incl. 0.39% Cu over 2.95 m
|STR-88-4
|56.69
|36.88-49.68
|0.53% Cu and 0.36 g/t Au over 12.80 m
|STR-88-5
|47.83
|39.32-47.55
|0.49% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au over 8.23 m
|STR-88-6
|56.69
|12.19-16.76
|0.41% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au over 4.57 m
|45.72-53.04
|0.11% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 7.32 m
|STR-88-7
|80.16
|13.72-17.68
|0.57% Cu and 0.32 g/t Au over 3.96 m
|59.59-62.99
|0.12% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 3.4 m
|74.22-78.35
|0.13% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 4.13 m
|STR-88-8
|55.47
|12.95-18.29
|0.22% Cu and 1.09 g/t Au over 5.34 m
|21.18-26.37
|0.28% Cu and 0.09 g/t Au over 5.19 m
|47.85-49.38
|0.11% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 3.05 m
|52.43-53.65
|0.96% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au over 1.22 m
|STR-88-9
|37.03
|12.65-18.59
|0.16% Cu and 0.61 g/t Au over 5.94 m
|20.42-22.86
|0.34% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au over 2.44 m
|Total
|569.94
Table 3: Historical drill hole locations and orientation
|Drillhole ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Dip (°)
|Azimuth (°)
|EOH
|STR-88-1
|658234
|5545405
|1369.5
|-42
|57
|68.28
|STR-88-2
|658234
|5545405
|1369.5
|-54
|57
|76.96
|STR-88-3
|658234
|5545405
|1369.5
|-50
|79
|90.83
|STR-88-4
|658225
|5545457
|1369.5
|-51
|65
|56.69
|STR-88-5
|658225
|5545457
|1363.5
|-64
|65
|47.83
|STR-88-6
|658179
|5545534
|1345
|-60
|62
|56.69
|STR-88-7
|658179
|5545534
|1345
|-75
|62
|80.16
|STR-88-8
|658199
|5545505
|1354
|-50
|60
|55.47
|STR-88-9
|658199
|5545505
|1354
|-65
|60
|37.03
About North Valley Resources
North Valley Resources is a well-funded junior exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Comstock Project, a high-quality exploration asset that is fully permitted for drilling and located in a proven, mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company is executing a disciplined, systematic exploration strategy aimed at unlocking significant copper and gold potential and advancing Comstock toward the mineral resource stage, while creating meaningful value for shareholders.
More information can be found at the Company's website at www.northvalleyresources.com
On behalf of the Company
Cameron Dorsey, CEO
Andy Randell, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with SGDS Hive Geological Consulting Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for North Valley's British Columbia exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company.
For new information about the Company's programs, please visit North Valley's website at www.northvalleyresources.com or contact Cameron Dorsey, CEO, by telephone (403) 966-0738 or by email at cameron.dorsey@northvalleyresources.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Some of the specific forward-looking information or statements in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, including the Company's planned activities at the Comstock Property and the incurrence and renunciation of Qualifying Expendiures. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
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