Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR)

North Queensland Exploration Update

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) FNR is very encouraged by the success of the recent drilling program in Far Northern Queensland. The IP targets will be reassessed for further directional drilling on the Mining Lease.

HIGHLIGHTS

All targets were intersected in line with the IP anomalies identified in June - See ASX announcement of 12 June 2024 (see Fig 2)

  • Target 1 – 83 meters of disseminated arsenopyrite and pyrite and quartz veins from 45 meters (see Fig 1). Consisting of 7 m* from 45 m, and 76 m* from 186 m.
  • Target 2 – 125 meters of mineralization of disseminated arsenopyrite and pyrite and sulphides from 12 meters. (see Fig 1), consisting of 16 m* from 12 m, 50 m* from 54 m, 19 m* from 119 m, 12 m* from 174 m and 28 m* from 192m.
  • Target 3 – 144 meters containing quartz veins up to 90% with arsenopyrite, pyrite and sulphides from 31 meters. (see Fig 1), consisting of 71 m* from 31 m and 73 m* from 160 m.
  • Target 5 – 92 meters mineralization of disseminated arsenopyrite from 10 meters. (see Fig 1), consisting of 77 m* from 10 m, 12 m* from 93 m and 3 m* from 131m.

Figure 1 Empire Mining Lease- IP intersections of targets 1,2,3,5.

Figure 2 Empire Mining Lease - Location of Empire Stock Work, Pinnacle & United Empire, with recent Drilling

The Board of Far Northern Resources Limited, said:

The fact that sulphides are present in all four anomalies and were encountered in the very first drilling program, is very encouraging. We will now reassess all IP targets for further directional drilling in the near future.

FNR would like to thank Fender Geophysics, Mitre Geophysics and Bullion Drilling, for their work.

All samples have now been submitted to Intertek Minerals in Townsville for testing. FNR looks forward to receiving the assay results and getting back on the ground at the Empire Mining Lease to follow up on recent exploration program.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

FNR:AU
Far Northern Resources
Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources


Far Northern Resources
