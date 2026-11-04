Nooks Secures $500M, Launches AI Sales Assistant 'Node': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 4th

  • Nooks says Node is the first AI personal assistant for sales
    • The solution learns sales processes and works deals in the background.
    • Node is purpose-built for sales and is designed to understand how customers win deals and hit their quotas.
    • Nooks' CEO will join NYSE Live to discuss the Revenue Agent Platform.
  • Broadridge among NYSE's newest transfer agent partners
    • The initiative looks to support Issuer Sponsored Tokenized Securities on the new NYSE-affiliated venue for trading tokenized securities
    • In a statement, Broadridge (NYSE: BR) says it will bring onchain governance and digital transfer agency services to the platform.
    • Broadridge executive Danielle Gurrieri will join NYSE Live to share more details on its tokenization efforts and its latest earnings.
  • Major averages point to higher open following U.S. midterm elections
    • Democrats retook control of both the House and the Senate, setting the scene for a divided government.
    • Uber (NYSE: UBER), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) released their quarterly figures this morning.

Opening Bell
Samsara (NYSE: IOT) celebrates bringing AI to the industries that power the world

Closing Bell
Inventrust (NYSE: IVT) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Enerpac Tool Group at the NYSE on November 3.

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