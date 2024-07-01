Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy

Nomgon Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on the work currently underway in its 100% owned Nomgon IX Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in the South Gobi Basin, Mongolia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Nomgon Pilot Plant water production at maximum levels
  • Field reservoir pressure steadily decreasing towards gas desorption level
  • Gas desorption breakthrough anticipated before the end of the year

The Mongolian Pilot Plant has produced over 73,000 barrels of water since its inception, and the current daily water production is now stable at ~280 barrels of water per day, the highest level the field has seen from the Nomgon-9 and Nomgon-10 producing wells.

The CBM field is now seeing steady reservoir pressure decrease at around 5 psi per month. Presuming this trend continues, the field should begin to see gas desorption breakthrough before the end of 2024.

Production operations are focused on water, and the Operators refrain from flaring the small volumes of gas from the annulus to keep the system stable.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

FN Media Group News Commentary - The green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advancements in electrolysis and renewables. Government support through policies and investments is also boosting growth. Its versatility and scalability make green hydrogen a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. The market is even being propelled by its increasing use in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and high-energy-intensive industries like steel and ammonia production, further driving demand and market expansion. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said: "The green hydrogen market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD $30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at 61.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030." The report said: "Hydrogen's versatility has expanded beyond its traditional role in fuel cells for electric vehicles, now encompassing the production of alternative fuels like ammonia, methanol, and synthetic liquids. These energy carriers are gaining prominence and are poised to drive future demand. In developing economies, green hydrogen presents a pathway to a low-carbon future, offering a nearly carbon-free fuel option for marine transportation, hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial backup power. The diverse array of applications positions the green hydrogen sector as a lucrative venture with significant growth potential. The market for green hydrogen in vehicle fuel cells is rapidly evolving, providing the convenience of fossil fuels without the associated emissions." Active companies in the markets this week include Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: FCEL).

Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

La Société prépare et améliore activement sa chaîne d'approvisionnement en électrolyseurs entièrement intégrés avec des capacités allant jusqu'à 2,5 MW, 5,0 MW et 10,0 MW pour tous ses projets

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 21st of June 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Elixir Energy

Elixir Adds New Taroom Acreage

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as Preferred Tenderer in relation to a new exploration area in Queensland: PLR2023-1-7 (see map below). The area lies immediately adjacent to the Company’s Project Grandis in the Taroom Trough.

One gas powered vehicle and one electric vehicle.

From Fossil Fuels to Renewables: How the Energy Transition is Transforming the Oil and Gas Industry

The oil and gas sector has long been one of the Earth's largest and most valuable industries, but it's undergoing major changes to compete in the green energy transition and remain profitable.

At last year's COP28 summit, nations signaled a definitive shift away from fossil fuels, marking a potential "beginning of the end" for the era. While ambitious, the reality is more complex. Oil and gas aren't disappearing anytime soon — in fact, the industry is projected to rake in revenue of US$5.3 trillion in 2024, with daily consumption of 103 million barrels.

Indeed, petroleum remains the lifeblood of transportation systems, powering billions of vehicles, while natural gas heats a significant portion of the world's homes. At the same time, the industry's substantial environmental impact — accounting for 15 percent of energy-related emissions on a worldwide scale — cannot be ignored.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 20 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Latest News

Elixir Energy
×