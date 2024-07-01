Nomgon Operations Update

FN Media Group News Commentary - The green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and advancements in electrolysis and renewables. Government support through policies and investments is also boosting growth. Its versatility and scalability make green hydrogen a key player in the transition to sustainable energy. The market is even being propelled by its increasing use in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and high-energy-intensive industries like steel and ammonia production, further driving demand and market expansion. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said: "The green hydrogen market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD $30.6 Billion by 2030, growing at 61.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030." The report said: "Hydrogen's versatility has expanded beyond its traditional role in fuel cells for electric vehicles, now encompassing the production of alternative fuels like ammonia, methanol, and synthetic liquids. These energy carriers are gaining prominence and are poised to drive future demand. In developing economies, green hydrogen presents a pathway to a low-carbon future, offering a nearly carbon-free fuel option for marine transportation, hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial backup power. The diverse array of applications positions the green hydrogen sector as a lucrative venture with significant growth potential. The market for green hydrogen in vehicle fuel cells is rapidly evolving, providing the convenience of fossil fuels without the associated emissions." Active companies in the markets this week include Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), FuelCell Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: FCEL).
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Nomgon Operations Update
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on the work currently underway in its 100% owned Nomgon IX Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Production Sharing Contract (PSC) in the South Gobi Basin, Mongolia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nomgon Pilot Plant water production at maximum levels
- Field reservoir pressure steadily decreasing towards gas desorption level
- Gas desorption breakthrough anticipated before the end of the year
The Mongolian Pilot Plant has produced over 73,000 barrels of water since its inception, and the current daily water production is now stable at ~280 barrels of water per day, the highest level the field has seen from the Nomgon-9 and Nomgon-10 producing wells.
The CBM field is now seeing steady reservoir pressure decrease at around 5 psi per month. Presuming this trend continues, the field should begin to see gas desorption breakthrough before the end of 2024.
Production operations are focused on water, and the Operators refrain from flaring the small volumes of gas from the annulus to keep the system stable.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Elixir Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Elixir Energy
Overview
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is a gas exploration and development company currently focused on its portfolio of natural gas assets in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia. As an early mover in both areas, Elixir Energy has been the first company ever to free-flow gas from the deep Taroom Trough in Queensland and flow gas of any description in Mongolia.
Elixir Energy’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in the Taroom Trough in the Southern Bowen Basin, where Australia’s premier physical and commercial gas hub – Wallumbilla – is immediately adjacent. Market factors are now driving new rounds of drilling in the Taroom Trough contributing to its reputation as an emerging energy super basin with major electricity as well as gas infrastructure.A successful free-flowing test was conducted on the Lorelle Sandstone and has indicated it could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
Gas flow from Stage 1 Lorelle Sandstone post stimulation
Elixir Energy’s Nomgon coal-bed methane (CBM) project is located in Mongolia.
The Nomgon CBM project is in the South Gobi region of Mongolia and on the Chinese/Mongolian border. The ideal location of the asset provides access to excellent infrastructure, including planned pipelines and local mines as customers. The Nomgon project includes a CBM pilot production plant, which flowed gas in its early stages and is now moving to progressively de-water with a view to building up a sustained gas flow rate.
The company is led by a highly experienced team with direct histories in Queensland, Australia and Mongolia and expertise in the natural resources industry, community engagement and working with government stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is an exploration and development company with energy assets in Australia and Mongolia, targeting natural gas and renewable energy/hydrogen.
- The company’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in an established gas and oil region, with exceptional access to existing infrastructure and high gas prices.
- The region is currently hosting multi-operator activity, including by Shell.
- Elixir has discovered a deep free-flowing gas zone in Grandis – the first of its kind.
- The company was also the first to flow natural gas in Mongolia, pioneering production in the country.
- A management team with a wide range of expertise in the natural resources sector provides leadership for maximising the value of Elixir Energy’s assets.
Key Projects
Grandis Gas Project
The company’s asset in Queensland, Australia, covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers in an established oil and gas province. The project is well-suited for cost-effective transportation to domestic and international gas markets.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Local Infrastructure: The region's long history of oil and gas production has resulted in a robust infrastructure, including gas transportation and electricity transmission access – and community support for the industry.
- Adjacent to Current and Proposed Pipelines: The asset is located close to existing – and proposed gas pipelines to assist in efficient and low-cost transportation as production commences.
- Impressive Initial Flow Test Results: After a successful suite of DFITs, free-flowing test on the Lorelle Sandstone has been successfully stimulated. Elixir’s technical and economic modeling indicates the Lorelle Sandstone alone could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flow rate estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day.
Daydream-2 Lorelle Sandstone Flow Testing*
Nomgon CBM Project
Elixir Energy’s 100-percent-owned coal-bed methane (CBM) project is ideally located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. This location gives the asset access to robust local infrastructure and close access to Chinese energy markets – the world’s largest.
Project Highlights:
- CBM Pilot Project In Production: The pilot plant passed a key production milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day in its early stages. Water production has progressed since these early flows with a view to de-pressuring the CBM reservoir, leading to sustained gas flows.
- District-scale Asset: The Nomgon project covers a significant 30,000 square kilometers in Mongolia. Initial exploration campaigns have been promising and indicate the potential for the asset to become a significant producer of regional energy markets.
Management Team
Richard Cottee - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Cottee was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company on April 29, 2019. Cottee was the managing director of coal-seam-gas(CSG)-focused Queensland Gas Company (QGC) during its growth from a $20-million market capitalization junior explorer through to its acquisition by BG Group for $5.7 billion. QGC’s CSG assets are now operated by Shell and produce gas that is sold to China and other LNG markets.
Originally a lawyer, Cottee has spent the vast majority of his career in senior executive roles in the energy industry, including as CEO at CS Energy, NRG Europe, Central Petroleum and Nexus Energy. A 32-year veteran of the industry, Cottee is a strong business development professional and a graduate of The University of Queensland.
Neil Young - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Young was appointed to the board of Elixir on December 14, 2018, as its chief executive officer. Young has more than 20 years of experience in senior management positions in the upstream and downstream parts of the energy sector, focusing on business development, new ventures, gas marketing and general commercial functions. He has worked for a range of companies in the UK and Australia, including EY, Tarong Energy and Santos. Young founded Golden Horde Ltd in 2011 to explore gas on the Chinese border in Mongolia. He has also developed various new ventures in other countries including Kazakhstan, Japan and the USA. Young has an M.A. (Hons) joint degree in economics/politics from the University of Edinburgh.
Stephen Kelemen - Non-executive Director
Stephen Kelemen was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on May 6, 2019. Kelemen led Santos’ coal seam gas (CSG) team from its inception in 2004 and drove the growth in this area that allowed Santos to become one of Australia’s leading CSG companies.
An engineering graduate from Adelaide University, Kelemen served Santos for 38 years in multiple technical and leadership roles.
Kelemen is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Coal Seam Gas and also acts as a non-executive director on the boards of Galilee Energy (ASX:GLL) and Advent Energy.
Anna Sloboda - Non-executive Director
Anna Sloboda was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on October 1, 2020. Sloboda is a joint Belarusian/Australian citizen and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and in developing junior resource companies operating around the world.
Sloboda is currently an executive director of Red Citadel Resources Pty Ltd, a privately owned mineral resources exploration company with a range of projects in Africa and South America.
She also serves as an advisory committee member, maritime archaeology, at the Western Australian Museum.
Previously she was a co-founder of Trans-Tasman Resources and in that capacity had substantial experience in dealing with Chinese off-takers and partners. Other prior employers include Lehman Brothers, Clough and Curtin University.
Sloboda has a Master of Economics from Belarusian University and an executive MBA from Melbourne Business School.
Victoria Allinson - Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Allinson is a fellow of The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and an NSX-nominated advisor. She has more than 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, including senior accounting positions in a number of listed companies and was an audit manager for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Allinson has gained professional experience while living and working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Her previous experience has included being company secretary and CFO for a number of listed companies, including ASX-listed: Kiland, Safety Medical Products, Marmota Limited, Centrex Metals, Adelaide Energy, Enterprise Energy NL, and Island Sky Australia as well as several unlisted companies.
Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030
MarketsAndMarkets continued: "The power industry is accounted for second fastest growing end-use, in terms of value in the green hydrogen market, driven by its ability to store excess renewable energy and serve as a clean fuel for power generation. Green hydrogen's production from renewable sources like solar and wind power aligns with the industry's shift towards sustainable energy solutions. Government initiatives promoting renewable energy and carbon emission reduction further bolster the adoption of green hydrogen in the power sector. This trend underscores a broader transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, positioning green hydrogen as a crucial player in the global energy landscape."
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:CHHYF) (TSXV:CH) IS MORE THAN DOUBLING ITS PHASE 1 ELECTROLYZER CAPACITY TO POWER UP GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION AT THE SOREL-TRACY, QUEBEC PLANT - Company now gearing up and actively enhancing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers with capacities up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW for all of its projects - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to confirm that it has executed a supply agreement of a complete containerized electrolyzer system ready for shipment to its flagship green hydrogen site, located in the City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. After arrival on site, the system is expected to take 4-6 weeks of installation and commissioning to be in production.
This new electrolyzer has a higher capacity than originally planned for and will significantly enhance CHARBONE's initial operational capacity estimates. Coinciding with facility construction plans that remain on schedule, the Company anticipates the electrolyzer system will be delivered during the Q3-2024 timeframe.
The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting later this year with an initial capacity of approximately 400kg. Following a phased development approach, the project will allow to gradually scale up the production of hydrogen. The facility will target a wide array of industrial users who are abandoning fossil-fuel-driven gray hydrogen and opting for a cleaner alternative.
" Locking down the delivery of an electrolyzer that will immediately increase operational margins is a turning point and a decisive step forward in our overall growth strategy ," said Daniel Charette, COO of CHARBONE. " We have a strong strategic vision for developing and deploying our green hydrogen network and the surrounding ecosystems, and we look forward to soon introducing , new decarbonization and bankable solutions into the North American market. "
In addition to its Sorel-Tracy pursuits, the Company is planning to introduce a second green hydrogen project in 2024 in the Detroit, Michigan area as well. In total, CHARBONE plans to deliver 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2030 and is actively securing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers ranging up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW. CONTINUED … Read this full press release and more news for Charbone Hydrogen at: https://www.charbone.com/en/nouvelles
Other recent developments in the energy industry of note include:
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) recently announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) at the sidelines of the 2024 Clean Economy Investor Forum, organized under the auspices of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). The Bloom-Sembcorp collaboration will involve Sembcorp's potential utilization of Bloom's proprietary solid oxide fuel cell technology and third-party proven carbon capture technologies to produce reliable, low-carbon electricity to meet Singapore's changing energy needs.
This collaboration aligns with Singapore's recent launch of the Green Data Centre Roadmap, where one of the goals is to develop sustainable data centers with a greater use of green energy 1 . Bloom's fuel cell Energy Server product, when integrated with carbon capture, will provide low-carbon power to the data centers. The same system can potentially deliver green energy in the future, tapping on low-carbon feedstock. The Energy Servers can also be deployed as a grid parallel system in conjunction with utility power, mitigating grid constraints.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) recently announced its acquisition of novel annular linear induction pump (ALIP) intellectual property used in small nuclear reactor cooling and heat transfer from noted physicist, research engineer and project manager Carlos O. Maidana, PhD. of Maidana Research.
Dr. Maidana has agreed to collaborate with NANO Nuclear as a consultant on further development of the ALIP technology with a view towards achieving SBIR Phase III Award status. These efforts will build on previous Department of Energy grants for the technology, aggregating over $1.37 million in prior phases. NANO Nuclear will provide funding (estimated to be approximately $350,000) and other resources necessary for the Phase III project, and Dr. Maidana will be the Principal Investigator on this project.
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, recently secured an order for 25 megawatts (MW) of proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems for a customer in Europe. The project will employ five of Plug's 5 MW containerized PEM electrolyzers, to reduce the carbon footprint of the company by using green hydrogen.
"The selection of Plug's technology for this project serves as a clear example of our established industry expertise and proven technology," stated Plug CEO Andy Marsh. "Industry experts have highlighted the immense market potential for green hydrogen in Europe as being a key factor for reaching European Union decarbonization targets. This presents a significant opportunity for Plug, and we have the market knowledge and technology readily available to make a substantial impact."
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. (GGE), recently announced that pursuant to a long term service agreement GGE has agreed to purchase 42 1.4-megawatt upgraded carbonate fuel cell modules from FuelCell Energy to replace existing fuel cell modules at the Hwaseong Baran Industrial Complex fuel cell power platform, the world's largest fuel cell power platform, located in Hwaseong-si.
The agreement, which constitutes a significant milestone for supplying clean baseload power to the Korean market, also includes a new seven-year service agreement pursuant to which FuelCell Energy will service the fuel cell modules. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company expects to receive approximately $160 million of revenue over the term of the agreement.
About FN Media Group:
At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #pressreleases #tickertagpressreleases
Follow us on Facebook to receive emerging news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia
Follow us on Twitter for real time Breaking News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup
Follow and us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/
DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Charbone Hydrogen Corporation by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.
Contact Information:
Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757
SOURCE: FN Media Group
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec
(TheNewswire)
La Société prépare et améliore activement sa chaîne d'approvisionnement en électrolyseurs entièrement intégrés avec des capacités allant jusqu'à 2,5 MW, 5,0 MW et 10,0 MW pour tous ses projets
Brossard (Québec), le 25 juin 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse de confirmer qu'elle a signé un contrat d'approvisionnement d'un système d'électrolyseur conteneurisé complet prêt à être expédié vers son site phare d'hydrogène vert, situé dans la ville de Sorel-Tracy, au Québec. Après l'arrivée sur le site, le système devrait prendre de 4 à 6 semaines d'installation et de mise en service pour être en production.
Ce nouvel électrolyseur a une capacité supérieure à celle initialement prévue et améliorera considérablement les estimations initiales de performances opérationnelles de Charbone. Coïncidant avec les plans de construction des installations qui restent dans les délais, la Société prévoit la livraison du système d'électrolyseur durant le troisième trimestre de 2024.
Le projet d'hydrogène vert de Sorel-Tracy servira d'installation phare de la Société, donnant à Charbone un avantage de premier arrivant avec une production débutant plus tard cette année avec une capacité initiale d'environ 400 kg. Suivant une approche de développement par étapes, le projet permettra d'augmenter progressivement la production d'hydrogène. L'installation ciblera un large éventail d'utilisateurs industriels qui abandonnent l'hydrogène gris issu de combustibles fossiles et optent pour une alternative plus propre.
" Nous maitrisons la livraison d'un électrolyseur qui augmentera immédiatement les marges opérationnelles est un point tournant et une avancée décisive dans notre stratégie globale de croissance , a déclaré Daniel Charette, Chef de l'exploitation chez Charbone. " Nous avons une vision stratégique forte pour le développement et le déploiement de notre réseau d'hydrogène vert et des écosystèmes environnants, et nous avons hâte d'introduire bientôt de nouvelles solutions de décarbonation et qui sont finançables sur le marché nord-américain . "
En plus de ses activités à Sorel-Tracy, la Société prévoit également de lancer un deuxième projet d'hydrogène vert en 2024 dans la région de Détroit, au Michigan. Au total, Charbone prévoit de livrer 16 usines de production d'hydrogène vert à travers l'Amérique du Nord d'ici 2030 et sécurise activement sa chaîne d'approvisionnement d'électrolyseurs entièrement intégrés allant jusqu'à 2,5 MW, 5,0 MW et 10,0 MW.
À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation
Charbone est un groupe intégré de production d'hydrogène vert axé sur le déploiement d'un réseau nord-américain d'usines de production. En utilisant des énergies renouvelables pour produire des molécules de dihydrogène (H2) et des solutions écoénergétiques et respectueuses de l'environnement aux utilisateurs industriels, institutionnels, commerciaux et de la mobilité future, Charbone prévoit déployer et livrer des usines de production d'hydrogène vert aux États-Unis et au Canada d'ici 2024, et 14 usines supplémentaires sont prévues d'ici 2030. Charbone est la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert avec ses actions ordinaires se négociant sur la Bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH); les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'information, merci de visiter www.charbone.com .
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.
Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.
Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.
Contacts
Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez contacter :
Dave B. G agnon
Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau: +1 438 844-7170
Courriel: dg@charbone.com
Daniel Charette
Chef de l'exploitation
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau : +1 438 800-4946
Courriel: dc@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone bureau: +1 438 800-4991
Courriel: bv@charbone.com
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation
David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.
This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.
To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/50L95CS4
A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event
About BPH Energy Limited:
BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.
The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.
BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.
BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).
Source:
BPH Energy Limited
Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366
News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia
Elixir Adds New Taroom Acreage
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as Preferred Tenderer in relation to a new exploration area in Queensland: PLR2023-1-7 (see map below). The area lies immediately adjacent to the Company’s Project Grandis in the Taroom Trough.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Elixir has been appointed by the Queensland Government as preferred tenderer for PLR2023-1-7
- The licence area is adjacent to Elixir’s Grandis Project and is prospective for both deep and shallow gas
Location map of PLR2023-1-7
PLR2023-1-7 covers 526 square kilometres and although just one licence is divided into 3 separate geographical areas. The North Eastern areas are located in the Taroom Trough and are prospective for the same deep gas plays as encountered in Project Grandis. These new areas cover 152 square kilometres and represent a 14% increase of Elixir’s acreage within the Taroom Trough, which to date has a 2C contingent resource booking of 1,297 Bcf (per ASX announcement of 29 May 2024).
The larger South-Western area, which covers 374 square kilometres is prospective for both shallow and deep gas targets.
Elixir will now proceed to obtain an Environmental Authority (EA) and complete any required native title process before being granted the final Authority to Prospect (ATP). This licence will not be subject to any domestic gas reservation. Elixir will own a 100% working interest in the ATP and will be the Operator.
Technical studies have already begun on all of the areas of the licence to address issues such as the potential addition of contingent and prospective resources, drill target(s) and potential partners once the licence is formally granted.
Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “Naturally we are pleased to be recognized by the Queensland Government as the preferred tenderer for a new licence area which is highly complementary to our existing Grandis Gas Project position. That recognition in part at least acknowledges the good work undertaken by our team since we have entered Queensland two years ago.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
From Fossil Fuels to Renewables: How the Energy Transition is Transforming the Oil and Gas Industry
The oil and gas sector has long been one of the Earth's largest and most valuable industries, but it's undergoing major changes to compete in the green energy transition and remain profitable.
At last year's COP28 summit, nations signaled a definitive shift away from fossil fuels, marking a potential "beginning of the end" for the era. While ambitious, the reality is more complex. Oil and gas aren't disappearing anytime soon — in fact, the industry is projected to rake in revenue of US$5.3 trillion in 2024, with daily consumption of 103 million barrels.
Indeed, petroleum remains the lifeblood of transportation systems, powering billions of vehicles, while natural gas heats a significant portion of the world's homes. At the same time, the industry's substantial environmental impact — accounting for 15 percent of energy-related emissions on a worldwide scale — cannot be ignored.
As countries balance continued fossil fuel requirements with the urgent need to decarbonize, companies are exploring a range of strategies to modernize oil and gas operations, from tackling methane emissions and eliminating non-emergency flaring, to electrifying upstream facilities with low-emissions electricity, using carbon capture and storage technologies and expanding low-emissions hydrogen use in refineries. Read on to learn more about these efforts.
Reducing CO2 emissions with renewable gasoline
A company offering solutions that fit under this umbrella is Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS).
The company is focused on creating commercial plants to convert various feedstocks, including biomass and flared natural gas, into gasoline using its proprietary SynGasToGasoline+ (STG+) process.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with Ernie Miller, CEO of Verde, about turning waste into fuel and targeting “stranded assets.” He explained that STG+ has two different pathways to production.
One pathway uses natural gas as the feedstock, converting it to synthesis gas via steam methane reforming, and then converting the synthesis gas to methanol and finally gasoline. The other pathway gasifies renewable feedstocks, like biomass or agricultural waste, to produce the synthesis gas, which then follows the same process to gasoline.
In addition to creating “renewable gasoline,” the second pathway has the benefit of generating excess biogenic CO2 that can be sequestered, resulting in a gasoline product with a “deeply negative carbon intensity score." As Miller explained, this means more carbon is put into the ground during production than is emitted when the gasoline is burned.
He clarified that while the gasoline produced using Verde’s process burns the same as any other gasoline, “What's different is that in the process of producing that renewable gasoline, we've put more carbon in the ground than carbon is released when you burn that gasoline. So it’s carbon negative.”
In 2022, the production, transport and processing of oil and gas generated 5.1 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent. Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from oil and gas activities accounted for just under 15 percent of total energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Energy Agency.
Mitigating flaring and stranded assets
In addition to reducing emissions associated with the oil and gas production process, the STG+ method can use the natural gas that companies burn off or “flare” during the oil extraction process.
“We've got an awful lot of opportunities here in North America to bring value to low-value natural gas, while at the same time solving a major flaring issue,” said Miller said during the conversation.
By targeting natural gas that would normally lack economic benefit and be flared off, Verde is also creating another revenue stream for companies like Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). Using the STG+ process, Diamondback, which operates in the Permian Basin and is a partner of Verde, can now unlock more value from its assets.
Miller said Diamondback is highly regarded for its operations and leadership in methane abatement and flare mitigation. The company excels in adding value to disadvantaged natural gas, particularly in the Permian Basin, where natural gas trades at the Waha hub. Currently, natural gas at Waha trades at negative US$2.45 per MMBtu, meaning producers incur a loss before gathering, compression and processing costs.
"Gas in the Permian Basin today has no value. If you don't have firm transport to a Gulf Coast market, that's what you're going to get — you're effectively going to have to pay somebody to vent your natural gas," he explained, adding, “So we're able to (provide) that economic benefit to a producer … we're able to really kind of swap commodity exposures for something that is very low value or no value to something that's much higher value."
Oil and gas producers also face the issue of stranded assets — properties that are too small or uneconomical to target. This is especially true in regions like West Africa, where there is no market or infrastructure to transport natural gas.
Companies like BP (LSE:BP,NYSE:BP) and Total (NYSE:TTE) have invested heavily in oil production in these areas, but the natural gas produced often has no destination and is flared, causing environmental and economic problems.
Addressing the stranded gas issue globally could benefit all stakeholders, as organizations like the World Bank are increasingly tying funding to the reduction of flaring.
Extracting lithium from oilfield brine
Like Verde, Volt Lithium (TSXV:VLT,OTCQB:VLTLF) is targeting the energy potential within waste streams.
The battery metals-focused company is specifically targeting oilfield brine, a saltwater that is produced during the exploration and extraction of oil and natural gas. It is non-potable water that primarily contains dissolved sodium, calcium, magnesium and chloride. This produced water can also contain lithium.
As Alex Wylie, CEO, president and director, told INN, Volt’s proprietary direct lithium extraction technology consists of three phases. In the first phase, contaminants like organics are removed from the brine. In the second phase, direct lithium extraction occurs using two technologies developed by Volt. They effectively extract 98 to 99 percent of the lithium from the brine. This water, often associated with oil production, is typically considered a waste stream. For every barrel of oil, 4.5 barrels of water are produced, which can be used to extract lithium instead of being disposed of.
The third phase involves concentrating and crystallizing the lithium to produce a battery-grade product. Volt's technology has proven to be capable of delivering a commercially viable lithium product, and the company plans to move into field operations to produce battery-grade metal. “We've demonstrated over the last year that there is a (battery-grade) product that we can develop. And we're at the phase now where we're looking to move into field operations. We're going to be also producing battery-grade metal from the field operations,” said Wylie.
Using desalination to combat the water crisis
Volt's technology could be especially useful in Texas' Permian and Delaware basins.
Wylie went on to note that in the US, 22 million barrels of oilfield brine are produced daily, potentially yielding 350,000 metric tons of lithium annually, enough to meet a third of US lithium demand by 2030.
Aside from reusing a waste stream to extract value, Volt's process could eventually help create water streams for use in processing and manufacturing. Wylie said that on its own, the Permian Basin in Texas generates 19 million barrels (681 million gallons) of water daily, noting that this water needs to be desalinated.
At the same time, Texas consumes large amounts of water. The manufacturing sector uses 900 million gallons daily, while agriculture needs 1.4 billion gallons and power production requires 300 million gallons.
"When people think about desal, I'm not talking about drinking water, I'm talking about other uses," he said. "There is an opportunity here to reuse the water for other purposes, to help with the water crisis of the Southwest US."
Volt’s lithium extraction process creates "very clean water" by removing contaminants using reagents such as sodium hydroxide and hydrochloric acid. “So when we go to desalination, ultimately we've got a clean product to start with, which falls in line with environmental sustainability and reusing that water to the maximum ability,” said Wylie.
“I know there's work to be done on desalination, so I'm not saying that we're doing that today — we're focused on lithium extraction,” he said. “But in the future, we see an opportunity where you could use that water for other purposes.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 20 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Elixir Energy Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.