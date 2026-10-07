Noble Minerals Prepares for Drill Program on the Lucas Gold Project

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario October 7, 2026 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to give an update on the Lucas Gold Project in the Timmins area of Ontario.
The drill program is expected to be a total of about 2,500 to 3,000 meters. A $215,000 OJEP grant has been granted on this project by the Ontario Government.
After conducting a recent site visit it has been determined the drill program will require the establishment of a winter road for access. The road will need time to establish a stable, deep frozen base for heavy equipment access.
The Lucas Township Gold Project is a drill-ready project located approximately 30 km north of Timmins, Ontario, world famous for >75 million ounces of gold production. It is also located 20 km northeast of the world class Kidd Creek Mine celebrating its 58th year of continuous production consisting of >150 million tonnes of ore. In addition, it is also located about 20 km east of the Crawford Nickel Resource currently being developed by Canada Nickel. (Figure 1)
Full industry services, supplies and infrastructure are in place in Timmins with access via paved Highway 655. There is ample access to power and water. Noble also has a MoU signed with local First Nations.
In 2018 Noble completed 15 NQ size diamond drill holes totaling 3,184 meters covering approximately 650m strike length of the 1700m Gold Mineralized structure/trend identified from 2012 and 2018 Airborne Electromagnetic and Differential Magnetic Surveys. Noble located 37 historical drill-hole collars in the field, and twinned 3 (three) of these historical drill holes. No further work has been done since 2018. (Figures 2, 3 and Table 1)
The Lucas Gold Project has 6 discrete untested IP anomalous trends which require follow-up explorationof which only one trend has been investigated by Diamond Drilling to date. Gold mineralization in the Lucas Gold Deposit is interpreted to be structurally controlled and occur as discrete lenses stacked within the pyrite plus gold mineralized tuffaceous unit. (Figure 4)
As mentioned previously the Lucas Gold Project is drill ready with a First Nation MoU in place. Future work would include drilling on the IP Anomaly A to further define the gold mineralization. In addition, testing the other 5, undrilled, IP anomalies to test for gold mineralization similar to IP Anomaly A.
The development of the Lucas Gold Project is divided into 3 Phases:
Phase 1 – Establish gold grade and extend gold mineralized strike length to approximately 1700m.
Phase 2: - Establish and verify gold mineralization in additional parallel IP anomalies.
Phase 3: - Geological modelling and NI43-101 Resource Definition.
Figure 1: General Location Map with Local Infrastructure
Figure 2: Drill Holes and Trend of Mineralized Zone on Magnetic Background
Figure 3: 2018 Drilling Plan with Outline of Mineralized Zone Projected to Surface
Figure 4: Plan of Induced Polarization Zones Projected to Surface with Collars of 2018 Drilling and Magnetic Background
Table 1: Gold Intersections from Noble's 2018 Drill Program (True width not known at this time)
Qualified Person
The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property; the ~3,300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property; and the ~1,232 hectare Opawica Scandium and REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec. In Newfoundland and Labrador, it holds the~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property.
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".
Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Noble disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Contacts:
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations
Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
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