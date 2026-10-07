Noble Minerals Prepares for Drill Program on the Lucas Gold Project

Noble Minerals Prepares for Drill Program on the Lucas Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario October 7, 2026 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to give an update on the Lucas Gold Project in the Timmins area of Ontario.

The drill program is expected to be a total of about 2,500 to 3,000 meters. A $215,000 OJEP grant has been granted on this project by the Ontario Government.  

After conducting a recent site visit it has been determined the drill program will require the establishment of a winter road for access.  The road will need time to establish a stable, deep frozen base for heavy equipment access.

The Lucas Township Gold Project is a drill-ready project located approximately 30 km north of Timmins, Ontario, world famous for >75 million ounces of gold production.  It is also located 20 km northeast of the world class Kidd Creek Mine celebrating its 58th year of continuous production consisting of >150 million tonnes of ore.  In addition, it is also located about 20 km east of the Crawford Nickel Resource currently being developed by Canada Nickel.  (Figure 1)

Full industry services, supplies and infrastructure are in place in Timmins with access via paved Highway 655.  There is ample access to power and water.  Noble also has a MoU signed with local First Nations.

In 2018 Noble completed 15 NQ size diamond drill holes totaling 3,184 meters covering approximately 650m strike length of the 1700m Gold Mineralized structure/trend identified from 2012 and 2018 Airborne Electromagnetic and Differential Magnetic Surveys.  Noble located 37 historical drill-hole collars in the field, and twinned 3 (three) of these historical drill holes.  No further work has been done since 2018.  (Figures 2, 3 and Table 1)

The Lucas Gold Project has 6 discrete untested IP anomalous trends which require follow-up explorationof which only one trend has been investigated by Diamond Drilling to date.  Gold mineralization in the Lucas Gold Deposit is interpreted to be structurally controlled and occur as discrete lenses stacked within the pyrite plus gold mineralized tuffaceous unit. (Figure 4)

As mentioned previously the Lucas Gold Project is drill ready with a First Nation MoU in place.  Future work would include drilling on the IP Anomaly A to further define the gold mineralization.  In addition, testing the other 5, undrilled, IP anomalies to test for gold mineralization similar to IP Anomaly A.

The development of the Lucas Gold Project is divided into 3 Phases:

Phase 1 – Establish gold grade and extend gold mineralized strike length to approximately 1700m.

Phase 2: - Establish and verify gold mineralization in additional parallel IP anomalies.

Phase 3: - Geological modelling and NI43-101 Resource Definition.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: General Location Map with Local Infrastructure

 


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Drill Holes and Trend of Mineralized Zone on Magnetic Background


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: 2018 Drilling Plan with Outline of Mineralized Zone Projected to Surface

    


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Plan of Induced Polarization Zones Projected to Surface with Collars of 2018 Drilling and Magnetic Background

     


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1: Gold Intersections from Noble's 2018 Drill Program (True width not known at this time)

  

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.

Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.

Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North),  ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property; the ~3,300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property; and the ~1,232 hectare Opawica Scandium and REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec.  In Newfoundland and Labrador, it holds the~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

 

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Noble disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.   No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email:        info@noblemineralexploration.com

 

Investor Relations

Email:        ir@noblemineralexploration.com

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NOB:CCtsxv:nobbase metals investing
NOB:CC
Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral

Battery and Critical Minerals Prospect Generator in Ontario

Battery and Critical Minerals Prospect Generator in Ontario Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

Key Highlights:Recent MMI soil geochemical survey confirms new anomalous gold trend extensions beneath cover and beyond previously tested areas, highlighting large system scale targets for follow-up surface work and drilling.1,300+ B-horizon soil samples collected across approximately 2.5 by 1.5... Keep Reading...
Feather Cap option exercised

Feather Cap option exercised

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap option exercisedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Files Q1 Interim FS and MD&A / Moroccan Site and Cancellation of Crushing & Grinding Equipment Share Purchase Agreement With Possible Renegotiation

Steadright Files Q1 Interim FS and MD&A / Moroccan Site and Cancellation of Crushing & Grinding Equipment Share Purchase Agreement With Possible Renegotiation

(TheNewswire) Muskoka, Ontario — October 6th, 2026 — TheNewswire - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q1 Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company") (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces the issue of 67,051 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each at Stg 3.46 pence per share ("Remuneration Shares") in settlement of part of the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 31, 2026, in response to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the gross proceeds of its previously announced... Keep Reading...
Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Trek South Moves Closer to the Porphyry Root as Phase 1 Drilling Sharpens the Target Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company"). In advance of the receipt of laboratory assays expected later this month and next, Oreterra's... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Noble Mineral
Sign up to get your FREE

Noble Mineral Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

Transition Metals Extends Geochemical Footprint of Haultain Gold System and Identifies New Large-Scale Exploration Targets at Gowganda Project, Ontario

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Announces Thermogenic Wet-Gas Signature in 86% of Soil-Gas Samples at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, Next to Its 30% Clean Hydrogen Discovery

Related News

energy investing

Skyharbour Commences Drilling at the Getty East Uranium Joint Venture with Partner Denison Mines at the Russell Lake Project Area

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Drills 495.6 m at 37.86% Fe2O3, 5.51% TiO2, 0.273% V2O5 Including 68.2 m at 52.95% Fe2O3, 8.57% TiO2, 0.381% V2O5 at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Announces Thermogenic Wet-Gas Signature in 86% of Soil-Gas Samples at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, Next to Its 30% Clean Hydrogen Discovery

precious metals investing

Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at Its La Joya Silver Project

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Reports 10 ft of 0.064% eU?O? in Ongoing Drilling at Kaycee, Wyoming

Valeura Energy Inc Announces Q3 2026 Operations Update

precious metals investing

Response to ASX Aware Query