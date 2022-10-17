Base MetalsInvesting News

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 17, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

  • Drill crews have completed drilling on the Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property

  • Airborne survey over the Boulder project is in progress with initial results expected shortly.

  • Initial results for 13 grab samples received for Buckingham Graphite property. Graphitic Carbon values varied from 13.84 to 86.52%.

Nagagami Carbonatite Niobium and Rare Earths Project, Ontario (14,000 hectares)

Drilling has been completed on the Company's Nagagami Project near Hearst, Ontario.  A total of 1302 meters were drilled in two holes.  The target of the drilling was a magnetic low on the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex where on comparable complexes, niobium and rare earth mineralization has been discovered and mined.  An example of this is the St Honore, (Niobec)  Carbonatite Complex in Quebec.

The core is presently being logged and samples taken in order to analyze for the presence of niobium and rare earth elements.  Initial results are expected anywhere from four to six weeks time.

The drilling was done with the cooperation with the Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN") with which Noble has agreed to engage in ongoing consultation and establish a mutually beneficial cooperative and productive relationship with the CLFN for projects located in their traditional area.

Additional drilling is planned with favourable results.


Figure 1: Drill Hole Location on the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex.  Background is total field magnetics


Figure 2: NG-22-01 Drill site on Nagagami Carbonatite Complex


Figure 3: Example of core from Nagagami Carbonatite Complex

Calder Township Drill Program

The Calder Township drill program has been completed.  The targeted conductors were explained by semi massive to massive sulphide in intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks.  A total of two holes were drilled for a total of 865 meters.  Assays are pending and expected before the end of the month.

Boulder Project Airborne Survey (4,500 hectares)

The airborne survey on the Boulder Project is in progress.  Preliminary results should be received shortly.

In 2019 Ontario Geological Survey analyzed a sample from the 140 kg boulder and determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/t of silver, 3.79 g/t of gold; 4.43 g/t of palladium; and 2.22 g/t of platinum and consisted primarily of the mineral cuprite.  The purpose of the airborne survey is to detect conductive and magnetic zones which could be the potential source of the boulder.


Figure 4: Airborne system used for the Boulder Airborne Survey

Island Pond Property, Central Newfoundland (14,400 ha)

Work will include an airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey, expected to be completed by the end of the year. Survey was delayed due to the availability of the contractor.

Buckingham Graphite Property

Initial lab results have been received from a property visit earlier in the summer. A total of 13 grab samples were taken from various locations on the property. Graphitic Carbon values varied from 13.84 to 86.52%. Some of the highest values were from a section of the property that had not been previously drilled. Compilation of the data is continuing; more details will be given in a press release to follow.


Figure 4: Lab certificate with Graphitic Carbon values for grab samples from Buckingham Graphite Property


Figure 5: Graphitic sample from the Buckingham Graphite Property

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise .

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone:        416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

