Nobel Announces Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX–V: NBLC; OTCQB: NBTRF) (the "Company" or "Nobel") announces that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering from gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 to gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will now consist of up to 50,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on December 11, 2025 and issued 6,700,000 Units for gross proceeds of $335,000.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to continue the exploration work on its Chilean mineral properties as well as general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or before January 29, 2026 and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

For further information, please contact:
Larry Guy
Chief Executive Officer
647-276-0533

Vincent Chen
Investor Relations
vchen@nobel-resources.com
www.nobel-resources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; the prospectivity of the Company's mineral projects in Chile; and the Company's future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nobel does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


