Nium and Circle to Connect USDC Settlement with Global Payouts

The partnership brings USDC-powered settlement together with Nium's last-mile global payouts across more than 190 countries, enabling stablecoin payments for global businesses.

-circle.com/legal/licenses" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Nium, the global leader in real-time cross-border payments infrastructure, and Circle Technology Services, LLC, an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) ('Circle') and operator of Circle Payments Network (CPN), today announced a partnership to connect stablecoin settlement with last-mile global payouts.

As part of the partnership, Nium joins CPN as a global payout partner, providing financial institutions on the network with direct access to Nium's payout infrastructure across more than 190 countries and in 100 currencies.

With Nium now part of CPN, financial institutions can route payments through the CPN network to Nium's payout infrastructure, including access to Nium's entire portfolio of countries and currencies through a single integration. Payments using CPN will now be supported by integrated FX optimization and smart routing, enabling efficient conversion and delivery without the need to source and manage multiple local providers.

Together, Circle and Nium provide a unified foundation for global payments. Circle delivers regulated, USDC[1]-powered settlements with built-in compliance and a governed network designed for institutional use. Nium enables local currency delivery through real-time, last-mile payout rails and extensive regulatory coverage, allowing institutions to deliver funds delivered in local currency into accounts, wallets, and cards worldwide.

This partnership addresses a key challenge in cross-border payments: bridging fast, transparent settlements with reliable last-mile delivery. By joining CPN, Nium enables institutions to access capabilities through a single payment network without managing fragmented providers and prefunding accounts across multiple corridors.

"Traditional and onchain payment rails are converging, and that convergence demands infrastructure that banks, fintechs, and global enterprises can rely on at scale," said Prajit Nanu, Founder and CEO of Nium." By partnering with Circle and joining CPN, we are combining Circle's regulated settlement instrument with Nium's global payout reach to deliver a more seamless way for institutions to move money worldwide."

"Financial institutions are increasingly looking for ways to use stablecoins to solve persistent payments pain points," said Kash Razzaghi, Chief Commercial Officer at Circle. "Through our partnership with Nium and their integration into Circle Payments Network, we are extending USDC from a settlement instrument into a complete payments flow, helping institutions move money globally with greater speed, transparency, and capital efficiency."

Circle continues to scale CPN, with $8.3 billion in annualized transaction volume based on the trailing 30day activity as of March 31, 2026[2], reflecting growing institutional adoption of USDC for global payments.

With Nium now part of CPN, financial institutions can:

  • Move money globally using USDC and enable final settlement through Nium's real-time payout network, enabling faster end-to-end payment flows
  • Reduce prefunding requirements across corridors
  • Access global payout capabilities through a single integration
  • Track transactions in real time with onchain transparency

For more information, visit  circle.com/cpn or nium.com.

About Nium
Nium provides global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, founded on the mission to deliver the global money movement infrastructure of tomorrow, today. Its platform incorporates the most advanced fiat and blockchain capabilities, enabling banks, fintechs, and enterprises to collect, convert, send, and spend funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports stablecoins, 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, over 100 of which are in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards, and collected locally in 40 markets.

As a principal card issuer on Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and UATP, Nium issues over 38 million card tokens every year. It holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance, independent of geography. Nium is backed by leading investors including Visa, Riverwood Capital, Tribe Capital, and New View Capital. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore. For more information, visit www.nium.com.

About Circle Payments Network
Circle Technology Services, LLC (CTS) is the operator of Circle Payments Network (CPN) and offers products and services to financial institutions that participate in CPN to facilitate their CPN access and integration. CPN connects participating financial institutions around the world, with CTS serving as the technology service provider to participating financial institutions. While CTS does not hold funds or manage accounts on behalf of customers, we enable the global ecosystem of participating financial institutions to connect directly with each other, communicate securely, and settle directly with each other. CTS is not a party to transactions between participating financial institutions facilitated by CPN who use CPN to execute transactions at their own risk. Use of CPN is subject to the CPN Rules and the CPN Participation Agreement between CTS and a participating financial institution. 

[1] USDC is issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses.

[2] Company data as of March 31, 2026.

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