Nine UBS Financial Advisors in Southern California, Hawaii Named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State

UBS's Courtney Liddy in San Diego also recognized on Forbes America's Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors nationwide

UBS Wealth Management US announced today that nine financial advisors based in the Southern California and Hawaii areas of the firm's Pacific Desert Market have been named to the Forbes 2026 Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list.

One of the advisors, Courtney Liddy , has also been recognized by Forbes for the eighth year in a row as one of America's Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors nationwide, in addition to being recognized for the fifth time on the Forbes Top Women Advisors Best-in-State list.

The UBS advisors named on the list are:

"We celebrate these financial advisors for their professionalism, commitment, and the deep relationships they build with their clients," said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive at UBS . "These advisors take the time to listen, understand what matters most, and craft customized financial strategies that align with each client's goals. We are thrilled by their accomplishments and honored to see them recognized."

This marks the eighth year Courtney Liddy, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor in UBS's downtown San Diego office, has been named to the Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors lists. She has been providing financial and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients for over two decades and has also previously been recognized by Barron's on its Top 100 Women Advisors (2021, 2023).

The tenth annual ranking of Forbes | SHOOK America's Top Women Wealth Advisors features 100 women with proven track records who manage cumulative assets of more than $400 billion.

The tenth annual ranking of Forbes | SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State highlights more than 2,800 women across the country with proven track records, collectively managing nearly $4 trillion in assets. Forbes' rankings were compiled by SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank candidates nominated by their firms.

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions, and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm operates in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2025. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Hilary McCarthy
hilary@clearpointagency.com
774-364-1440
https://www.ubs.com

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