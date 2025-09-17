Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

NINE MILE METALS ANNOUNCES XRF HIGH-GRADE RESULTS UP TO 18.27% COPPER FROM THE UPCOMING DRILL AREA AT THE WEDGE PROJECT, BATHURST, NEW BRUNSWICK

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. has released XRF (X-ray fluorescence) results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization grab samples collected from the coming drill area on the Wedge VMS project in the world-famous Bathurst mining camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Discovered in 1956, Cominco operated the Wedge mine between 1962 and 1968, producing 1.5 million tonnes of predominantly copper ore. At the time of closure (head pillar collapsed), only the upper portion of the deposit was mined. The expectation is that the lower 60 per cent plus remains untouched based upon recent drill testing and extends at depth with the 3-D modelling.

As previously reported, the Cominco drill data were acquired by Nine Mile and formatted to facilitate modelling. With the addition of Mike Dufresne, MSc, PGeol, PGeo, of Apex Geoscience Ltd. to the technical advisory committee, the company provided the technical database to Apex for 3-D modelling and drill hole targeting. Data provided included all historic drill holes and assays in addition to the recent successful drilling conducted by Nine Mile. To further assist in targeting, the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) magnetics and borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) data collected by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. was integrated into the modelling in addition to the initial, reprocessed MegaTEM conductivity interpretation that highlighted the Wedge and the Wedge VMS trend.

At the Wedge mine's western extension (Target 2), modelling has focused on the unmined portions of the deposit with drill holes targeting a copper-rich lens to the west and the unexplored depth extension below 150 metres, where recent drilling and historical cross-sections indicate mineralization occurring to a minimum depth of 300 metres. Apex is designing a sequence of drill holes to test the seven modelled TDEM (time-domain electromagnetic) conductivity plates adjacent to the Tribag VMS occurrence identified by EarthEx (Target 3).

In preparation for drilling, prospecting was conducted at surface in an area proximal to the proposed drill collars along the western flank of the Wedge mine stepping out to test the expansion westward of the mine footprint. A total of 19 samples were catalogued, photographed, and then analyzed with a portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instrument utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 portable 50-kilovolt workstation and Reflex XRF software to provide instant real-time geochemical information. Each sample was analyzed in three separate locations and the results averaged by the Reflex XRF software. The XRF process included calibrating the machine and utilizing two standards in the sample stream (OREAS622 and CDN-BL-10) twice during analysis. The results are presented in Table 1. The samples have been forwarded to ALS Global in Moncton, N.B., for preparation, with final geochemical analysis conducted in Vancouver, B.C.

Highlights:

  • Samples were massive VMS (copper-lead-zinc) mineralization collected at the coming Wedge drill area.
  • The samples were weathered and predominantly copper rich with minor lead/zinc.
  • Most samples consisted of 90 per cent plus sulphides and minor quartz and accessory minerals.

Samples 280370 and 280375 are examples of the massive high-grade cooper sulphide mineralization. The samples were collected in the area immediately to the northeast of proposed drill holes 25WG-01 and 25WD-02.

Mr. Dufresne, Apex's president and an independent consultant and technical adviser, commented that these high-quality conductivity targets at the Wedge mine's western extension and TriBag target line up with the horizons that have yielded high-quality VMS drill intersections at the Main Wedge deposit and, based upon the modelling to date, could provide some new exciting discoveries for Nine Mile with the planned drilling.

Gary Lohman, PGeo, vice-president, exploration, stated: "With the provincial-wide fire ban lifted and Apex Geoscience's 3-D modelling complete, the team is looking forward to drilling at the Wedge mine's western extension. With the assistance of Apex, two main zones of mineralization have been identified, one copper rich and another primarily lead/zinc. Targeting has been refined by leveraging the extensive geological and geophysical data (including recent borehole EM and plate modelling), allowing us to prioritize copper mineralization in the upcoming program. This western extension area is the high-grade section of the deposit focused on the copper-rich lens. These massive sulphide samples clearly demonstrate the potential of this untapped area at depth. We are building on last year's new eastern extension successes with our eight VMS drill holes with results of 136.31 metres of 0.68 per cent copper equivalent, including 40 metres of 2.03 per cent copper equivalent (see news release [dated March 26, 2024]). A key aspect here is testing this deposit at depth and how far it extends westward resulting in additional new tonnage."

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release pertaining to the Wedge project was reviewed and approved by Mr. Lohman, a non-independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst mining camp in New Brunswick, Canada. The company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS projects: the Nine Mile Brook VMS project, the California Lake VMS project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East West) project and the Wedge VMS project. The company is focused on exploration of minerals for technology, positioning for the boom in EV (electric vehicle) and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead and zinc with a hedge with gold.

We seek Safe Harbor.

