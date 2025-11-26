Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-01 and Confirms Two Zones of VMS Mineralization at the Wedge Project

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that the 1st drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-01) has been completed to target depth and is in progress on its 2nd hole (DDH-WD-25-02).

  • WD-25-01 was collared along the southern flank of the Wedge Mine and drilled at an azimuth of 335 degrees with a dip of -50 degrees to target the 2 modeled plates in the western extension (Figure 2).
  • DDH WD-25-01 was successful, intersecting approximately 22.40 meters (true width) of massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au), in the 1st Target Plate.
  • DDH WD-25-01 also intersected a 2nd sulphide zone in Target Plate 2, which is currently being geologically logged, measured, photographed and cut for sampling.
  • A total of 65 sample sections have been identified for base and precious metals analysis (including Antimony) by Actlabs, Fredericton, New Brunswick. The VMS sulphides were visible so our time consuming XRF analysis process was not performed on this large a section to expediate the samples to the labs for certified analysis, also keeping the crew from becoming backlogged in the drill program.
  • All drill core has been measured, logged, photographed, marked and cut for sampling at the company's warehouse in Bathurst New Brunswick.
  • WD-25-02 was collared on the same drill pad and drilled at an azimuth of 310 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to intersect the first plate approximately 40 meters further west to extend the mineralized zone along strike.
  • More details will follow when geological logging of the drill core has been completed.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276025_2c4e565ad4a2fa12_002.jpg

FIGURE 1: (Target Plate 1) - Massive Copper Bearing VMS Mineralization, WD-25-01

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276025_2c4e565ad4a2fa12_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276025_2c4e565ad4a2fa12_003.jpg

FIGURE 2: Modeled Plates and Drill Holes WD-25-01 and WD-25-02

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276025_2c4e565ad4a2fa12_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276025_2c4e565ad4a2fa12_004.jpg

FIGURE 3: Plan view of Target Plates and traces of Drill Holes WD-25-01 and WD-25-02.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276025_2c4e565ad4a2fa12_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276025_ninemile_550.jpg

FIGURE 4: Massive Copper Bearing VMS Mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/276025_ninemile.jpg

Gary Lohman, VP Exploration, Director stated, "We are very pleased with the VMS sulphide mineralization intersects from our first drill hole, WD-25-01. The mineralization was intersected where projected and throughout its width, it is massive and looks nondescript as seen in the images above, however, upon close examination, chalcopyrite (Cu) is seen as very fine disseminations within a matrix of pyrite. With the success of the first hole, the technical team, with the assistance of Apex Geoscience, decided to turn the drill west (WD-25-02) to intersect the VMS sulphide zone along strike and extend the mineralized footprint west. We look forward to building on this success and reporting the ongoing progress of this important Drill program at The Wedge Project."

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "The team is working diligently and efficiently to process the core as quickly as possible including carrying out core orientation and markup, geological logging, photography, cutting and sampling, prior to submitting for assay. Our Team is doing a stellar job. We are happy to deliver this update and will provide an update on hole WD-25-02 as soon as possible. Apex Geoscience has been instrumental in their advisory and drill program design along with our entire our Technical Team. We are well on our way with this exciting Drill Program at the Western Extension of the Wedge. A more detailed update shortly once we interpret these 2 holes and make any adjustments or new targets to the program."

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Social Media

X: @NineMileMetals
LinkedIn: Nine Mile Metals
Facebook: @ Nine Mile Metals

ON BEHALF OF Nine Mile Metals LTD.

"Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA"
CEO and Director
T: +1.506-800-0581
E: patrick@ninemilemetals.com

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values , (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

