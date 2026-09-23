Nigeria: TotalEnergies Launches the Ima Gas Development to Supply Nigeria LNG Liquefaction Plant

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (40%, operator), together with its partner AMNI (60%), have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the development of the Ima gas field, straddling the OML 112 and 117 offshore licenses in Nigeria.

Located in shallow waters close to Bonny Island, the Ima gas field will be developed with a single platform, connected through a 22 km pipeline to Nigeria LNG (15%, TotalEnergies). Production start-up is expected in 2028, with a plateau of 350 million cubic feet per day (representing over 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day). Once on stream, the Ima field will supply about one-third of the gas required for the ongoing Nigeria LNG Train 7 expansion project, which will increase the liquefaction plant capacity from 22 million tons per annum (Mtpa) to 30 Mtpa.

Ima is a low-cost and low-emissions development, with a simplified platform design, electric power supply from shore, no flaring, and permanent methane detection and monitoring.

Developed in partnership with the Nigerian company AMNI, Ima project is characterized by strong Nigerian content, with all key contractors being local companies. It will also contribute to local community development, with around 60% of the workforce expected to be sourced from host communities during the project development.

"We are very pleased to announce the FID for the Ima gas project, marking a new milestone in the deployment of our integrated gas strategy in Nigeria. After the Ubeta project sanctioned in 2024 and expected to start-up next year, Ima demonstrates again our ability to unlock new low-cost and low-emissions gas resources, following the incentives introduced by the Nigerian Government for non-associated gas developments," said Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. "This new project will contribute significantly to Nigeria LNG gas supply and create lasting value for its partners and for Nigeria."

About TotalEnergies in Nigeria
TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for more than 60 years and employs today more than 1,800 people across different business segments. Nigeria is one of the main contributing countries to TotalEnergies' hydrocarbon production with 188,000 boe/d produced in 2025. TotalEnergies also operates an extensive distribution network which includes about 540 service stations in the country. In all its operations, TotalEnergies is particularly attentive to the socio-economic development of the country and is committed to working with local communities.

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TTENYSE:TTEoil and gas investing
TTE
The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

LaFleur Expands Swanson Gold Deposit System, Confirming Strong Continuity with 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres and 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) (“LaFleur Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from its ongoing drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project, highlighting strong continuity of gold mineralization with significant widths and grades. The program... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Announces First Analyst Coverage by Research Capital

Syntholene Announces First Analyst Coverage by Research Capital

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that Research Capital Corporation has initiated equity research coverage of the Company. Research Capital is the first independent equity research group to publish analyst coverage... Keep Reading...
Oil barrels with yellow droplet symbols overlaid by colorful stock market graphs and fluctuating price data.

Oil Hits US$104 on Pipeline Strikes and Hormuz Slump

Global crude oil reached US$104 per barrel on Friday (September 18) as physical pipeline damage and collapsing shipping traffic through the Persian Gulf accelerated a fresh wave of fuel price spikes.The global benchmark Brent crude rose US$0.35 from Thursday's US$103 level, extending a... Keep Reading...
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Bargains as Prices Break US$100

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, outlines the factors that have taken oil prices back above US$100 per barrel.He also explains his stock strategy as market volatility continues — in his view, the best bargains are in natural gas, natural gas liquids and the... Keep Reading...
Block VIII Represented by Ministry of Mines and Energy at International Oil Conference in Malaysia

Block VIII Represented by Ministry of Mines and Energy at International Oil Conference in Malaysia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - September 15, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") presented Block VIII — the onshore oil and gas concession held by the... Keep Reading...
Handshake image on block representing M&A activity.

Tamarack, Headwater Ink C$10 Billion Oil Mega-Merger

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE,OTCPL:TNEYF) and Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) have agreed to a C$10 billion all-stock merger to form the largest pure-play oil producer in Canada’s Clearwater formation.Under a definitive arrangement agreement announced on Tuesday (September 8), Headwater... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully completed Phase One of its effects testing at its geothermally-integrated Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cell ("SOEC") demonstration facility in Húsavík,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Great Western Mining Corporation plc Announces Completion of Drilling: Defender Tungsten Project

Aurum Receives FirmCommitments for A$52.5 Million Placement to Accelerate Boundiali Development

Rockland Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation

DRILLING COMPLETED AT ARMIDALE ANTIMONY-GOLD PROJECT

Related News

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation plc Announces Completion of Drilling: Defender Tungsten Project

Aurum Receives FirmCommitments for A$52.5 Million Placement to Accelerate Boundiali Development

Rockland Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation

precious metals investing

DRILLING COMPLETED AT ARMIDALE ANTIMONY-GOLD PROJECT

gold investing

Artemis Gold Buys Vista Gold in US$427 Million Deal

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Drilling Completed at Armidal Antimony-Gold Project

criticial metals investing

Greenland Stocks Surge on US-Denmark Security Agreement