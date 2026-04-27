Nicola Mining Inc. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Nicola Mining Inc. Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Nicola Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date April 27th, 2026 and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.
ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Nicola Mining
Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the TSX-V Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade BC-based gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a property that hosts historical high-grade copper mineralization and covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig
CEO & Director

For additional information

Contact: Peter Espig
Phone: (778) 385-1213
Email: info@nicolamining.com
URL: www.nicolamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294393

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

nicola miningNIM:CCtsxv:nimbase metals investing
NIM:CC
The Conversation (0)
March 2026 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

March 2026 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced March 2026 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Reports Positive Results from an Induced Polarization Survey at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the results of its initial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey that consisted of 10 line-km using a 2D pole-dipole electrode array over the Yuma King West and Yuma King Mine... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Acquires Prospective Vanadium Project in Ontario and Updates Financing Plans

Transition Metals Acquires Prospective Vanadium Project in Ontario and Updates Financing Plans

Highlights:>2,000 Ha staked to secure the entire Empire Lake Intrusion, which is rich in vanadium.Mineralized zones are known to extend over 1,800 metres and are up to 170 metres thick.Mineralization grades up to 0.63 wt.% V₂O₅.Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM,OTC:TNTMF) ("Transition" or the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Sells Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals for Shares and Cash, Highlighting Golden Triangle Asset Value

Oreterra Sells Option to Buy Down Newmont Lake Royalty to Enduro Metals for Shares and Cash, Highlighting Golden Triangle Asset Value

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro") with respect to the January 31, 2022 Royalty Agreement... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

March 2026 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

InMed Pharmaceuticals Amends Preferred Investment Options

Related News

aluminum investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

battery metals investing

Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

oil and gas investing

Andy Hoese: Oil, Uranium, Coal — Bullish on Energy as Crisis Builds

gold investing

Top 7 ASX Gold ETFs in 2026

Carney Launches C$25 Billion Canada Strong Fund

rare earth investing

Critical Metals to Acquire European Lithium in US$835 Million Deal

uranium investing

Global Uranium Producers Fast-Track Production to Meet Market Deficit