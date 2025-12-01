Nicola Mining Commences Receipt of Blue Lagoon Gold and Silver Millfeed

Nicola Mining Commences Receipt of Blue Lagoon Gold and Silver Millfeed

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (OTCQB: HUSIF) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to announce that Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE: BLLG) ("Blue Lagoon") has commenced transporting high-grade gold and silver millfeed to Nicola's mill, located near Merritt, British Columbia. The Company had previously announced1 that the two parties had entered into a long term partnership2 and that Nicola, which is also a major Blue Lagoon shareholder, had committed to providing a non-dilutive $2.0 million line of credit to augment the latter's balance sheet.

Nicola will provide further updates for its 2026 plans in a soon-to-be released Annual Letter to Shareholders, which will include operational insights into milling expansion, Treasure Mountain, Dominion Creek Gold Project and the New Craigmont Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4873/276375_edb6a147245a389c_001.jpg

BLLG Stockpile: November 23, 2025 Sample of High-Grade Rock

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4873/276375_edb6a147245a389c_001full.jpg

Mr. Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola Mining Inc., commented: "We are extremely pleased to see Blue Lagoon achieve this significant milestone as it morphs Dome Mountain Gold Mine from a project to a producing mine. The two also embrace a shared commitment to sustainability and environmental commitment, as highlighted by Blue Lagoon being the recipient of PDAC's 2026 Sustainability Award3. Nicola's ability to process materials from multiple sites throughout the Province of British Columbia, including its Treasure Mountain Silver Mine and Dominion Creek Gold Project, highlights our position as a project facilitator of gold and silver projects throughout the province."

Qualified Person
Cameron Lilly, P. Eng., the Company's Mill Manager, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

About Nicola Mining
Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. In addition, it is reviewing the reopening of its Treasure Mountain Silver Mine and will commence production at its Dominion Creek Gold Project in 2026.

Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig
CEO & Director

For additional information

Contact: Peter Espig
Phone: (778) 385-1213
Email: info@nicolamining.com
URL: www.nicolamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Nicola Mining News Release dated June 23, 2025
2 Blue Lagoon's News Release dated September 29, 2025: Link
3 News Release: Link

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276375

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nicola MiningNIM:CCTSXV:NIMBase Metals Investing
NIM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire Metals Limited (AIM: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), announces that Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Day Conference in partnership with OTC Markets and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th at 9am ET. The... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. (" ExploreTech ") to deploy generative artificial intelligence across... Keep Reading...
Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the signing of a drill contract for 1000 meters in two holes located in Carnegie Township near Timmins,... Keep Reading...
Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) – Trading Halt

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) – Trading Halt

Trading in the securities of Corazon Mining Limited (‘CZN’) will be halted at the request of CZN, pending the release of an announcement by CZN. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of:the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3... Keep Reading...
Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed

Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed

Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following the approval of shareholders of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (Hastings) to the in-specie distribution of MBK Consideration Shares at the Hastings Annual General Meeting held on 28 November 2025, all conditions... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide a link to the news conference regarding a second landmark agreement for development of access roads to the Ring of Fire critical mineral resources. This represents the second major agreement for First Nation... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility