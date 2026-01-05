Nicola Mining and Blue Lagoon Receive First Payment for Gold and Silver Under Long Term Partnership

Nicola Mining and Blue Lagoon Receive First Payment for Gold and Silver Under Long Term Partnership

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM,OTC:HUSIF) (the "Company" or "Nicola Mining") is pleased to announce that it and Blue Lagoon Resources (CSE: BLLG) ("Blue Lagoon") have sold US$1.0 million gold and silver to Ocean Partners UK Limited1 ("Ocean Partners"). The Company is also pleased to announce that Blue Lagoon continues to provide steady shipments since the commencing of gold and silver mill feed hauling, as announced on December 1, 20252. The two parties had previously announced3 a commitment to a long term partnership4.

Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola, commented, "Nicola is very excited to work closely with Blue Lagoon as the two companies mutually ramp up production and revenues, amidst strong precious metal prices. Blue Lagoon's management has done an incredible job in spearheading the project through permitting and mine development to becoming a producer."

Qualified Person
Cameron Lilly, P. Eng., the Company's Mill Manager, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

About Nicola Mining
Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which is a fully-permitted high grade silver mine and includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig
CEO & Director

For additional information
Contact: Peter Espig
Phone: (778) 385-1213
Email: info@nicolamining.com
URL: www.nicolamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Ocean Partners operates in several countries throughout the world. Ocean Partners maintains a strong global network of relationships and contacts in the base metal mining and smelting sector.
2 News Release: December 1, 2025 Link
3 Nicola Mining News Release dated June 23, 2025
4 Blue Lagoon's News Release dated September 29, 2025: Link

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279429

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nicola MiningNIM:CCTSXV:NIMBase Metals Investing
NIM:CC
The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market ( "OTCQX"). The Company's common shares will commence trading today on OTCQX under the ticker symbol "FPOCF".... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes FPX Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes FPX Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX; OTCQX: FPOCF), an advanced mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, has qualified... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Acquires 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 30th, 2025, it has exercised its option under an agreement with Bernie Kreft dated October 29, 2025, and has acquired... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of December 16, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $776,800, through the placement of 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 31st, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release December 3, 2025, the Company has proceeded with an upsized closing (the... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sankamap Provides an Update on Status of Late Filing of Financial Statements

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") the Company and its auditor continue to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes LIFE, Flow Thru and Final Hard Dollar Offering for $900,000 to Complete Total of $7,800,421 Funding to Restart Beacon Gold Mill Production Operations in Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

Energy Investing

TERRA CLEAN PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND WELCOMES THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S RECENT NEW DOMESTIC NUCLEAR FUEL SUPPLY CHAIN & URANIUM FOCUS

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports Strongest Critical Mineral Drill Results To-Date at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Precious Metals Investing

Earthwise Minerals Extends Option at The Iron Range Gold Project, British Columbia

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Mobilization for Winter Drilling Program, Appoints Paulo Santos as Chief Financial Officer