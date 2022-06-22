Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Stuart Harshaw: This is Not Just a Nickel Play
Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Stuart Harshaw said, “The most important thing to understand is that it's a very large, valued property because of the platinum, palladium and copper that comes with the nickel.”
Nickel Creek Platinum President & CEO Stuart Harshawyoutu.be
Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF) CEO Stuart Harshaw said, “By early 2030s, we're going to need twice as much nickel as what is produced today. And sulfides are depleting. The long-term sulfide mines that are being processed for the last 20 to 30 years from the big main players are getting harder to find. So they're going to be looking for these types of deposits that Nickel Creek represents.”
Nickel Creek Platinum intends to conduct a 2022 drill program at its 100 percent owned Nickel Shäw project in Yukon, Canada. According to news releases, the Nickel Shäw project contains 1.9 billion pounds of nickel, 1.1 billion pounds of copper and nearly 6 million ounces of platinum, palladium and gold.
Harshaw said, “We've been producing nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium and gold. We call them precious metals. This program that we're doing right now is really moving us along the development path. We've been waiting on the nickel market to improve. It's been in what I would consider a low position over the last 10 years. Right now, you're starting to see the real pickup in that due to the increased demand coming from the electric vehicle market especially.”
Nickel’s primary role in electric vehicles is in the battery. Harshaw explained that the mistake people make is to say it's a lithium battery. According to Harshaw, It's actually a nickel battery, and that's where most of the nickel will be in the battery chemistry.
“We're looking to do a prefeasibility study that may take five to six years from inception. The key though for the concept of nickel is that we're going to need to double the amount of nickel produced in the world in the next decade," Harshaw said.
“The most important thing to understand is that we have a very large, valued property because of the platinum, palladium and copper that comes with the nickel. This is not just a nickel play. What you actually are getting is a very high value per tonne for these types of deposits. That's an important thing to understand about Nickel Creek Platinum.”
Additionally, Nickel Creek Platinum recently closed a C$2.7 million private placement. Harshaw said, “We’re very well funded; we just finished a raise. We've got money in the bank that will take us through to the middle of next year and fund the work we're doing on the prefeasibility study.”
Watch the full interview of Nickel Creek Platinum CEO Stuart Harshaw above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP,OTCQB:NCPCF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nickel Creek Platinum in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nickel Creek Platinum is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nickel Creek Platinum and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
