NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise capital by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to approximately $1.8 million (the " Private Placement ").  The Private Placement will consist of the sale of units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.045 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant exercisable for one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, subject to adjustment upon certain customary events.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's completion of the Prefeasibility Study (" PFS "), ongoing permitting activities and holding costs at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project, and for general corporate expenses and working capital purposes.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. (" Electrum "), has indicated its intention to backstop up to $1.25 million of the Private Placement, subject to customary conditions and otherwise on the same terms as the Private Placement.

Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, commented: "Nickel Creek is fortunate to have the continued support of Electrum demonstrating the endorsement for the Company's plans going forward."

The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or around May 15, 2023 and remains subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature. The Units will be issued on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The Common Shares and the Warrants (and any Warrant Shares, as applicable) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Units.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), the Private Placement would constitute a "related party transaction" as Electrum (and certain other insiders of the Company) will subscribe for Units. These transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of any Units subscribed for by insiders pursuant to the Private Placement will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Private Placement, the timing of closing of the Private Placement, insider participation in the Private Placement, completion of the PFS, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DRILL RESULTS AT ARCH:

  • A massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% nickel (Ni), 1.61% copper (Cu) and 2.35 g/t Total Precious Metals (TPM) over 3.84 m was intersected down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021 ( see Photo 1 for core sample and Table 1 for drill intersection details) .
  • Significant disseminated + semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in 7 holes ( see Table 1 for details).
  • Geophysics results show untested conductivity down-dip and along strike of current drilling.
  • Near surface massive to disseminated sulphide mineralization at depths of 7- 170 m .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling and geophysics program on the Arch Target conducted during the period of July- October 2022 in Yukon, Canada . The timing of the release of these results was largely impacted by the unprecedented volume of samples from exploration projects throughout Yukon submitted to the ALS preparation lab in Whitehorse .

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce further results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This ongoing work indicates significant uptake of CO 2 from a composite sample in bench-top testing. The results indicate a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4 kt CO 2 per year (2.1 kt CO 2 per Mt tailings).

" We are very excited to announce that we have demonstrated substantial carbon capture from the Wellgreen deposit," commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek. "This represents an opportunity to capture carbon in the form of CO 2 that will significantly reduce Nickel Creek's overall carbon footprint.  This will provide a value to the downstream processors of our nickel, in particular the EV battery market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company formally commenced the drilling portion of its 2022 field program on July 1, 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project in the Yukon, Canada .

Nickel Creek Platinum Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Following successful completion of the recent C$2.7 million private placement, which included a Flow-Through Offering of C$2.4 million , the Company has secured the necessary funding required to perform an exploration program for the 2022 field season to collect data to facilitate completion of a Prefeasibility Study (" PFS "). This work will include PFS drilling on the Wellgreen deposit to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further drilling is also planned at the Arch exploration target to define the extent of mineralization.

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO commented "We are looking forward to advancing the Nickel Shäw Project with our extensive program this summer. The nickel market needs projects like ours to develop in order to supply the increasing demand for nickel and copper to produce electric vehicles."

As part of the 2022 field program, the Company will be supported by the Kluane First Nation, the Company's First Nations partner via its operating companies, Kluane Development LP and Kluane Energy LP.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cam Bell , an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-2022-field-program-at-nickel-shaw-301580946.html

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This preliminary work indicates that samples taken from the Wellgreen deposit at Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in air, such as the mineral Brucite, indicating a significant potential for carbon absorption.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

" We started this work with Dr. Dipple in order to work towards an understanding of the potential carbon absorption of our tailings and waste rock that will reduce or even eliminate our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint." commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, "Having a low carbon nickel product will be beneficial to the downstream processers of our nickel, especially the EV market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

A summary of the results is presented below with a detailed summary also available on our website.

Summary

The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the Company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive Ni-Cu-Platinum-Group Elements (PGE) mineralization within mafic to ultramafic rocks. It was assessed for its potential for carbon capture and storage based on samples provided by Nickel Creek. These samples consisted of 45 mineralized pulp and 2 slurry samples that were analyzed for mineral content to assess the abundance of gangue minerals that are known to be reactive to CO 2 in air. All 47 samples were assessed with thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) and 13 were assessed with quantitative X-ray diffraction (qXRD) analysis using the Rietveld method. qXRD results indicate that all but two of the samples were all highly serpentinized ultramafic rocks. TGA indicates that brucite and/ or hydrated magnesium carbonate minerals (e.g., hydromagnesite) were present in 22 of the samples analyzed. Leach testing was completed on four samples (1 control sample to determine Mg leached from serpentine) to assess the leachable Mg content (exclusive of hydromagnesite) and thus confirm the brucite content of the samples. Three of the leach test samples were determined to contain between 1 and 3 weight percent brucite. Brucite content in these samples (that are not representative of the complete tailings stream) represents a capacity to sequester 6 to 22 kg CO2 per tonne of tailings equivalent.

These Wellgreen samples contain the key magnesium-rich minerals such as brucite that are known to react quickly with CO2 in air. Hydromagnesite may represent brucite that has reacted with CO 2 in air during sample storage, or could reflect low temperature bedrock alteration. The confirmed presence of brucite and serpentine indicates that there exists significant potential for carbon mineralization within Wellgreen tailings and waste rock. A comparison of mineral content and whole rock chemistry indicates that these minerals can be found in rocks with wt.% Mg contents of 22 or greater.

Next steps will include the creation of a preliminary computed mineralogy model to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to contain brucite and thus sequester carbon. This model will co-relate the 3D whole geochemical database with the mineralogy test work summarized above.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cheibany Ould Elemine, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Ensero Solutions, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results from the studies being conducted on behalf of the Company by CarbMinLab (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-confirmation-of-the-carbon-absorbing-characteristics-of-both-the-tailing-and-waste-rock-anticipated-at-the-nickel-shaw-wellgreen-deposit-301566219.html

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022 .

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Secures B.C. Site and Completes Kinetic Testing for Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), its majority-owned subsidiary focused on establishing standalone operations for the permanent storage of carbon dioxide in brucite-rich serpentinized peridotite (" BRSP ") host rock.  Since its founding in 2022, CO2 Lock has made significant progress in two important respects, acquiring a highly prospective land package in central British Columbia for future carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") operations, and completing laboratory testwork to demonstrate that the superior carbon reactivity of brucite can lead to permanent carbon storage with significant advantages over nature-based and other geologic solutions.

Pampa Metals Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) (FSE:FIRA) (OTCQB®:PMMCF) advises that it has today cancelled 600,000 stock options held by directors and management and granted 750,000 incentive stock options to a consultant. The granted options have an exercise price of $0.21 and a 5-year term

ABOUT Pampa Metals
Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), and the Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges, which wholly owns a 47,400 hectare portfolio of seven projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum and gold located along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively advancing its projects through systematic exploration and drill testing of the highest priority targets, with a current focus on the Buenavista target and the Block 4 project more broadly.

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Final Closing of the Flow-Through Offering

Further to its news releases dated March 23, 2023 and April 12, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering ("Offering") of units ("Units"). In total, the Company issued 7,856,359 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $549,945. Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years following issuance at a price of $0.12 per common share.

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") reports that pursuant to their news releases dated March 8, 2023, March 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company has increased the size of the financing from up to 8,888,889 to up to 11,773,333 units, approximately $2,119,200. The Company plans to close the 2nd and final tranche on or about April 28, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, the Company closed a first tranche of the financing, issuing 7,974,344 Units for gross proceeds of $1,435,381.90. Each unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.30 per share.

Falcon Gold Corp

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report the acquisition of 76 claims (approximately 33 sq. km.) in the Nickel North area of Quebec (see Figure 1). This area has been in the news recently with the announced option agreement between 1844 Resources and Nickel North Exploration. 1844 Resources has the option to acquire from Nickel North, 100% interest in the Hawk Ridge Property by paying $6M in cash and issuing 10M shares over the term of the five (5) year option agreement. (https:nnexploration.comnewsnickel-north-enters-into-option-agreement-with-1844-resources-to-sell-a-100-interest-in-the-high-grade-hawk-ridge-nickel-copperHighlights

During 2022 Nickel North updated the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Hawk Ridge Property (https://nnexploration.com/news/nickel-north-retains-consultants-to-update-mineral-4730/). Highlights of these reports are an inferred mineral resource for all four deposits in the project area using a $35/t cut-off was 29.44 Mt grading 0.20% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.012% Co, 0.19 g/t Pd, 0.04 g/t Pt and 0.021 g/t Au, corresponding to 0.56% NiEq.

Barksdale Resources provides update on permitting for Sunnyside Project in Arizona

Barksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company's exploration plans at the Sunnyside Exploration Project in Arizona.

Trotman tells Proactive the US Forest Service completed the 45-day objection period which was the final public opportunity for input on the permits. Two comments were received and they are being worked on. The process is expected to be completed at the latest by May 29 .

