NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed on its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company has issued a total of 41,666,667 common shares of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $0.6 million . The Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. (" Electrum "), acquired all of the Common Shares issued in the Private Placement.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes.

All Common Shares issued under the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), the Private Placement would constitute a "related party transaction" as Electrum (and certain other insiders of the Company) will subscribe for Common Shares. These transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of any Common Shares subscribed for by insiders pursuant to the Private Placement will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements is available.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/08/c2941.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nickel Creek PlatinumNCP:CATSX:NCPBase Metals Investing
Nickel Creek Platinum
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 24, 2023 the Company has filed a Technical Report titled "Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project PreFeasibility Study for the Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project, Yukon, Canada " ("Technical Report").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

The Technical Report, with an effective date of September 20, 2023 , was independently prepared by AGP Consultants Inc. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Nickel Creek's website at www.nickelcreekplatinum.com .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project ("Project"). The Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-filing-of-pre-feasibility-study-technical-report-for-its-nickel-shaw-project-301949747.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/06/c5182.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Positive PFS for its Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Positive PFS for its Nickel Shäw Project

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a positive pre-feasibility study ("PFS") at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project (the "Project") located in the Yukon Canada. The PFS has been prepared by AGP Consultants Inc. ("AGP"). The estimated Project after-tax net present value ("NPV") at a 5% discount rate is $143 million with an after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 5.8%. All dollars are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO of Nickel Creek commented: "The PFS is an important milestone in realizing the opportunity the Nickel Shäw Project represents in the critical mineral space where it can provide nickel and copper to take advantage of the strong nickel market for EV batteries. The sensitivity to energy costs illustrates how working with the different levels of government can lead to a significant improvement in value, especially when combined with the previously announced intention of the Federal government to provide a tax incentive for critical mineral projects such as Nickel Shäw.  Moving forward, our focus will be to continue to add value to the project through work on identified key economic areas of opportunity and continued mineral exploration success while advancing towards a feasibility study."

Project PFS Highlights
  • $143 million after-tax NPV using a 5% discount rate and an IRR of 5.8% at the following commodity prices: nickel - US$11.00 /pound ("lb"); copper – US$4.00 /lb; palladium – US$2,100 /troy ounce ("troy oz"); platinum – US$1,000 /troy oz; cobalt – US$23 /lb; and gold – US$1,800 /troy oz, each using a 0.75 Canadian to US exchange rate.
  • Life of mine ("LOM") after-tax cash flow of approximately $1.7 billion with an after-tax payback period of 12.7 years.
  • Pre-production capital cost of approximately $1.7 billion , with a construction period of 3.0 years.
Project Opportunities
  • If paying Yukon grid rates of $0.11 /kWhr, the after-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate increases by $324 million to $467 million (see NPV sensitivities section below for additional information).
  • The Company's after-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate increases from $143 million to $336 million if the Canadian tax incentive for critical mineral companies is enacted (see Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technology Manufacturing section below for additional information).
  • The Company plans to further investigate the opportunity of carbon tax offsets associated with carbon sequestration in the tailings facility with ongoing testwork and analysis.
Mineral Resource

On June 1, 2023 , the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate with an effective date of April 3, 2023 :



Metal Grades



Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au

Mg

S

Class

Ktonnes

%

%

%

g/t

g/t

g/t

%

%

Measured

122,363

0.25

0.15

0.014

0.23

0.24

0.05

16.03

0.78

Indicated

314,332

0.26

0.13

0.014

0.24

0.22

0.04

17.26

0.64

Total M+I

436,695

0.26

0.13

0.014

0.23

0.22

0.04

16.92

0.68

Inferred

114,016

0.27

0.13

0.015

0.25

0.20

0.04

17.46

0.69



Contained Metal





Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au



Class

Ktonnes

M Lbs

M Lbs

M Lbs

k Ozs

k Ozs

k Ozs



Measured

122,363

679

411

38

905

944

184



Indicated

314,332

1,792

871

99

2,385

2,197

361



Total M+I

436,695

2,471

1,281

137

3,290

3,141

545



Inferred

114,016

668

339

37

916

733

128




Notes:

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Summation errors may occur due to rounding.

Effective Date is April 3, 2023.

Mineral Resources amenable to open pit extraction are reported within an optimized containing shell.

Average grade calculations on this table are impacted by rounding.

Tonnages are reported in units of 1,000 metric tonnes (Ktonnes).

Contained Base Metal reported in units of 1,000,000 lbs, M Lbs.

Contained Precious Metal reported in units of 1,000 troy ounces, K Ozs.

Metal Prices for Resource Determination in US$

Nickel: $12.10/lb; Copper: $4.45/lb; Cobalt: $25.30/lb; Palladium: $2,415/troy oz; Platinum: $1,150/troy oz; Gold: $2,015/troy oz.

Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off grades range from $17.30 to $17.61 Canadian dollars depending on Bulk Con and Split Con

Mining costs, vary by bench, separately for ore and waste:


Base waste mining cost @1330m = C$2.26/t, 10 m bench incremental cost above = C$0.004/t, 10 m bench incremental cost below = C$0.02/t


Base ore mining cost @1330m = C$1.99/t, 10 m bench incremental cost above = C$0.019/t, 10 m bench incremental cost below = C$0.015/t

Process and G&A costs: Bulk con – C$17.30/t; Split con = C$17.61/t

Calculated process recoveries by concentrate type:












Ni

Cu

Co

Pd

Pt

Au







Bulk con:

Eq1

Eq2

57.0 %

54.0 %

47.8 %

74.4 %







Cu con:

Eq3

Eq4

3.36 %

3.19 %

0.91 %

23.58 %







Ni con:

Eq5

Eq6

53.64 %

50.81 %

46.89 %

50.82 %








where:

Eq1 = Ni recovery to Bulk Con = MIN (23.21*LN(X)+30.362,88)








where

X = (%S-%Cu)/%Ni Capped at 12.0%








Eq2 = Cu recovery to Bulk Con = ((Cu-0.06)/Cu)) *100, Constant tail at 0.06% Cu




Eq3 = Ni recovery to Cu Con=Ni recovery to achieve 25.6% Cu and 1.1% Ni grades in Cu Con




Eq4 = Cu recovery to Cu Con = Cu recovery to Bulk Con * 0.623




Eq5 = Ni recovery to Bulk Con – Ni recovery to Cu Con




Eq6 = Cu recovery to Bulk Con – Cu recovery to Cu Con


Capping of grades varies based on lithology for each metal.


The density is assigned based on lithology and varies between 2.76 g/cm 3 and 3.38 g/cm 3 .

Project Description

The Company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Project, located in southwestern Yukon, Canada . The Nickel Shäw Project contains the Company's core Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Wellgreen deposit, as well as the Arch, Burwash, Formula, Musk and Quill claims. The Wellgreen deposit is a polymetallic deposit with mineralization that includes the significant co-occurrence of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum group metals ("PGMs") and gold.

The Nickel Shäw property contains an extensive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM mineralized system hosted by mafic/ultramafic intrusions related to Triassic-age flood basalts. With over 2.4 billion pounds of nickel, 1.2 billion pounds of copper, 6.9 million ounces of PGMs and 137 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories, Nickel Shäw is one of the largest undeveloped nickel projects in North America not controlled by a major mining company.

The PFS contemplates that the Nickel Shäw open pit would be mined using conventional open pit methods, with a LOM of over 19 years. From the open pit the ore would be trucked to a primary crusher located adjacent to the pit and conveyed out of the valley to a concentrator designed to process 45,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") of ore. The ore would be fed into a conventional Ni-Cu-PGM flotation concentrator designed to produce a bulk Ni-Cu-PGM concentrate "Bulk conc" or alternatively into split concentrates. The split concentrates would be a Ni concentrate "Ni conc" and a Cu concentrate "Cu conc", as economics dictate. Average annual LOM concentrates production ("dmt") is expected to be 103,100 dmt of Bulk conc, 95,000 dmt of Ni conc and 19,600 of dmt Cu conc. Total LOM payable metal production includes the following:

  • 614.3M lbs nickel;
  • 281.5M lbs copper;
  • 21.5 M lbs cobalt;
  • 626,500 troy ounces platinum;
  • 743,400 troy ounces palladium; and
  • 174,400 troy ounces gold.

The tailings would be stored in a tailings storage facility adjacent to the concentrator. Concentrate would be transported by truck 480 km to the Port of Skagway Ore Terminal. Power will be primarily sourced from a liquified natural gas ("LNG") power plant.

Social & Environmental

The Nickel Shäw Project lies within the Kluane First Nation ("KFN") core area as defined under the Umbrella Final Agreement between the Government of Canada , Government of Yukon and the Council of Yukon First Nations. Effective August 1, 2012 , an Exploration Cooperation Agreement was signed between the KFN and the Company. The KFN and the government of the Yukon Territory have provided very good support for the Nickel Shäw Project.

Ultramafic rocks from the project (in the form of tailings and waste rock) are being assessed for their ability to capture and store carbon. Test work conducted in 2022 confirmed the presence of brucite (a magnesium-rich mineral known to react quickly with CO2 in air) in a subset of samples. On a mass basis, from the achieved reactivity in the testwork, this may enable maximum sequestration of 2.1 kt CO2 per Mt tailings. The Company is evaluating further work which will include the creation of a mineralogy model based on the project's geochemical database to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to sequester carbon (see news release dated December 15, 2022 for additional details).

Summary of PFS Results

Pre-Tax NPV (5%), IRR

$547 million, 7.7%

After-Tax NPV (5%), IRR

$143 million, 5.8%

Undiscounted After-Tax Cash Flow (LOM)

$1.65 billion

After-Tax Payback Period

12.7 years

Life of Mine (LOM)

19.1 years

Capital Cost

- Initial

- Sustaining

- Total LOM

$1.7 billion

$0.6 billion

$2.3 billion

Operating Cost

$30.22 /mt milled

Mill Throughput

45,000 tpd

Initial 5 Year Annual Average Metal
Production

- Nickel

- Copper

- Cobalt

- Platinum

- Palladium

- Gold


29.1 M lbs

9.1 M lbs

1.1 M lbs

27,400 troy oz

36,200 troy oz

7,700 troy oz

Life of Mine Strip Ratio (W:O)

1.93

Based on the assumed commodity prices noted above, the LOM revenue by metal is as follows: nickel – 62%; palladium – 14%; copper – 10%; platinum 6%; cobalt – 5% and gold – 3%.

NPV Sensitivities

The discount rate sensitivity is as follows:

Discount Rate

After-tax NPV

0 %

$1.7 billion

5% - base case

$143 million

10 %

($459) million

Sensitivity to Nickel and Copper Prices

The after-tax NPV ($Million's) at a 5% discount rate:


Nickel Price (US$)

Copper (US$)

$8.00

$9.00

$10.00

$11.00

$12.00

$13.00

$14.00

$              3.00

(1,003)

(633)

(306)

14

325

628

925

$              3.25

(961)

(599)

(273)

47

357

658

955

$              3.50

(918)

(566)

(240)

79

388

689

985

$              3.75

(876)

(532)

(207)

111

419

720

1,015

$              4.00

(834)

(498)

(174)

143

450

751

1,045

$              4.25

(796)

(465)

(141)

175

481

781

1,075

$              4.50

(762)

(431)

(108)

207

512

811

1,105

Sensitivity to Energy Power Costs

The pre-tax and after-tax NPV ($Million's) at a 5% discount rate:



Power Cost ($kWhr)








Base
case




$0.09

$0.11

$0.13

$0.15

$0.17

$0.194

$0.21

Pre-tax NPV
($Million's)

1,106

998

891

784

676

547

461

After-tax NPV
($Million's)

543

467

391

314

237

143

80

Pre-tax IRR

10.4 %

9.9 %

9.4 %

8.9 %

8.4 %

7.7 %

7.3 %

After-tax IRR

8.2 %

7.7 %

7.3 %

6.8 %

6.4 %

5.8 %

5.5 %

Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technology Manufacturing

The Canadian 2023 federal budget proposed the introduction of a 30% refundable investment tax credit for investments in eligible property associated with eligible activities for clean technology manufacturing and processing, as well as critical mineral extraction and processing (the "Clean ITC"). The Clean ITC would apply to investments in certain depreciable property that is used all or substantially all for eligible activities. This would generally include machinery and equipment, including certain industrial vehicles and related control systems used in manufacturing, processing or critical mineral extraction. A portion of the Clean ITC would be recovered if eligible property is subject to a change in use or sold within a certain period of time.

As of this date, there are no specific details regarding the proposed Clean ITC and has not been legislated. Based on assumptions on the capital that could be eligible for the ITC, if the Company was able to utilize the 30% Clean ITC, the Company estimates that the after-tax NPV for the Project at a 5% discount rate would improve from $143 million to $336 million and the after-tax IRR would improve from 5.8% to 7.2%.

CAPEX and OPEX

The initial capital expenditure contemplated in the PFS, to be incurred over the three-year pre-production period of the Project, amounts to approximately $1.7 billion , with the sustaining capital over the remainder of LOM amounts to approximately $0.6 billion . The LOM capital expenditure is summarized as follows:

Capital ($Million's)


Pre-Production

Sustaining

Total LOM

Open Pit

399

205

604

Processing

510

5

515

Infrastructure

353

258

611

Indirects

245

58

303

Environmental

-

52

52

Contingency

180

60

240

Total

1,687

638

2,325

Operating Costs

The LOM operating costs are summarized as follows:


$/mt Milled

Processing

17.32

Mining

7.30

G&A

2.43

Sub-total

27.05

Concentrate Trucking

2.34

Carbon Tax

0.83

Total

30.22

Future Opportunities and Value Enhancements

The PFS also identified a number of potential optimizations to the Project. These include:

  • Working with energy providers and Yukon government and other stakeholders on an energy strategy to reduce the costs for the project;
  • Additional metallurgical testwork to improve overall recoveries of all payable metals where a 1% recovery improvement represents approximately an after-tax $111 M improvement to the NPV at a 5% discount rate; and
  • Continue drilling on the Arch target to define the potential resource which could provide the opportunity for an early project higher grade feed that may improve overall financial results.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project ("Project"). The Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Qualified Persons

The PFS was overseen by AGP and the technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gordon Zurowski of AGP. Mr. Zurowski is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and an independent consultant to the Company. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release in relation to metallurgical testing, including with respect to 2022-23 variability testwork, was reviewed and approved by Gordon Marrs , P. Eng., of XPS who is a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

All other scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cameron Bell , Nickel Creek's Geological Consultant and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101. Please see the technical report ( September 2018 ) filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com , for a description of the Company's data verification and QA/QC procedures.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, regarding the results of  technical test work, the estimated mineral resource, the prospect of any future potential economic viability of the Project, future commodity prices and the potential for them to improve, that a feasibility study will ever be commenced and completed, the potential to identify additional mineralization beyond the known resource, timing of  further work on the Project, future demand for nickel and copper concentrates, future demand for battery products, statements concerning the availability and impact of the Clean ITC, the ability of the Company to identify additional opportunities to create shareholder value, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

This news release also contains references to estimates of mineral resources. The estimation of mineral resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in nickel, copper or other mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling; (iii) results of metallurgical testing and other studies; (iv) changes to proposed mining operations, including dilution; (v) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (vi) the possible failure to receive or maintain required permits, approvals and licences.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-positive-pfs-for-its-nickel-shaw-project-301909571.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/24/c1203.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, June 19-21 Quebec City

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, June 19-21 Quebec City

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp (TSX: NCP) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project towards becoming Canada's next world-class nickel sulphide mine. Located in the Yukon, the Company's asset is host to over 2.5 billion pounds of nickel, 1.3 billion pounds of copper, 7.0 million ounces of platinum group metals ("PGM's") and 137 million pounds of cobalt in the measured and indicated categories positioning the Company well for the rapidly growing demand for these urbanization commodities. The Company is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Nickel Shäw Project

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project located in the Yukon Canada. Under the revised estimate, measured mineral resource tonnage has increased by 31% to 122,363 kt and indicated mineral resource tonnage has increased by 37% to 314,332 kt. Contained Ni in measured and indicated mineral resource categories have increased 31% to 2.47 billion lbs. Grades are largely unchanged with the measured and indicated mineral resource grades at 0.26% Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.014% Co, 0.23 gt Pd, 0.22 gt Pt and 0.04 gt Au. A complete tabulation of tonnage and grade by category is listed in the table below along with metal prices, recovery information, net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off grades and mining parameters.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023 .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre . Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-301839236.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/31/c5265.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Completes Geophysical Surveys in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Completes Geophysical Surveys in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 8, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the company has completed geophysical surveys on 214 claims in Way Township. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The property area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 hectares or 45 sq km. The geophysical surveys were done in preparation for a reverse circulation drill program scheduled for the SpringSummer of 2024. The recent geophysical program was partially funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that it has renewed its contract with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") to provide a multi-faceted Promotional Enhancement Service. Capital Analytica is a Nanaimo, BC based company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that it has signed, with the Government of Ecuador, an investment agreement ("the Agreement") for its 100% owned La Plata mining project located in Ecuador (the "La Plata project").

During the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention in Toronto, Canada (PDAC), and in alignment with his strategic initiative to foster the creation of high-quality employment opportunities for the youth and to entice responsible mining investments within Ecuador. The President of Ecuador, Mr. Daniel Noboa, alongside Mrs. Andrea Arrobo, Minister of Energy and Mines, Sonsoles Garcia, Minister of Production, External Commerce, Investments, and Fisheries, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabriela Sommerfeld, engaged in a pivotal meeting with a consortium of institutional funds, investors, and eminent mining corporations. In the context of this event, the Ecuadorian administration, through the agency of Minister Sonsoles Garcia, formalized this agreement with Atico Mining Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 23,076,923 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Outlines Baptiste Nickel Project Advancement Activities

FPX Nickel Outlines Baptiste Nickel Project Advancement Activities

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to outline plans for advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in 2024. Building on the completion of the robust 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS "), the Company's strategy is designed to prioritize critical path activities in preparation for entry into the Provincial and Federal environmental assessment (" EA ") in the first quarter of 2025.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights

  • Critical readiness activities for the EA are focused on three key areas:
    • Collaboration with Indigenous communities: Achieved through building of relationships and progression towards establishment of EA agreements with potential participating Indigenous communities. This will include enshrining protocols for collaborative decision-making and consent-based processes with each community.
    • Cultural and environmental baseline studies: FPX is committed to an Indigenous-led baseline program, and the Company's ongoing and expanded program will continue to build the comprehensive dataset required for the EA process and engineering studies.
    • Engineering studies and feasibility readiness: Through desktop and laboratory programs, the Company will continue to refine key Project elements, readying the project for the EA and feasibility study processes.

"FPX is focused on prioritizing and advancing the key workstreams to successfully enter the EA process, which sits along the critical path for the overall development of the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "We are committed to executing project development activities in partnership with Indigenous communities in the Project area and look forward to supporting the development of Canada's critical minerals ecosystem in keeping with our core values of safety, respect, and collaboration."

Collaboration with Indigenous Communities

In 2024, the Company will work to establish EA agreements with all potential participating Indigenous communities. FPX is committed to building relationships with Indigenous communities early and through inclusive processes, to providing resources to enable engagement and collaborative decision-making, to enabling Indigenous communities to advance self-determined goals, and to optimizing long-term sustainable benefits and opportunities connected to the Project.

FPX will continue collaborative Project design in advance of the EA process, building on a series of mine design workshops initiated in 2023. Initial discussions in these workshops have focused on community values and preliminary learnings from Indigenous-led environmental baseline studies and have emphasized the importance of respect and protection of the environment.

A collaborative decision-making process with Indigenous communities is planned in 2024 to determine key aspects of mine design including tailings facility location and powerline routing, in advance of entering the EA process. Agreements with Indigenous communities are a priority for the Company in 2024 as they will be a mechanism to formalize these commitments and initiatives.

Cultural and Environmental Baseline Studies

Cultural and environmental baseline studies have been ongoing for the Baptiste Nickel Project since early 2022 and include surface water hydrology and water quality, wildlife, vegetation, fisheries and aquatics, and archeology programs. Ongoing and expanded 2024 programs have been scoped in preparation for the EA process. The 2024 field program will include an expansion of activities in the Project area, and commencement of studies focused on linear infrastructure, including the Project access road and powerline corridors.

FPX is committed to the ongoing execution of an Indigenous-led cultural and environmental baseline program. To achieve this, the Company has prioritized engagement of Indigenous-owned businesses and partnerships, such as Shas-Ti Environmental LP and Sasuchan Environmental LP, to ensure integration of Indigenous perspectives into the scoping and execution of these studies.

"The environmental consulting group Ecofor and the community of Binche have a long history of working together and in 2022 this was formalized by the establishment of Shas-Ti Environmental, a partnership undertaking the Indigenous-led baseline studies and training of community members for the Baptiste Nickel Project," commented Dwayne Martin , Community Liaison Manager for Shas-Ti Environmental. "A Dakelh phrase that guides our approach to collaboration is Alhgoh 'uts'ut'en, meaning we all work together . We are extremely proud of the work we are doing and that FPX is committed to this philosophy of working together."

Project Design & Engineering

Following completion of the PFS in October 2023 , the Company conducted a comprehensive planning exercise to define the path forward for Baptiste through project development and into production, and to ensure the Company will enter the EA process with the level of engineering definition necessary to de-risk the overall Project timeline. In 2024, engineering work will be centered on metallurgical testing and value engineering activities.

Metallurgy

The PFS was robustly supported by an extensive metallurgical testwork program which included extensive bench and multiple pilot-scale testwork programs. The Company has now commenced the feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical program, which is focused on refining select elements of the flowsheet while also completing the typical testwork elements required to support FS detailing.

The FS metallurgical program commenced with pilot-scale testing of the concentrator flowsheet to (a) refine select elements of the Baptiste concentrator flowsheet, and (b) produce sufficient awaruite concentrate to support larger-scale testwork of the downstream refinery flowsheet. The concentrator pilot-scale testwork program is nearing completion, and results along with the confirmed plan for refinery testwork for the production of battery-grade nickel sulphate will be presented in April 2024 . Both of these programs are being funded in part by a non-repayable grant from the federal government of Canada under the Critical Minerals Research, Development, and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program.

Other elements of the FS testwork program in 2024 include the types of typical and routine testwork required to support FS detailing, including bulk material handling characterization, solid-liquid separation, comminution variability, briquetting, and flotation tailings leach optimization testwork. Additionally, the Company will evaluate the potential opportunities which were presented in the PFS, such as nickel sulphide flotation and upgrading of a potential iron ore concentrate. The FS testwork program is expected to run through to 2025, and material findings will be sequentially released when completed.

Value Engineering

Building on the technical and commercial viability demonstrated in the PFS, the Company has commenced a value engineering program which looks to further improve project value, and also provide suitable layout and execution certainty ahead of the EA process. To this effect, concurrent value engineering studies are focusing on optimization of the following areas: process plant design, overall site layout, carbon intensity, and linear infrastructure (access road and powerline).

The value engineering exercise has identified several potential improvements to the conceptual Project design; the Company will report the full results of the value engineering program in the second quarter of 2024. Technically and economically feasible alternatives that are identified through value engineering will be further evaluated through collaboration with Indigenous communities, as described above.

Feasibility Study Planning

The Company will also progress scoping and planning for the 2025 field season, which will focus on data collection to support the feasibility study, including geotechnical investigations, continued environmental baseline data collection, and resource drilling.

Andrew Osterloh , P.Eng., FPX's Senior Vice President, Projects & Operations, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/05/c6824.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
