NFI schedules fourth quarter 2025 financial results and conference call

TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI,OTC:NFYEF.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company) a leader in bus and coach mobility solutions, today announced it intends to release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 after market close, with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time, ET).

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/neygxypw. NFI encourages attendees to join via webcast as a results presentation will be presented and users can also submit questions to management through the platform. The results presentation will be available at www.nfigroup.com.

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register. An email will be sent to the user's registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, we highly recommend that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

A replay of the call will be accessible from about 12:00 p.m. ET on March 12, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 12, 2027, at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/neygxypw. Other materials will also be available on NFI's website at www.nfigroup.com.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI offers a wide range of propulsion-agnostic bus and coach platforms, including market leading electric models. Through its low- and zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (referring to propulsion systems that do not utilize internal combustion engines, such as trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact: 
Stephen King 
P: 204.792.1300 
Stephen.King@nfigroup.com


Primary Logo

NFI:CC
