Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

NexGen Energy to Host Q2 2024 Conference Call on Rook I Project Developments

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the Company will host its 2024 second quarter conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter will provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the " Project ") covering all aspects including Federal permitting, project development and procurement, updated economics, exploration at Patterson Corridor East, treasury, together with current market dynamics and marketing strategy.

Call-in Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/3Sgb7pG
North America Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184
Australia Toll-Free: 612-8017-1385

Prior to the call, the Company will file its second quarter of 2024 Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis on August 7 th post-market. These fillings will be available for review on the NexGen website under Reports and Filings and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com . In addition, a replay will be available on the NexGen website under Events & Presentations.

Further Information is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-energy-to-host-q2-2024-conference-call-on-rook-i-project-developments-302213223.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/02/c9913.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen EnergyNXE:CANXEUranium Investing
NXE:CA,NXE
The Conversation (0)
Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) offers investors an entry opportunity to take advantage of the potentially bullish uranium market and demand for nuclear energy. The company is developing the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit within its PLS property in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin uranium district. The Triple R deposit is known for its sizable high-grade uranium mineralization that is accessible at just 50 meters from surface. It is the only major, undeveloped deposit in the Basin at which the high-grade core begins close to surface.PL

Fission Uranium’s PLS project is positioned as potentially one of the world’s lowest OPEX uranium projects.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Provides Updated Economics for the Rook I Project

  • Revised Capital Cost C$2.2 Billion / USD$1.58 Billion (C$/ US$ 0.72 )
  • Average Annual After-Tax Net Cash Flow (Years 1-5) of C$1.93 Billion (at US$95 /lb U 3 O 8 )
  • Consistent Mine Life and Production Capability up to 30 Million Pounds U 3 O 8 Annually
  • Elite Environmental Plan Incorporates Reclamation during Operations resulting in minimal C$70 Million Closure Cost.

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today an update to the initial capital, sustaining, and operating cost estimates for the Company's 100%-owned Rook I Project (or "the Project"). The estimated pre-production capital costs ("CapEx") are Canadian Dollar ("C$") C$2.2 billion US Dollar ("USD") $1.58BN with an average cash operating cost ("OpEx") over the life of mine ("LOM") estimated at an industry leading C$13.86 lb ( USD$9.98 lb) U 3 O 8 . Sustaining capital costs ("SusEx") were also updated and are estimated at C$785 million (average of ~C$70 million per year), inclusive of closure costs of approximately C$70 million . The change in costs reflects both inflationary changes as well as the significant advancement of engineering and procurement, optimized constructability, and enhanced environmental performance.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Licence Application Granted around Ulytau Uranium Project

C29 Metals expands Ulytau Uranium Project with new contiguous tenement (213km²), strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Exploration Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to announce that its application for the southern tenement has been granted. This tenement granting process has been completed in 15 days demonstrating the efficiency of the Government agencies and their support for the Company’s activities.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces Closing of C$20 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO); (OTCQX: GLATF); (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$20,000,000.25 . The Company sold 14,814,815 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$1.35 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") acted as a finder in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Private Placement

Tisdale Clean Energy Closes Private Placement

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , announces it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) and has issued 5,654,666 units (each, a “ Unit ”) at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $424,100 Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each, a “ Warrant ”) exercisable at a price of $0.15 until July 31, 2027. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $17,625 and issued 175,000 Warrants to certain arms-length brokerage firms that assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until December 1, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco reports Q2 results: 2024 outlook on track; strong operational performance; financial results reflect transition to tier-one economics; durable demand outlook driving long-term price increases; disciplined strategy capturing long-term value

Cameco( TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Second quarter operational performance was strong, driving financial results that remain in line with our full-year 2024 outlook," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO. "As expected, those results reflect normal quarterly variability, and while we believe Westinghouse is on track and continues to perform as expected, our overall results continue to be impacted by the required purchase accounting and other non-operational acquisition-related costs related to that investment.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report June 2024

Description

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

ASX Retraction Statement

At-The-Market Raise

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

Culpeo Secures Funding to Advance Copper Exploration at Vista Montana, Lana Corina and Fortuna

Related News

Cobalt Investing

ASX Retraction Statement

Lithium Investing

At-The-Market Raise

Gold Investing

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

Copper Investing

Culpeo Secures Funding to Advance Copper Exploration at Vista Montana, Lana Corina and Fortuna

Gold Investing

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Gold Investing

Strong Assays Results at Kamperman Ahead of Feysville Resource Upgrade

Oil and Gas Investing

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

×