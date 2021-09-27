TSX: SVM

NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 13, 2021 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) held on Friday, September 24, 2021 . A total of 98,998,647 common shares, representing 56.20% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Dr. Rui Feng 72,835,254 96.95% 2,294,105 3.05% S. Paul Simpson 69,826,639 92.94% 5,302,720 7.06% David Kong 67,974,300 90.48% 7,155,059 9.52% Yikang Liu 73,437,660 97.75% 1,691,699 2.25% Marina Katusa 73,402,578 97.70% 1,726,781 2.30%

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company’s goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees’ wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-2021-agm-results-301385055.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc