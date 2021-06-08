Silver

Investing News
.

Release – Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization In Multiple Veins At The Terronera Project In Jalisco Mexico

- June 7th, 2021

Endeavour Silver Corp. announces that it has intercepted high grade silver-gold mineralization in a number of structures near the Terronera vein, highlighting the potential of the area. Four structures, the San Simon, Fresno, Pendencia and Lindero veins are located immediately to the southeast of the Terronera vein, and the Los Cuates vein is located approximately 10 kilometers to the northwest of the Terronera …

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces that it has intercepted high grade silver-gold mineralization in a number of structures near the Terronera vein, highlighting the potential of the area. Four structures, the San Simon, Fresno, Pendencia and Lindero veins are located immediately to the southeast of the Terronera vein, and the Los Cuates vein is located approximately 10 kilometers to the northwest of the Terronera Project (view Terronera property map here). Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Silver Outlook Report
 

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

   
Our Jam-Packed FREE Silver Report Highlights Key Insights, Exclusive Interviews And Promising Stock Picks!
   

Related posts

Best Silver Stocks of 2020 on the TSX
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Monarch Gold Surges on Yamana Deal
Best Silver Stocks of 2020 on the TSX
Top Silver Mining Stocks vs. Top Silver Exploration Stocks

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×