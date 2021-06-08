Endeavour Silver Corp. announces that it has intercepted high grade silver-gold mineralization in a number of structures near the Terronera vein, highlighting the potential of the area. Four structures, the San Simon, Fresno, Pendencia and Lindero veins are located immediately to the southeast of the Terronera vein, and the Los Cuates vein is located approximately 10 kilometers to the northwest of the Terronera …

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces that it has intercepted high grade silver-gold mineralization in a number of structures near the Terronera vein, highlighting the potential of the area. Four structures, the San Simon, Fresno, Pendencia and Lindero veins are located immediately to the southeast of the Terronera vein, and the Los Cuates vein is located approximately 10 kilometers to the northwest of the Terronera Project (view Terronera property map here). Read More >>