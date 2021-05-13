Release – Endeavour Silver Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting Results
Investing News Network - May 12th, 2021
Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that at the Company’s 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2021 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 67,521,897 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 41.25% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. Read More >>
