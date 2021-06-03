Controversy has erupted concerning the thousands of emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci that were released in response to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests from Buzz f eed and the Washington Post .

Dr. Fauci, age 80, is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and has been at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for more than 50 years. He has been the public face of the federal response to Covid-19. He states that the e-mails are “ripe to be taken out of context.”

Key points raised by critics such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) concern the alleged NIH funding of dangerous bioengineering (“gain of function”) research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and Dr. Fauci’s responses to questions about this.

AAPS states that the following issues are of critical concern:

Secret science : What research is NIH funding or suppressing?

: What research is NIH funding or suppressing? Oversight : Why are Americans learning about these Covid controversies only through FOIA? Are there no checks and balances on individuals and agencies that have such a profound effect on our lives?

: Why are Americans learning about these Covid controversies only through FOIA? Are there no checks and balances on individuals and agencies that have such a profound effect on our lives? Central control with no accountability : NIH “guidelines” are being used to deny treatment with long-approved drugs including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to thousands of Americans. This therapeutic nihilism is likely the cause of more than 100,000 preventable deaths—but the policymakers have no liability.

: NIH “guidelines” are being used to deny treatment with long-approved drugs including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to thousands of Americans. This therapeutic nihilism is likely the cause of more than 100,000 preventable deaths—but the policymakers have no liability. Conflicts of interest : What interest groups are determining NIH policy? Foreign governments? The pharmaceutical/vaccine industry? Big tech? Non-governmental organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation?

: What interest groups are determining NIH policy? Foreign governments? The pharmaceutical/vaccine industry? Big tech? Non-governmental organizations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation? Genetic engineering : The SARS-CoV-2 virus may be genetically engineered. If so, for what purpose? The only NIH-touted response other than lockdowns and masks are genetically engineered products. Not themselves vaccines by the previous definition, they introduce genetic instructions for the recipient to make genetically modified proteins to stimulate an immune response. The long-term consequences cannot be known.

: The SARS-CoV-2 virus may be genetically engineered. If so, for what purpose? The NIH-touted response other than lockdowns and masks genetically engineered products. Not themselves vaccines by the previous definition, they introduce genetic instructions for the recipient to make genetically modified proteins to stimulate an immune response. The long-term consequences cannot be known. Trust : Should we hand over control of our lives and medical treatment to Dr. Fauci and the agency he heads? Do they have our welfare at heart, or only their own power and a political agenda?

“The e-mails provide a glimpse into a deeply troubling situation,” states AAPS executive director Jane M Orient, M.D. “But would be a mistake to focus solely on reading thousands of e-mails by one government official and overlook the work of thousands of bioengineers that could profoundly alter our lives.”

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons has represented physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto , everything for the patient.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fauci-e-mails-raise-critical-questions-states-the-association-of-american-physicians-and-surgeons-aaps-301305565.html

SOURCE Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)