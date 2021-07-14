Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it will participate in two investor conferences: the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 9 th and 10 th and the Canaccord Growth Conference on August 11 th and 12 th .

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will present and host one on one meetings to provide a corporate update and overview of the company’s programs, specifically Part 2 of the recently initiated registrational study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) in Adults with Major Depressive Disorder at imminent risk of suicide ( NCT04669665 ), the recently released in vivo data utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology where a single dose of SLS-004 produced therapeutically desirable reductions in SNCA mRNA and SNCA protein expressions which are implicated as highly significant risk factors in Parkinson’s disease, and the upcoming initiation of the SLS-005 Phase IIb/III pivotal study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the Healey ALS Platform Trial.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, August 10 th from 11:00-11:25am ET

Canaccord Growth Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, August 11 th from 1:00-1:25pm ET

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company’s robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the anticipated Company discussion topics at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference and the Canaccord Growth Conference, including proposed disclosure regarding Part 2 of Seelos’ recently initiated registrational study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) in adults with major depressive disorder at imminent risk of suicide ( NCT04669665 ), the recently released in vivo data utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology, and Seelos’ proposed upcoming initiation of the SLS-005 Phase IIb/III pivotal study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the Healey ALS Platform Trial. These statements are based on Seelos’ current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos’ business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing or continuing its preclinical and clinical studies and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos’ current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos’ periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Anthony Marciano

Head of Corporate Communications

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)

300 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

