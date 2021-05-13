G6 Materials Announces Granting of Two US Patents

The Company’s IP Portfolio Now Includes 5 Granted Patents and 5 Patent Applications Filed Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire May 13, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions is pleased to announce that the Company has recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for two of its previously …

Ronkonkoma, New York, USA – TheNewswire May 13, 2021 – G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF) a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions is pleased to announce that the Company has recently received a Notice of Allowance (“NOA”) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for two of its previously filed patent applications, which graduates both to having granted patent status. The first of the two granted patents is related to graphene enrichment, while the second is regarding a water-soluble 3D printing material. G6 has also filed a non-provisional utility patent application regarding an antiviral graphene oxide air filtration device. Subsequent to the receipt of the NOAs and the filing of the utility patent application, the Company’s intellectual property (“IP”) portfolio currently includes five granted patents and five filed patent applications.

“The allowance by the USPTO of the Two Granted Patents enhances our IP portfolio and comes at an exciting time for our Company as we recently completed a transformational financing and continue working toward closing the GX Technologies acquisition,” said Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO of G6 Materials Corp. “G6 is a unique company with ongoing commercial operations to go along with a strong research and development team. I would like to commend our employees and external service providers for their hard work and dedication with respect to developing innovations such as the two granted patents and advancing their status with the USPTO, thereby increasing their value and bringing them closer to commercialization,” added Mr. Stolyarov.

A summary of the two granted patents is provided below:

Graphene Enrichment – Entitled “ Method For Preparation And Separation Of Atomic Layer Thickness Platelets From Graphite Or Other Layered Materials ”, this patent describes a method that allows the separation of graphene nanoplatelets into fractions based on their thickness. The quality and price for graphene nanoplatelets are determined by their thickness and lateral size. Some of the methods of making graphene nanoplatelets produce platelets with a broad distribution of thickness and lateral size. The method described in the Company’s invention allows for the enrichment of graphene material by separating platelets based on their size and thickness. This method can also be used in conjunction with low-cost and low-efficacy methods of splitting graphite into platelets to produce high quality graphene material.

Water-Soluble Thermoplastic Polymers – Entitled “ Thermoplastic Composites Comprising Water-Soluble PEO Graft Polymers Useful For 3-Dimensional Additive Manufacturing ”, this patent describes the formulation of a water-soluble 3D printing material for the fused deposition modeling (“FDM”) method of 3D printing. Water-soluble FDM material is routinely used as a sacrificial material in 3D printing. There is a well-known issue with FDM 3D printing – it has the problem of fabricating free-hanging, overhang and helical geometries. The most common method to overcome this issue is to use two materials simultaneously – structural and soluble – with the soluble material being removed at the last step. Usually, PolyVinyl Alcohol (“PVA”) is used as the soluble material, however, PVA does not completely dissolve in water. At best, it becomes gooey and is still difficult to remove. This is a serious limitation for fabricating small channels, for example. The Company believes its formulation is superior as it completely dissolves in water within minutes, thereby creating a non-viscous solution, which is expected to result in one of the best commercial materials of its kind on the market.

Additionally, the Company has filed a non-provisional utility patent application entitled “ Antiviral Graphene Oxide Air Filtration Device And Associated Methods ”. G6’s invention is a method to utilize the scientifically-proven antimicrobial properties of graphene oxide for air filtration applications. As previously announced, the Company is working with a manufacturing partner in China to develop a portable air purifier using this technology, which would allow for the efficient removal of bacteria and viruses from the air. This product is currently undergoing testing by an independent laboratory in the United States, which needs to be completed in order to obtain proper accreditation from the government.

Update on GX Technologies Acquisition

The Company’s previously announced acquisition of GX Technologies, Inc. remains on track to be completed in the near term. The closing period has been mutually extended by both parties as more time is needed to complete the due diligence process and prepare the transaction’s closing documents. The completion of the acquisition will be subject of the receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, fine chemicals, high performance composites and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products including graphene-enhanced air purifiers and it hopes to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of five granted patents and five patent applications filed. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6 located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

– Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com – Fine Chemicals: ChemApproach is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of unique chemical building blocks, which can be found at chemapproach.com – R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at Graphene-Supermarket.com



