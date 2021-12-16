The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. f.k.a. Facebook, Inc. alleging that the Company violated federal securities lawsClass Period: November 3, 2016 to October 21, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in FB: Platforms, Inc. f.k.a. Facebook, Inc. NEWS - ...

