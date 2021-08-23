First Major Client from the Asia Pacific Market Begins with $200,000 Lead OrderDGTL Holdings Inc. reports that the Company has successfully opened the APAC markets for wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC with the signing of one of the largest Asian airlines in the world.The lead order for Hashoff’s new Asian pacific airline customer is valued at approximately $200,000 and will be implemented as a pilot program on …

First Major Client from the Asia Pacific Market Begins with $200,000 Lead Order

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (WKN: A2QB0L) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) reports that the Company has successfully opened the APAC (Asia Pacific) markets for wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC with the signing of one of the largest Asian airlines in the world.

The lead order for Hashoff’s new Asian pacific airline customer is valued at approximately $200,000 and will be implemented as a pilot program on the Hashoff platform. The goal of this inaugural campaign is to produce original paid and owned media for a global marketing initiative promoting a new customer loyalty program.

In doing so, Hashoff will leverage its global network of over 150 million freelance social media influencers by employing its #IAM Search & Discovery software. The search software will scan, rank, optimize and engage brand appropriate micro influencers to build an international team of social media content publishers. Hashoff will then work directly with this team of micro influencers to develop a new custom graphics library of both paid and owned media content using its #CreateMarketplace software.

The most effective creative from the campaign will be set to dovetail into a new Hashoff service offering called “Social Influencer Advertising”. Hashoff intends to expand this service offering to other major brand customers post the completion of this campaign leveraging optimizations and enhancements learned from this initial implementation.

This latest customer acquisition stems from Hashoff’s newest reseller channel partner Wideout AQA, and their regional sales office located in the south pacific. Originally contemplated as a business operations support service provider, Wideout has quickly evolved into a strategic channel partner providing operational support service as well as acting as a strategic reseller for DGTL’s software services within the APAC markets.

Based on the success of the inaugural campaign, Hashoff’s channel partners are confident that this new key account has the potential to grow in excess of a seven-figure USD annual budget. Wideout AQA also reports that they are currently pursuing several other major client prospects from the APAC region.

Mark Macapagal, Chief Sales and Customer Success Officer at Wideout AQA said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Hashoff to open the APAC markets for DGTL Holdings and to secure one of the largest Asian airlines in the world as a new brand customer. This is just the beginning for our strategic partnership as we are now managing new client request inquiries from other major APAC brands on a regular basis.”

Hashoff’s latest major account has airport terminals around the world and is currently serving 31 domestic destinations and 54 overseas destinations in Southeast Asia, East Asia, Middle East, Oceania, North America and Europe. The signing of this major Asian airline as a new key account customer is evidence of a global trend of major brands seeking strategically driven social media content, produced faster and more efficiently, regardless of the geographic region or industry.

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “ DGTL “, the OTCQB exchange as “ DGTHF “, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “ A2QB0L “.

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including DraftKings, Beam Suntory, Anheuser Busch-InBev, Currency.com, Syneos Health, The American Nurses Federation, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, The Container Store, Ulta Beauty, Pizza Hut, Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, and Novartis, etc.[i] Learn more by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/technology.

