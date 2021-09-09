– Announced today, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) has enhanced the integration of BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM) and Microsoft 365, so enterprises can benefit from BlackBerry’s leadership in security while using Microsoft’s productivity products.

BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft 365 customers can now enjoy a BlackBerry secure version of modern authentication in the cloud, in addition to on-premises environments. Furthermore, the integration between BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) has been enhanced to provide secure authentication and conditional access.

“BlackBerry UEM enables organizations and end users to be productive from anywhere, securely. The past eighteen months have emphasized the uncompromisable need for security and productivity to go hand-in-hand,” said Billy Ho , Executive Vice President of Spark Product Engineering, BlackBerry. “Enterprises around the world use both BlackBerry UEM and Microsoft 365 every day, and we are pleased to enable them to protect their data and empower their workforce through these integrations.”

“Digital technologies are presenting enterprises with new ways of doing business,” said Wangui McKelvey , General Manager, Microsoft 365, Microsoft. “Our customers choose Microsoft 365 for productivity and collaboration tools that deliver high productivity. Together with BlackBerry, we will take this to the next level and provide enterprises with the standard for secure productivity.”

