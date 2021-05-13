Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https:newsroom.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on Friday, April 30, 2021 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com on May 27, 2021 .

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal year 2022 first, second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 , Tuesday, November 23, 2021 , Tuesday, February 22, 2022 , and Thursday, May 26, 2022 , respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts: Erika Winkels Ryan Weispfenning Public Relations Investor Relations +1-763-526-8478 +1-763-505-4626

