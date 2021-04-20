Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for first-quarter 2021. “Johnson & Johnson delivered a strong first quarter performance led by the above market growth of our Pharmaceutical business and continued recovery in Medical Devices,” said Alex Gorsky Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The ability to deliver these results while simultaneously advancing our robust pipeline of life-enhancing medicines, products and solutions during these times is a testament to the strength and resilience of our business and the dedication of the 135,000 employees of Johnson & Johnson who strive every day to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity and make healthier communities for everyone, everywhere.”

OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:

FIRST QUARTER ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Reported Sales $ 22,321 $ 20,691 7.9% Net Earnings 6,197 5,796 6.9 EPS (diluted) $ 2.32 $ 2.17 6.9% Non-GAAP* FIRST QUARTER ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2021 2020 % Change Operational Sales 1,2 5.5% Adjusted Operational Sales 1,3 6.0 Adjusted Net Earnings 1,4 6,924 6,154 12.5 Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1,4 $ 2.59 $ 2.30 12.6%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:

FIRST QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency Adjusted

Operational 1,3 U.S. $ 11,111 $ 10,699 3.9% 3.9 – 3.9 International 11,210 9,992 12.2 7.3 4.9 8.2 Worldwide $ 22,321 $ 20,691 7.9% 5.5 2.4 6.0

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:

FIRST QUARTER % Change ($ in Millions) 2021 2020

Reported

Operational 1,2

Currency Adjusted

Operational 1,3 Consumer Health $ 3,543 $ 3,625 (2.3)% (3.3) 1.0 (2.9) Pharmaceutical 12,199 11,134 9.6 7.1 2.5 7.4 Medical Devices 6,579 5,932 10.9 8.0 2.9 8.8 Worldwide $ 22,321 $ 20,691 7.9% 5.5 2.4 6.0

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 SEGMENT COMMENTARY:

Consumer Health

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined 2.9%* primarily driven by negative prior year comparisons related to the COVID-19 pantry loading in Q1 2020, mainly in over-the counter products. Partially offsetting the decline is growth in LISTERINE in oral care products, JOHNSON’S BABY in baby care products, international skin health/beauty products and NICORETTE in international over-the-counter products.

Pharmaceutical

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 7.4%* driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, and for adults with active psoriatic arthritis, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer. This growth was partially offset by biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and U.S. ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Medical Devices

Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 8.8%*, and reflects the benefit of market recovery from COVID-19 impacts in the prior year. Contributors to growth were electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business, worldwide biosurgery and energy products, and international endocutters in Advanced Surgery, wound closure products in General Surgery, contact lenses and surgery in the Vision business and trauma products in Orthopaedics; partially offset by knee products in Orthopaedics.

NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:

Regulatory

Decisions PONVORY (ponesimod) approved by U.S. FDA, an oral treatment for adults with relapsing

multiple sclerosis proven superior to (teriflunomide) in reducing annual relapses and brain

lesions (press release) Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine granted conditional marketing

authorization by European Commission (press release) Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine granted emergency use listing by the

World Health Organization (press release) Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine authorized by U.S. FDA for emergency use (press release) SPRAVATO (Esketamine Nasal Spray) authorized in Europe for the rapid reduction of

depressive symptoms in a psychiatric emergency for patients with major depressive disorder (press release) MONOFOCAL INTRAOCULAR LENS – TECNIS EYHANCE AND TECNIS EYHANCE

TORIC II IOLS – receives FDA approval for a next generation treatment for cataract patients (press release) Regulatory

Submission Submission of supplemental new drug application to U.S. FDA by ViiV Healthcare for

expanded use of CABENUVA (rilpivirine and cabotegravir) as an HIV treatment for use

every two months (press release) Other Janssen provides update on Phase 3 ACIS Study in patients with metastatic castration-

resistant prostate cancer treated with ERLEADA (apalutamide) and ZYTIGA (abiraterone

acetate) plus prednisone combination ¹ (press release) Johnson & Johnson announces advance purchase agreement with the African Vaccine

Acquisition Trust for the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate (press release) PONVORY (ponesimod) receives positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of adults with

relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features (press release) CAR-T Therapy Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-cel) accepted for accelerated assessment

in Europe for the treatment of patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma (press release)

1 Subsequent to the quarter

FULL-YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

($ in Billions, except EPS) January 2021 April 2021 Adjusted Operational Sales 1,2 Change vs. Prior Year 8.0% – 9.5% 8.7% – 9.9% Operational Sales 2 Change vs. Prior Year $88.8B – $90.0B 7.5% – 9.0% $89.3B – $90.3B 8.2% – 9.4% Estimated Reported Sales 3 Change vs. Prior Year $90.5B – $91.7B 9.5% – 11.0% $90.6B – $91.6B 9.7% – 10.9% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted) 2,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.25 – $9.45 15.2% – 17.7% $9.30 – $9.45 15.8% – 17.7% Adjusted EPS (Diluted) 3,4 Change vs. Prior Year $9.40 – $9.60 17.1% – 19.6% $9.42 – $9.57 17.3% – 19.2%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: January 2021 = $1.21 and April 2021 = $1.19 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the company’s website at quarterly-results .

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly-results . These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the company’s website at quarterly-results .

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company’s ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021 including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Consumer Health U.S. $ 1,611 1,740 (7.4) % (7.4) – International 1,932 1,885 2.5 0.5 2.0 3,543 3,625 (2.3) (3.3) 1.0 Pharmaceutical U.S. 6,446 6,061 6.4 6.4 – International 5,753 5,073 13.4 7.9 5.5 12,199 11,134 9.6 7.1 2.5 Medical Devices U.S. 3,054 2,898 5.4 5.4 – International 3,525 3,034 16.2 10.5 5.7 6,579 5,932 10.9 8.0 2.9 U.S. 11,111 10,699 3.9 3.9 – International 11,210 9,992 12.2 7.3 4.9 Worldwide $ 22,321 20,691 7.9 % 5.5 2.4 Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) FIRST QUARTER Percent Change 2021 2020 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 11,111 10,699 3.9 % 3.9 – Europe 5,414 4,827 12.1 4.7 7.4 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,424 1,502 (5.1) 0.0 (5.1) Asia-Pacific, Africa 4,372 3,663 19.4 13.7 5.7 International 11,210 9,992 12.2 7.3 4.9 Worldwide $ 22,321 20,691 7.9 % 5.5 2.4 Note : Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) FIRST QUARTER 2021 2020 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 22,321 100.0 $ 20,691 100.0 7.9 Cost of products sold 7,063 31.7 7,062 34.1 0.0 Gross Profit 15,258 68.3 13,629 65.9 12.0 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,432 24.3 5,203 25.1 4.4 Research and development expense 3,178 14.2 2,580 12.5 23.2 Interest (income) expense, net 48 0.2 (42) (0.2) Other (income) expense, net (882) (3.9) (679) (3.3) Restructuring 53 0.2 58 0.3 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 7,429 33.3 6,509 31.5 14.1 Provision for taxes on income 1,232 5.5 713 3.5 72.8 Net earnings 6,197 27.8 5,796 28.0 6.9 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.32 $ 2.17 6.9 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,672.7 2,671.0 Effective tax rate 16.6 % 11.0 % Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 8,291 37.1 $ 7,244 35.0 14.5 Net earnings $ 6,924 31.0 $ 6,154 29.7 12.5 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.59 $ 2.30 12.6 Effective tax rate 16.5 % 15.0 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures First Quarter (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2021 2020 Net Earnings, after tax- as reported $6,197 $5,796 Pre-tax Adjustments Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,215 1,118 Litigation expense – 120 Restructuring related 104 118 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 1 (538) (962) Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities 35 327 Medical Device Regulation 46 14 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 2 (113) (267) Tax legislation and other tax related (22) (110) Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax $6,924 $6,154 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,672.7 2,671.0 Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.59 $2.30 Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted) $2.49 Notes: 1 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related for the first quarter of 2021 primarily includes the gain on the divestiture of 2

Pharmaeutical brands outside of the U.S. The first quarter of 2020 primarily includes a $983M Contingent Consideration reversal

related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris Health acquisition. 2 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax

special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth FIRST QUARTER 2021 ACTUAL vs. 2020 ACTUAL Segments Consumer Health Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Total WW As Reported (2.3)% 9.6% 10.9% 7.9% U.S. (7.4)% 6.4% 5.4% 3.9% International 2.5% 13.4% 16.2% 12.2% WW Currency 1.0 2.5 2.9 2.4 U.S. – – – – International 2.0 5.5 5.7 4.9 WW Operational (3.3)% 7.1% 8.0% 5.5% U.S. (7.4)% 6.4% 5.4% 3.9% International 0.5% 7.9% 10.5% 7.3% General Surgery Advanced Sterilization Products 0.6 0.2 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 1.2 0.4 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.3 U.S. 0.5 (0.2) 0.2 0.0 International 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.5 WW Adjusted Operational (2.9)% 7.4% 8.8% 6.0% U.S. (6.9)% 6.2% 5.6% 3.9% International 0.9% 8.8% 11.8% 8.2% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2) OTC US $ 599 689 -13.0% -13.0% – Intl 575 659 -12.8% -16.6% 3.8% WW 1,175 1,348 -12.9% -14.8% 1.9% SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY US 634 659 -3.9% -3.9% – Intl 529 458 15.7% 12.3% 3.4% WW 1,163 1,117 4.1% 2.8% 1.3% ORAL CARE US 163 176 -7.2% -7.2% – Intl 254 219 16.0% 13.9% 2.1% WW 417 395 5.7% 4.5% 1.2% BABY CARE US 96 92 4.2% 4.2% – Intl 293 269 8.9% 11.3% -2.4% WW 389 361 7.7% 9.5% -1.8% WOMEN’S HEALTH US 3 4 -25.8% -25.8% – Intl 219 228 -3.9% -2.2% -1.7% WW 222 232 -4.3% -2.6% -1.7% WOUND CARE / OTHER US 115 119 -3.0% -3.0% – Intl 61 52 17.6% 14.2% 3.4% WW 177 171 3.3% 2.2% 1.1% TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH US 1,611 1,740 -7.4% -7.4% – Intl 1,932 1,885 2.5% 0.5% 2.0% WW $ 3,543 3,625 -2.3% -3.3% 1.0% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,3) 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 2,413 2,410 0.1% 0.1% – Intl 1,501 1,228 22.3% 15.9% 6.4% WW 3,914 3,638 7.6% 5.5% 2.1% REMICADE US 489 625 -21.7% -21.7% – US Exports (4) 57 110 -48.4% -48.4% – Intl 232 256 -9.4% -12.1% 2.7% WW 777 990 -21.5% -22.2% 0.7% SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 255 272 -5.9% -5.9% – Intl 307 258 18.9% 13.8% 5.1% WW 562 529 6.2% 3.7% 2.5% STELARA US 1,331 1,217 9.4% 9.4% – Intl 817 603 35.6% 27.6% 8.0% WW 2,148 1,819 18.1% 15.4% 2.7% TREMFYA US 274 187 46.3% 46.3% – Intl 143 109 32.0% 23.1% 8.9% WW 418 296 41.0% 37.8% 3.2% OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 7 – * * – Intl 2 3 -38.4% -36.3% -2.1% WW 8 3 * * * INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 512 436 17.4% 17.4% – Intl 494 483 2.3% -2.2% 4.5% WW 1,007 920 9.5% 7.1% 2.4% COVID-19 VACCINE US 100 – * * – Intl – – – – – WW 100 – * * – EDURANT / rilpivirine US 10 12 -12.3% -12.3% – Intl 233 212 9.8% 0.9% 8.9% WW 243 224 8.6% 0.2% 8.4% PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 380 396 -3.8% -3.8% – Intl 166 184 -9.9% -10.4% 0.5% WW 546 579 -5.8% -5.9% 0.1% OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 21 29 -27.0% -27.0% – Intl 96 87 9.7% 7.4% 2.3% WW 117 116 0.6% -1.2% 1.8% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 771 748 3.2% 3.2% – Intl 949 910 4.3% 0.4% 3.9% WW 1,721 1,658 3.8% 1.6% 2.2% CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 47 52 -9.6% -9.6% – Intl 123 118 4.5% -0.4% 4.9% WW 171 171 0.2% -3.2% 3.4% INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 589 544 8.3% 8.3% – Intl 376 339 11.0% 4.5% 6.5% WW 965 883 9.4% 6.9% 2.5% RISPERDAL CONSTA US 67 76 -11.8% -11.8% – Intl 89 94 -4.8% -8.8% 4.0% WW 157 170 -7.9% -10.1% 2.2% OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 67 75 -9.8% -9.8% – Intl 361 360 0.2% -0.9% 1.1% WW 428 435 -1.5% -2.5% 1.0% ONCOLOGY US 1,377 1,175 17.2% 17.2% – Intl 2,193 1,839 19.3% 12.9% 6.4% WW 3,570 3,013 18.5% 14.6% 3.9% DARZALEX US 691 463 49.2% 49.2% – Intl 674 474 42.2% 35.3% 6.9% WW 1,365 937 45.6% 42.2% 3.4% ERLEADA US 171 119 44.0% 44.0% – Intl 90 24 * * * WW 261 143 82.8% 79.7% 3.1% IMBRUVICA US 444 432 2.8% 2.8% – Intl 680 599 13.5% 7.6% 5.9% WW 1,125 1,031 9.0% 5.6% 3.4% ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 50 139 -64.2% -64.2% – Intl 588 552 6.6% 0.0% 6.6% WW 638 690 -7.6% -12.9% 5.3% OTHER ONCOLOGY (5) US 21 22 -5.1% -5.1% – Intl 161 190 -15.3% -19.3% 4.0% WW 182 212 -14.2% -17.9% 3.7% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 573 486 18.0% 18.0% – Intl 288 260 10.8% 5.6% 5.2% WW 861 745 15.5% 13.7% 1.8% OPSUMIT US 272 229 18.5% 18.5% – Intl 179 160 11.5% 6.3% 5.2% WW 450 389 15.6% 13.5% 2.1% UPTRAVI US 259 212 21.9% 21.9% – Intl 46 38 23.0% 15.7% 7.3% WW 305 250 22.0% 20.9% 1.1% OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 42 44 -3.5% -3.5% – Intl 63 62 1.4% -2.1% 3.5% WW 105 106 -0.6% -2.7% 2.1% CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 799 806 -0.9% -0.9% – Intl 328 354 -7.2% -11.3% 4.1% WW 1,127 1,160 -2.8% -4.1% 1.3% XARELTO US 589 527 11.7% 11.7% – Intl – – – – – WW 589 527 11.7% 11.7% – INVOKANA / INVOKAMET US 87 117 -26.1% -26.1% – Intl 63 58 9.2% 4.2% 5.0% WW 150 175 -14.4% -16.1% 1.7% PROCRIT / EPREX US 62 76 -18.3% -18.3% – Intl 64 79 -18.1% -22.2% 4.1% WW 127 155 -18.2% -20.3% 2.1% OTHER US 60 85 -28.8% -28.8% – Intl 201 217 -7.7% -11.5% 3.8% WW 261 302 -13.6% -16.4% 2.8% TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL US 6,446 6,061 6.4% 6.4% – Intl 5,753 5,073 13.4% 7.9% 5.5% WW $ 12,199 11,134 9.6% 7.1% 2.5% See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2) 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS US $ 434 365 19.0% 19.0% – Intl 514 362 42.0% 34.0% 8.0% WW 949 727 30.4% 26.4% 4.0% ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,249 1,250 -0.1% -0.1% – Intl 864 788 9.7% 3.1% 6.6% WW 2,113 2,038 3.7% 1.2% 2.5% HIPS US 210 206 2.4% 2.4% – Intl 146 132 11.2% 4.5% 6.7% WW 357 337 5.8% 3.2% 2.6% KNEES US 185 214 -13.5% -13.5% – Intl 132 130 2.0% -4.1% 6.1% WW 317 343 -7.6% -9.9% 2.3% TRAUMA US 450 407 10.7% 10.7% – Intl 282 247 14.4% 7.7% 6.7% WW 733 654 12.1% 9.5% 2.6% SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 403 423 -4.8% -4.8% – Intl 303 280 8.4% 1.7% 6.7% WW 706 703 0.4% -2.2% 2.6% REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) FIRST QUARTER % Change 2021 2020 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 898 844 6.5% 6.5% – Intl 1,474 1,257 17.3% 11.7% 5.6% WW 2,372 2,100 12.9% 9.6% 3.3% ADVANCED US 405 381 6.5% 6.5% – Intl 713 567 25.7% 19.5% 6.2% WW 1,118 948 18.0% 14.3% 3.7% GENERAL US 493 463 6.5% 6.5% – Intl 761 690 10.3% 5.3% 5.0% WW 1,254 1,153 8.8% 5.8% 3.0% VISION US 472 439 7.4% 7.4% – Intl 673 628 7.3% 3.9% 3.4% WW 1,145 1,067 7.3% 5.4% 1.9% CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 371 346 7.2% 7.2% – Intl 486 467 4.0% 0.9% 3.1% WW 857 814 5.3% 3.5% 1.8% SURGICAL US 101 93 8.2% 8.2% – Intl 187 160 17.0% 12.9% 4.1% WW 288 253 13.7% 11.2% 2.5% TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES US 3,054 2,898 5.4% 5.4% – Intl 3,525 3,034 16.2% 10.5% 5.7% WW $ 6,579 5,932 10.9% 8.0% 2.9% Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,

therefore, may not recalculate precisely. * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures (4) Reported as U.S. sales (5) Refer to supplemental schedule

Supplemental Sales Information



(Dollars in Millions) Prior quarter amounts have been reclassified to conform to current quarter product disclosure 2019 2020 2020 PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (1) Full Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Oncology OTHER ONCOLOGY (2) US 70 22 20 21 20 83 Intl 1,087 190 185 181 183 738 WW 1,158 212 204 203 202 821 Note : Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. (1) Unaudited (2) Other Oncology is inclusive of VELCADE, which was previously disclosed separately

