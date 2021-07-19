– Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), today announced the presentation of 14 scientific posters involving the company’s ophthalmic surgical technologies at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery annual meeting, which will take place from July 23-27, 2021 in Las Vegas .

“Bausch + Lomb is committed to supporting continued research on our eye health products, because we recognize this is essential to fostering the kind of peer-to-peer discussion and learning that ultimately helps promote better patient outcomes,” said Joe Gordon , U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. “While this type of scientific exchange has continued in many forms over the past year, it’s particularly exciting to see it return as part of live, in-person meetings.”

Ten of the presentations discuss the clinical performance of one or more of Bausch + Lomb’s enVista ® , Crystalens ® and Trulign ® intraocular lens (IOL) platforms. Two posters will highlight the results of studies in which investigators used the cloud-based eyeTELLIGENCE™ clinical decision support software, which is available exclusively on the Stellaris Elite ® vision enhancement system, to evaluate energy and fluidics metrics and analyze the impact of COVID-19 on ophthalmic surgeries. Another poster will compare the refractive astigmatism prediction accuracy of Emmetropic Verifying Optical toric calculator. A final poster will feature a clinical evaluation of the safety and efficacy of the ClearVisc™ dispersive ophthalmic viscosurgical device, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in ophthalmic surgery in April 2021.

The full schedule of research (in alphabetical order) to be presented includes:

“Applying the Validated Spectacle Independence and Negative Symptom Surveys of Presbyopia Correcting IOL’s to a Monofocal IOL.” Mahootchi, A.

Mahootchi, A. “Clinical Evaluation of Safety and Effectiveness of New Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Device (OVD).” Jackson, M.

Jackson, M. “Comparing Clinically Significant Lens Rotations in Various Toric IOL Platforms: A Retrospective Consecutive Case Series Analysis.” Hu, E.

Hu, E. “Evaluation of Energy-Fluid Metrics in Various Phases of Vacuum based Phacoemulsification with Cloud Based Database System.” Shultz, M.

Shultz, M. “Evaluation of Rotational Stability on Enhanced Aberration Neutral Toric Monofocal IOL: A Prospective Multicenter Post-Approval Study.” Wiley, W. et al.

Wiley, W. et al. “Impact of COVID-19 on Ophthalmic Surgeries Utilizing a Cloud-Based Database.” Singh, IP.

Singh, IP. “Improving Refractive and Visual Acuity Outcomes with Low Diopter Toric Intraocular Lenses Using Intraoperative Aberrometry.” Stephenson, D.

Stephenson, D. “Improving Surgical Efficiency with New Preloaded Monofocal Intraocular Lens.” Shultz, M.

Shultz, M. “Long-term results of Presbyopic Correcting IOL With and Without CTR.” Liang, E.

Liang, E. “Long-term Safety Assessment of Plate-Haptic Toric Posterior Chamber IOL: A 3-Year Post-Approval Multicenter Study.” Stephenson, D.

“Low Cylinder Torics, Real World Practice, Prevalence.” Singh, IP.

Singh, IP. “Performance of Barrett Versus Emmetropic Verifying Optical (EVO) Toric Calculators for Astigmatism Correction.” Pantanelli, S.

Pantanelli, S. “Second Eye IOL Choice when Patient Is Unhappy with Trifocal Side Effects but Happy with Unaided Near Vision.” Mahootchi, A.

Mahootchi, A. “Visual Outcomes and Effective Cylinder Correction on Enhanced Aberration Neutral Hydrophobic Acrylic Toric Monofocal IOL.” Whitman, J.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc., is solely focused on helping people see better to live better. Its core businesses include over-the-counter products, dietary supplements, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, contact lenses, lens care products, ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Bausch + Lomb develops, manufactures and markets one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry, which is available in approximately 100 countries. For more information, visit www.bausch.com .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people’s lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

