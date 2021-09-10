ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, will host its 2021 Investor Day event today at 8:30 a.m. ET . The event will be held virtually and by webcast to ensure the safety of all participants.

Chairman and CEO Kent Masters will be joined by EVP and CFO Scott Tozier , the presidents of Albemarle’s three global businesses, and additional executives to discuss the company’s strategy for long-term growth. Highlights will include a review of the company’s new operating model, its strategic and financial objectives, and relevant market outlooks.

Key Themes for 2021 Investor Day

Advancing industry-leading businesses with differentiated competitive advantages

Executing a clear strategy to accelerate growth and sustainability

Implementing a focused operating model – the Albemarle Way of Excellence – to ensure execution is aligned with strategy to create long-term value

Building battery grade lithium conversion capacity to meet significant growth in customer demand while generating attractive returns

Applying expertise and capabilities in Catalysts to expand presence in developing geographies and new renewable markets

Investing in Bromine to expand production capabilities and capitalize on the attractive growth of end-markets while also improving the sustainability of operations

“We see exciting growth opportunities ahead for Albemarle , primarily driven by the importance of electrification in the transition to more sustainable sources of energy,” said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . “We are actively implementing our structured operating model, the Albemarle Way of Excellence, to help ensure we successfully achieve our strategic goals. With our focus on sustainable practices, our access to world-class resources, and our position as an industry leader, we aim to maintain a leadership position in all our businesses to serve our customers’ growing needs and create shareholder value well into the future.”

Our Operating Model – The Albemarle Way of Excellence (AWE)

Albemarle’s model includes four operating pillars – Sustainable Approach, High-Performance Culture, Operational Discipline, and Competitive Capabilities. These key competency areas are critical to achieving the company’s performance priorities of raising the bar on excellence, delivering outstanding customer experience, and driving greater stakeholder value. “The Albemarle Way of Excellence is designed to ensure enterprise-wide alignment and serve as a blueprint to continually focus our attention on what is needed to better execute our strategy and build a stronger company,” added Masters.

Outlook

Albemarle is reaffirming its full-year 2021 guidance and introducing new full-year 2022 outlook and 2026 long-term financial targets. The company continues to expect a modest improvement in full-year 2021 operating performance compared to full year 2020, assuming continued global economic recovery. Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be up 25% to 35% versus 2021 primarily due to higher pricing and volumes for Lithium and anticipated stronger performance for Catalysts following previous pandemic-related weakness.

Introducing 2026 Long-term Financial Targets

In millions, except per share amounts Lithium Bromine Catalysts Total 1 Net Sales (5-Year CAGR) 24% – 28% 5% – 6% 6% – 8% 13% – 17% Adj. EBITDA Margin (2026E) 43% – 47% 32% – 36% 26% – 28% 35% – 40% Adj. EBITDA (2026E) $1.7B – $1.9B $0.4B – $0.5B $0.2B – $0.3B $2.2B – $2.6B Free Cash Flow (2026E) $0.8B – $1.2B 1 Total includes corporate costs not allocated to Albemarle’s operating segments

Assumptions for 2026 Long-term Financial Targets

$100M run-rate productivity savings by 2024

run-rate productivity savings by 2024 20% effective tax rate

Currency flat at January 2021 rate

rate No material economic or pricing cycle disruptions

Forward-Looking Statements

