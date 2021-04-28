YAMANA GOLD INC. is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2021. FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Financial Results - Strong Earnings and Cash Flows Further Strengthening Cash Balances and Balance Sheet Net earnings of $54.7 million or $0.06 per share basic and diluted compares well to net earnings of $45.0 million or $0.05 per share basic and diluted a year earlier. Adjusted net ...