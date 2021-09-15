TheNewswire – September 15, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc . is pleased to announce the appointment of James Walker as a member of its board of directors, effective immediately. James Walker has extensive experience in engineering and project management; particularly within mining engineering, mechanical engineering, construction, manufacturing, engineering design, infrastructure, safety management, and nuclear …

(TheNewswire)

TheNewswire – September 15, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc . (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) (“ Xander ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Walker as a member of its board of directors, effective immediately.

James Walker has extensive experience in engineering and project management; particularly within mining engineering, mechanical engineering, construction, manufacturing, engineering design, infrastructure, safety management, and nuclear engineering. He is currently the CEO and President and Director of Ares Strategic Mining and a Director of Bayhorse Silver Inc., both TSX Venture Exchange listed issuers, and a director of Orcus Resources Ltd. His previous experience includes his time at Lithium Energy Products where he oversaw the exploration of multiple lithium projects.

James’ professional experience includes designing nuclear reactors, submarines, chemical plants, factories, mine processing facilities, infrastructure, automotive machinery, and testing rigs.

Mr. Walker holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, and Nuclear Engineering, as well as qualifications in Project Management and Accountancy, and is a Chartered Engineer with the IMechE, and registered as a Project Manager Professional with the APM.

The Company also announces that it has granted 150,000 incentive stock options to a director exercisable at $0.13 for a period of 5 years, in accordance with its stock option plan.

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome James to our board as an independent director. He brings a wealth of knowledge with extensive mining industry and capital markets experience. We believe his skill set complements those of our existing board members and that he will be a tremendous resource for Xander as we continue to execute on our strategy, drive growth and build long-term shareholder value for the Company.”

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company also announces it has increased the previously announced financing (the “ Offering ”) (see new release of September 1, 2021) wherein the Company has increased the Offering to include up to 3,000,000 units of the Company issued on a non-flow-through basis (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.10 for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the “ Proceeds ”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a “ Share ”) and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing.

Finder’s fees may be paid in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company’s portfolio of properties and working capital and general corporate purposes.

Exploration Update

The Company is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its geological team to its Senneville Project located in Quebec for the execution of an outcrops sampling and mapping program as part of its strategy to pursue the lithium potential on the western part of its claims, in particular where volcanosedimentary rocks are in contact with the La Corne Batholith.

This area is of particular interest as it is in close proximity to the North American Lithium deposit which has proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li2O and measured and indicated resources of 33.24 Mt grading 1.19% Li2O ( http://na-lithium.com/projects ) and near an area undergoing intense exploration by many other juniors including Great Thunder Gold, which recently reported 1.48% Li2O over 12.7 metres and 1.16% Li2O over 9.8 metres in drilling completed earlier this year.



Click Image To View Full Size

The program will build on the recently completed Beep Mat survey that was carried out by Magnor Exploration Inc. Beep Mat Surveys are a geophysical method used to detect the magnetic susceptibility and relative Electromagnetic (EM) conductivity along with GPS location in order to identify potential underlying conductors.

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO, commented, “We are very excited to commence exploration on our western claims as we move forward as a battery-metals focused explorer. We see a tremendous opportunity at Senneville West and this sampling program is only our initial step as we move towards a drilling campaign in 2022 that will be guided by a systematic approach following extensive mapping and sampling to maximize value for our shareholders.”

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d’Or, Quebec . Our flagship project is the Senneville Project in the Val-d’Or Mining Camp . The project comprises over 100 sq. km and is can be divided into two sections: Senneville East, which is gold-focused and contiguous and adjacent to significant gold projects including Probe Metals’ new discovery to the South and Monarch Mining’s project to the North, and Senneville West, which is lithium-focused and in close proximity to North American Lithium’s deposit, which has proven and probable reserves of 17.06 Mt grading 0.94% Li2O, and near an area undergoing intense exploration by companies including Sayona Mining, Great Thunder Gold and First Energy that the Quebec government is developing into a world-class lithium hub.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

Telephone: (236) 607-5490

For more information please visit our website: www.xanderresources.ca

Email: info@xanderresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.