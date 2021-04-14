Xander Resources Announces Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – April 14, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc. announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 590,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.155 per share for a period of six months to certain consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. About Xander Resources: Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on …

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – April 14, 2021 – Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) (“Xander” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 590,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.155 per share for a period of six months to certain consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located in three gold camps on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Province of Quebec.

