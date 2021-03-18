March 18, 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Ministerio de Ambiente y Recursos Naturales to conduct drilling on the Holly Project in eastern Guatemala. Simon Ridgway, Volcanic’s CEO, commented: “The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has granted an environmental permit for the planned …

March 18, 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, British Columbia Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:VG) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Ministerio de Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources) to conduct drilling on the Holly Project in eastern Guatemala.

Simon Ridgway, Volcanic’s CEO, commented: “The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has granted an environmental permit for the planned exploration program and we are very pleased to have received the drill permits for the Holly Project.”

Mr. Ridgway continued: “In 2003 a short scout drill program intersected several high-grade Au-Ag veins, including 10.6m at 7.7 g/t gold and 263 g/t silver. These high grade drill intercepts never received follow-up drilling. The high grade veins strike perpendicular to the large altered and mineralized Jocotán fault zone. The Jocotan fault or the vein intersections with the fault have never been drill tested. We are financed for a significant program and the team is motivated to test these highly prospective targets.”

The Company will now move forward with logistics planning and drill contractor selection with a plan to commence drilling shortly after the Easter break. The emphasis will be on exploring for high grade shoots associated with the intersection of the Jocotan Fault Zone zone and the NW-SE trending high grade vein systems, El Pi ñ o and La Pe ñ a. Sampling at El Pino has returned grades of up to 2m at 110.3 g/t Au and 3508 g/t Ag, and the La Pe ñ a vein, which crops out 620m to the west, sampling has returned 2m at 44 g/t Au and 88 g/t Ag. Surface rock and soil geochemistry indicates these two parallel quartz veins each have over a 600m strike potential.

Figure 1: Holly Exploration Targets and historic drill-holes



Technical Information

The technical contents of this press release have been reviewed by Matthew Booth, a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Booth has over 17 years of mineral exploration experience and is a Qualified Person member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (CPG 12044).

About Volcanic

Volcanic brings together an experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital markets team focused on building multi-million -ounce gold and silver resources in underexplored countries. Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold and silver resources, and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic intends to become a leading gold-silver company.

For further information, visit our website at www.volgold.com .

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

Simon Ridgway, President and CEO

