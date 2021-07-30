Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire July 30, 2021 . TOCVAN Ventures Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to list the company’s common shares on the OTCQB ® Venture Marketplace Investors are now able to trade securities on the OTCQB exchange. the trading symbol is “TCVNF” The company is also pleased to announce a pproval from the Depository Trust Company to make the Company’s common …

(TheNewswire)

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire July 30, 2021 . TOCVAN Ventures Corp. ( CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (OTC:TCVNF) (“ Tocvan ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved to list the company’s common shares on the OTCQB ® Venture Marketplace (the “OTCQB Venture”) Investors are now able to trade securities on the OTCQB exchange. the trading symbol is “TCVNF”

The company is also pleased to announce a pproval from the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) to make the Company’s common shares eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC (“DTC Eligibility”).

Tocvan CEO Derek Wood commented “with the recent success that the company has achieved in increasing the size and scope of the company’s flagship Pilar Epithermal gold and silver project, came many inquiries from US citizens wishing to purchase Tocvan shares. We are happy to be able to accommodate those investors now which were unable to buy our shares in Canada. As well as the increased general interest towards investing in the resource sector, the timing is great to substantially increase the company’s visibility to a wider range of retail and institutional investors.”

TOCVAN Ventures Corp. Shares will continue to trade on The Canadian Securities Exchange under the TOC, and on several exchanges in Germany under the symbol WKN: TV3 / A2PE64

About TOCVAN Ventures Corp .

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan currently has approximately 28 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold-Silver project in Sonora, Mexico and the Rogers Creek Copper project in southern British Columbia, management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

TOCVAN Ventures Corp.

Derek A. Wood, President and CEO

Suite 950

736 – 6 th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3TJ

Telephone: (403) 668 7855 EXT 101

Email: dwood@tocvan.ca

Web Site: www.tocvan.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.