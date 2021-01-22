TMX Group, Rover Metals, C-Suite at The Open

Judson Culter, CEO, Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR), shares his company’s story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR)



Rover Metals Corp. is a natural resource exploration company. Its properties are Up Town Gold Property and Cabin Lake Property. The Up Town Gold Property is a high-grade Archean lode gold prospect adjoining the Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories . The Cabin Lake group of gold exploration properties are located around 110 km northwest of Yellowknife , at the north end of Russell Lake, and approximately 60 km southeast of Fortune Minerals Nicho project and close to the new Tlicho All-Season Road. The Cabin Lake group of properties consist of three areas namely Cabin Lake, Camp Lake, and Slemon Lake . For more information visit: https://www.rovermetals.com/

