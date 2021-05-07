Gold

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – April 2021

- May 7th, 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange  TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for April 2021 . TSX welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2021 compared with 27 in the previous month and six in April 2020 . The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two consumer products companies, one mining company, one life sciences company, two technology …

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

 TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for April 2021 .

TSX welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2021 , compared with 27 in the previous month and six in April 2020 . The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two consumer products companies, one mining company, one life sciences company, two technology companies, and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in April 2021 decreased 17% compared to the previous month, but increased 938% compared to April 2020 . The total number of financings in April 2021 was 59, compared with 81 the previous month and 18 in April 2020 .

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed 17 new issuers in April 2021 , compared with nine in the previous month and one in April 2020 . The new listings were seven capital pool companies, six mining companies, one life sciences company, one technology company, one clean technology company, and one financial services company. Total financings raised in April 2021 decreased 33% compared to the previous month, but were up 596% compared to April 2020 . There were 161 financings in April 2021 , compared with 192 in the previous month and 80 in April 2020 .

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com .

Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2021

March 2021

April 2020

Issuers Listed

1,692

1,690

1,599

New Issuers Listed

18

27

6

IPOs

13

24

5

Graduates from TSXV

2

2

1

Issues Listed

2,354

2,349

2,250

IPO Financings Raised

$647,263,350

$920,685,150

$31,935,921

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,372,050,220

$4,345,754,876

$437,401,403

Supplemental Financings Raised

$1,850,599,755

$597,128,000

$0

Total Financings Raised

$4,869,913,325

$5,863,568,026

$469,337,324

Total Number of Financings

59

81

18

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,772,417,327,158

$3,675,099,475,534

$2,798,104,415,577

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed

89

55

+61.8

IPOs

68

49

+38.8

Graduates from TSXV

14

5

+180.0

IPO Financings Raised

$4,139,162,076

$3,253,919,171

+27.2

Secondary Financings Raised

$15,046,397,635

$4,407,044,453

+241.4

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,609,242,567

$913,865,068

+185.5

Total Financings Raised

$21,794,802,278

$8,574,828,692

+154.2

Total Number of Financings

264

161

+64.0

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,772,417,327,158

$2,798,104,415,577

+34.8

TSX Venture Exchange **

April 2021

March 2021

April 2020

Issuers Listed

1,895

1,888

1,920

New Issuers Listed

17

9

1

IPOs

9

4

0

Graduates to TSX

2

2

1

Issues Listed

1,997

1,987

2,001

IPO Financings Raised

$7,082,065

$89,557,553

$0

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$374,503,710

$542,958,827

$0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$620,899,717

$853,833,204

$143,978,370

Total Financings Raised

$1,002,485,492

$1,486,349,584

$143,978,370

Total Number of Financings

161

192

80

Market Cap Listed Issues

$95,040,051,259

$91,289,533,618

$38,944,963,263

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed

39

15

+160.0

IPOs

22

12

+83.3

Graduates to TSX

14

5

+180.0

IPO Financings Raised

$124,839,818

$54,488,250

+129.1

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,543,613,319

$380,232,379

+306.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,818,800,193

$811,061,240

+247.5

Total Financings Raised

$4,487,253,330

$1,245,781,869

+260.2

Total Number of Financings

685

433

+58.2

Market Cap Listed Issues

$95,040,051,259

$38,944,963,263

+144.0

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is
provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading,
business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that
TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2021 :

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF

BTCQ & BTCQ.U

3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF

ETHQ & ETHQ.U

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

XLY

BetaPro Bitcoin ETF

HBIT & HBIT.U

BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF

BITI & BITI.U

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF

ETHX.B & ETHX.U

Ether ETF

ETHR

Freshlocal Solutions Inc.

LOCL

Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF

ORBT

Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF

BBIG & BBIG.U

i-80 Gold Corp.

IAU

Intercure Ltd.

INCR.U

MDA Ltd.

MDA

Purpose Ether ETF

ETHH

Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund

CLMT

Taiga Motors Corporation

TAIG

TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

TDOC

Thinkific Labs Inc.

THNC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Aim6 Ventures Inc.

AIMF.P

Anacott Acquisition Corporation

AAC.P

Apolo IV Acquisition Corp.

AIV.P

Cannara Biotech Inc.

LOVE

Germinate Capital Ltd.

GCAP.P

Goldplay Mining Inc.

AUC

Great Bear Royalties Corp.

GBRR

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

JK

K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.

AKMY

Monumental Gold Corp.

MGLD

New Target Mining Corp.

NEW

Nobel29 Resources Corp.

NBLC

Pivotal Financial Corp.

PIV.P

POCML 6 Inc.

POCC.P

Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp.

RIDR.P

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd.

SM

SRHI Inc.

SRHI

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary , Vancouver and New York ), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore . For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

