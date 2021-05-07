TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – April 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for April 2021 .

TSX welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2021 , compared with 27 in the previous month and six in April 2020 . The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two consumer products companies, one mining company, one life sciences company, two technology companies, and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in April 2021 decreased 17% compared to the previous month, but increased 938% compared to April 2020 . The total number of financings in April 2021 was 59, compared with 81 the previous month and 18 in April 2020 .

TSXV welcomed 17 new issuers in April 2021 , compared with nine in the previous month and one in April 2020 . The new listings were seven capital pool companies, six mining companies, one life sciences company, one technology company, one clean technology company, and one financial services company. Total financings raised in April 2021 decreased 33% compared to the previous month, but were up 596% compared to April 2020 . There were 161 financings in April 2021 , compared with 192 in the previous month and 80 in April 2020 .

Toronto Stock Exchange

April 2021 March 2021 April 2020 Issuers Listed 1,692 1,690 1,599 New Issuers Listed 18 27 6 IPOs 13 24 5 Graduates from TSXV 2 2 1 Issues Listed 2,354 2,349 2,250 IPO Financings Raised $647,263,350 $920,685,150 $31,935,921 Secondary Financings Raised $2,372,050,220 $4,345,754,876 $437,401,403 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,850,599,755 $597,128,000 $0 Total Financings Raised $4,869,913,325 $5,863,568,026 $469,337,324 Total Number of Financings 59 81 18 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,772,417,327,158 $3,675,099,475,534 $2,798,104,415,577

Year-to-date Statistics

2021 2020 % change New Issuers Listed 89 55 +61.8 IPOs 68 49 +38.8 Graduates from TSXV 14 5 +180.0 IPO Financings Raised $4,139,162,076 $3,253,919,171 +27.2 Secondary Financings Raised $15,046,397,635 $4,407,044,453 +241.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,609,242,567 $913,865,068 +185.5 Total Financings Raised $21,794,802,278 $8,574,828,692 +154.2 Total Number of Financings 264 161 +64.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $3,772,417,327,158 $2,798,104,415,577 +34.8

TSX Venture Exchange **

April 2021 March 2021 April 2020 Issuers Listed 1,895 1,888 1,920 New Issuers Listed 17 9 1 IPOs 9 4 0 Graduates to TSX 2 2 1 Issues Listed 1,997 1,987 2,001 IPO Financings Raised $7,082,065 $89,557,553 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $374,503,710 $542,958,827 $0 Supplemental Financings Raised $620,899,717 $853,833,204 $143,978,370 Total Financings Raised $1,002,485,492 $1,486,349,584 $143,978,370 Total Number of Financings 161 192 80 Market Cap Listed Issues $95,040,051,259 $91,289,533,618 $38,944,963,263

Year-to-date Statistics

2021 2020 % Change New Issuers Listed 39 15 +160.0 IPOs 22 12 +83.3 Graduates to TSX 14 5 +180.0 IPO Financings Raised $124,839,818 $54,488,250 +129.1 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,543,613,319 $380,232,379 +306.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,818,800,193 $811,061,240 +247.5 Total Financings Raised $4,487,253,330 $1,245,781,869 +260.2 Total Number of Financings 685 433 +58.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $95,040,051,259 $38,944,963,263 +144.0

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2021 :

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF BTCQ & BTCQ.U 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF ETHQ & ETHQ.U Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. XLY BetaPro Bitcoin ETF HBIT & HBIT.U BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF BITI & BITI.U CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ETHX.B & ETHX.U Ether ETF ETHR Freshlocal Solutions Inc. LOCL Harvest Space Innovation Index ETF ORBT Horizons Global BBIG Technology ETF BBIG & BBIG.U i-80 Gold Corp. IAU Intercure Ltd. INCR.U MDA Ltd. MDA Purpose Ether ETF ETHH Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund CLMT Taiga Motors Corporation TAIG TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC Thinkific Labs Inc. THNC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Aim6 Ventures Inc. AIMF.P Anacott Acquisition Corporation AAC.P Apolo IV Acquisition Corp. AIV.P Cannara Biotech Inc. LOVE Germinate Capital Ltd. GCAP.P Goldplay Mining Inc. AUC Great Bear Royalties Corp. GBRR Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. JK K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. AKMY Monumental Gold Corp. MGLD New Target Mining Corp. NEW Nobel29 Resources Corp. NBLC Pivotal Financial Corp. PIV.P POCML 6 Inc. POCC.P Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp. RIDR.P Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. SM SRHI Inc. SRHI

