Scottie Resources Corp. (“ Scottie ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report new assay results for the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 10.2 gt gold over 3.21 metres and 1.31 gt over 22.13 metres. These intercepts further support the existence of the N-S mineralizing system that was first discovered by Scottie in late 2019. The newly defined trend remains open along strike and at depth, with extensive surface work establishing a zone that exceeds 800 metres in strike length.

CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “The Blueberry Zone continues to yield strong intercepts along the newly defined N-S trend. Now that we have got a handle on the geometry of the system, drilling in 2021 will focus on increasing the vertical and lateral extent of this zone. The road accessible, near surface mineralization present at the Blueberry Zone complements the high-grade mineralization we continue to discover around the Scottie Gold Mine, located just 2 km to the southwest.”

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR20-50 39.94 40.4 0.46 2.38 2.96 SR20-55 78.97 79.75 0.78** 47.9 19.1 SR20-56 no significant intercepts SR20-62 76.00 98.13 22.13 1.31 0.80 including 91.16 98.13 6.97 2.50 1.26 including 96.30 98.13 1.83 6.45 2.45 SR20-64 145.96 201.02 55.06 1.07 0.90 including 165.3 167.5 2.2 5.34 1.77 and 195.99 199.2 3.21 10.2 1.50 Previously released 2020 Blueberry drill holes SR20-40* 15.94 16.96 1.02 2.56 1.32 and 24.00 25.83 1.83 1.7 0.79 SR20-45* 17.00 23.10 6.10 22.3 3.70 including 17.00 18.93 1.93 67.9 10.2 SR20-48* 18.07 20.40 2.33 35.8 4.70 including 18.07 19.08 1.01 82.1 10.50 and 56.67 70.35 13.68 8.96 2.86 and including 67.20 70.35 3.15 38.6 8.65 and including 68.62 70.35 1.73 69.8 15.2







































Table 1: Selected results from 2020 drill assays results from the Blueberry Zone. True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined. *previously released results ( Oct 6, 2020 , Dec 8, 2020 ), **mineralization is bounded by unsampled intervals.

Blueberry Zone

The Bow Property’s Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada’s Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein has only limited reported drilling. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received so far in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This near surface zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and establishing the orientation and continuity of it was a priority during the 2020 drill program. A total 1609 metres in 11 holes were drilled into the Blueberry Zone during 2020. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources’ Premier Mill, which has recently completed financing for reactivation ( Dec 10, 2020 ).

Figure 1: Plan view map of 2019 and 2020 drilling of the Blueberry Zone, illustrating the results of the 11 holes drilled during the 2020 field season, key intercepts, and the projection of the newly discovered N-S mineralizing trend:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeb3fc7f-3bf4-4980-87c9-2532fd8c7e10

2021 Blueberry Exploration Program

The 2021 work program planned for the Blueberry Zone includes substantial drill step outs (>200 m) along strike to test the continuity of the recently defined N-S structure (Fig 1, 2). Additional drilling will test the vertical extent of the successful intercepts from 2019/2020. An induced polarization survey (IP), as well as a trenching program will be used to further delineate targets within the mineralized corridor.

Figure 2: Plan view map illustrating the location of the recent 2019/2020 drilling relative to the N-S trend of high-grade surficial samples:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4a4ab87-7a59-4a3b-8324-c1677f42d547

Figure 3: Key target zones on the Scottie Gold Mine Project and locations of 2020 drillhole collars:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e4469f9-cfcc-4e54-b395-bd30dd3dea3e

This release constitutes the final release of drillholes from the 2020 drill program. Any outstanding drill holes between SR20-21 and -66 (2020 drilling) that were not explicitly described in the news releases between October 6, 2020 and this release, yielded no significant results.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, Canada (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT Scottie Resources Corp.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds more than 25,000 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

The Company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com , or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.



